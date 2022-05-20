Apple's third-gen AirPods drop to $150, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

We're one week out from Memorial Day weekend and we're already starting to see the sales roll in. Apple's latest AirPods are back down to $150 while a four-pack of AirTags remains discounted to $89. You can pick up a few Fire TV devices for less, including the Fire TV Cube for only $70, while Solo Stove's fire pits have already been discounted one week before the holiday. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

Apple AirPods (3rd gen)

Apple totally overhauled AirPods for the third-generation version with the biggest changes coming in the design and audio quality.

The latest AirPods are $30 off and down to $150, which is only $10 more than their all-time-low price. We gave the buds a score of 88 for their improved audio quality, more comfortable design and longer battery life.

Buy AirPods at Amazon - $150

Apple AirTags

Apple AirTag with Belkin Secure Holder and Strap

A pack of four AirTags is down to $89 right now, or $10 off its regular price. If you have a few things you want to keep track of, this is a good opportunity to pick up a few AirTags that can help you do so. AirTags show you the location of your things in Apple's Find My app, and if you have an iPhone that supports Precision Finding, it can lead you directly to your stuff.

Buy Apple AirTags 4-pack at Amazon - $89

1Password

1Password for iOS

1Password is offering 50 percent off paid plans for a limited time, which means you can sign up for a personal plan for $1.50 per month (when billed annually) or a Families plan for $2.50 per month. 1Password is one of our favorite password managers because it stores all of the dozens of login credentials you have safely and securely, while also making it easy for you to fill in the correct ones without remembering them as you browse the web.

Subscribe to 1Password starting at $1.50/month

Fire TV Cube

Amazon Fire TV Cube streaming device.

Amazon's Fire TV Cube is down to a record low of $70 right now, or almost half off its regular rate. This is the most powerful streaming device that Amazon offers and it supports 4K HDR content, Dolby Vision and hands-free Alexa commands.

Buy Fire TV Cube at Amazon - $70

Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

The Fire TV Stick 4K is 30 percent off and down to $35, which, while not a record low, it's a good sale price on this handy streaming stick. Like the Fire TV Cube, it supports 4K streaming and Dolby Vision, but it takes up much less space and can hide behind your TV. And if you want to spend even less, you can pick up the Fire TV Stick Lite for only $20.

Buy Fire TV Stick 4K at Amazon - $35 Buy Fire TV Stick Lite at Amazon - $20

Solo Stove

Solo Stove's Memorial Day sale knocks up to 46 percent off fire pits, so you can pick one up for as low as $200. You'll find the deepest discount on the big Yukon, which is $350 off and down to $400. We like these fire pits because they create much less smoke than their cheaper competitors and, out of the three models available, two of them are pretty portable, too.

Buy Yukon at Solo Stove - $400 Buy Bonfire at Solo Stove - $220 Buy Ranger at Solo Stove - $200

GoPro Hero10 Black bundle

GoPro

Amazon's latest deal on the GoPro Hero10 Black includes a dual battery charger plus two rechargeable batteries for $400. If you were go to directly to GoPro, you'd spend the same amount on the camera alone, so you're essentially getting the batteries for free if you go through Amazon.

Buy GoPro Hero10 Black bundle at Amazon - $400

Google Nest devices

Google Nest Hub Max

A bunch of Google Nest devices have been discounted ahead of Memorial Day weekend. Wellbots has the Google Nest Hub Max for $179 when you use the code EGDT50 at checkout, so you'll save $50 off its regular price. You can also get various discounts on Nest WiFi packs as well — the Nest WiFi router is down to $119 with the code EGDT50, the router with one access point is on sale for $189 with the code EDGT80 and the three-pack is down to $249 with the code EDGT100.

Buy Nest Hub Max at Wellbots - $179 Buy Nest WiFi router at Wellbots - $119 Buy Nest Wifi (2 pack) at Wellbots - $189 Buy Nest WiFi (3 pack) at Wellbots - $249

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

All three of Samsung's Galaxy S22 smartphones are at their lowest prices ever, with the Galaxy S22 Ultra down to $950, the S22+ on sale for $750 and the standard S22 for $675. We gave the premium S22 Ultra a score of 89 for its bright, colorful display, built-in S Pen and solid cameras.

Buy Galaxy S22 Ultra at Amazon - $950 Buy Galaxy S22+ at Amazon - $750 Buy Galaxy S22 at Amazon - $675

SanDisk Extreme Pro (1TB)

SanDisk's 1TB Extreme Pro portable SSD is 42 percent off and down to $180. That's close to the best price we've seen, and it's a good option for those that need a tough drive that they can take with them on the go. In addition to drop protection and an IP55 rating, the Extreme Pro supports read and write speeds up to 2,000 MB/s, password protection and 256-bit AES hardware encryption.

Buy SanDisk Extreme Pro (1TB) at Amazon - $180

Roku Streambar Pro

Roku's Streambar Pro is down to an all-time low of $150, which is 17 percent off its regular rate. This larger soundbar has all of the features of the standard Streambar, plus even better sound quality, a lost remote feature with Roku's companion mobile app and support for private listening.

Buy Streambar Pro at Amazon - $150

New tech deals

Razer Kishi for Android

Razer's Kishi game controller for Android devices is half off and down to $45. It lets you more comfortably play games on your smartphone while on the go, and it has a USB-C port for charging.

Buy Razer Kish at Amazon - $45

2022 Samsung Mini LED TVs

Amazon has discounted a number of Samsung's latest Mini LED smart TVs for the first time. The 65-inch Neo QLED 4K model is $200 off and down to $1,797, and you can also pick up 75-inch and 85-inch models at lower than usual prices, too.

Shop Samsung Mini LED TVs

Hydrow machine

Hydrow has knocked $669 off its Memorial Day package, so you can get its smart rowing machine, a mat and a 1:1 coaching session for $1,995. With the monthly membership, you'll get access to a bunch of on-demand rowing classes, plus the built-in screen swivels so you can do floor routines as well.

Shop Hydrow Memorial Day package

