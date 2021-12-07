U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,686.75
    +95.08 (+2.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,719.43
    +492.40 (+1.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,686.92
    +461.76 (+3.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,253.79
    +50.31 (+2.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.84
    +2.35 (+3.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.90
    +5.40 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    +0.26 (+1.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1275
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4800
    +0.0460 (+3.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3246
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5420
    +0.0520 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,792.72
    +1,518.59 (+3.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,311.09
    -10.19 (-0.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,339.90
    +107.62 (+1.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,455.60
    +528.23 (+1.89%)
     

Get the Apple AirPods for an epic price at Amazon now

Susan Yoo-Lee and Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·2 min read
Get a pair of the most popular headphones on the market, the Apple AirPods, for one of the most affordable prices available at Amazon.
Get a pair of the most popular headphones on the market, the Apple AirPods, for one of the most affordable prices available at Amazon.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you're still searching for an A+ gift to give this holiday season, a pair of headphones is a surefire winner. One of the season's most popular (and prone to sellouts) pair has been Apple AirPods, and you can get them on sale for a fairly affordable price at Amazon right now.

Tackle your holiday shopping with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting team at Reviewed.

The online shopping giant is selling the second-generation earbuds with charging case for $99.99. While the site doesn't show it, that current price tag is cheaper than it is on Apple's own website, where it's $129.

Apple AirPods share a number of the features we loved in the Apple AirPods Pro ($189.99), one of the best wireless earbuds we’ve tested, but at a much lower price point. Both models feature the Apple H1 chip, Siri compatibility and more than 24 hours of battery life (with charging case). The AirPods lack some of the performance that the sweat- and water-resistant AirPods Pro bring to the table, and they don't have the active noise cancellation or the silicone ear tips that give a tight, customizable fit. What they do have is Apple's beyond-easy setup and pairing with iPhone, which is a huge advantage for many users.

"Some of the top picks in our Best Earbuds Under $100 actually sound better and may be more comfortable, but none of them offer the same effortless pairing and use experience with iPhone," said Reviewed's Lee Neikirk. "For Apple users, [this] is a solid deal—but Android users might want to check out other options."

If iPhone compatibility and a budget-friendly price are your priority, these buds are a great buy—just don't wait, since this price won't last.

Get the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) at Amazon for $99.99 (save $59.01).

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ‘em coming every Sunday through Friday.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Apple AirPods: Get Apple's entry-level earbuds on sale at Amazon

Recommended Stories

  • Apple's second-generation AirPods are back on sale for $100

    Amazon knocks nearly $60 off Apple's second-generation AirPods, bringing them down to $100.

  • Apple's AirPods Pro drop back down to $170 on Amazon

    The AirPods Pro are $80 off, bringing them down to $170 at Amazon.

  • 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV range revealed: up to 303 miles

    While we've known the size of the batteries in the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5, it's only now that we have official range and efficiency figures for the electric hatchback from the EPA. It's rated at 114 mpg-e or 30 kWh per 100 miles. Hyundai has previously said these long-range versions were the only ones heading to the U.S., but the EPA has also rated the smaller 58-kWh battery model with a single motor.

  • The 8 best soundbars you need to turn your living room into a movie theater — Yamaha, Denon, VIZIO and more

    Looking for the best soundbar for your home theater setup? From the best surround sound pick to the most affordable, we've got your covered.

  • Looking at 4 EV Stocks and Their Charts: Here's My Take

    The largely electric vehicles manufacturers, led by Tesla at -6.2%, which is the only one already at a point where it can mass produce and profitably sell vehicles globally and at scale, and who have all perhaps traded at unrealistic valuations... took a literal pasting. Rivian Automotive , whose quiet period following a traditional IPO came to a very loud ending this morning, finished last week -6.7%, while Lucid Group finished the week down 8.6%. Beyond Tesla, Rivian, and Lucid, Nikola , Fisker , Lordstown Motors , and Canoo all took beatings of between 9.7% and 16.6% last week.

  • Netflix’s Christmas Movies Are Here. Here Are The Best Of The Worst.

    Choose between Vanessa Hudgens playing three characters or 56-year-old Liz Hurley playing 66-year-old Kelsey Grammer’s daughter!View Entire Post ›

  • Apple Gets Another Street-High Target on Virtual Reality Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. got its second Street-high price target as Morgan Stanley sees it benefiting from new product categories in virtual reality and autonomous vehicles.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualThe $300 Billion Plan to Bring Green Power to China’s MegacitiesMeet the New Climate Refugee in Town: CoyotesAnal

  • Qualcomm Education-as-a-service: Transforming the Digital and Hybrid Classroom and Campus Experience

    We’re in the midst of an educational revolution. Many schools and universities are shifting from traditional classrooms to a combination of remote study and hybrid learning. Qualcomm Technologies’ ...

  • Meta Messenger Boss Stan Chudnovsky to Depart Company Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Stan Chudnovsky, the Meta Platforms Inc. executive running Messenger and leading the technical integration of the tech giant’s messaging apps, plans to leave the company in 2022. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualThe $300 Billion Plan to Bring Green Power to China’s MegacitiesMeet the New Climate Refugee

  • Honeywell-backed company to sell super secure quantum encryption key

    Quantum computer software firm Cambridge Quantum said on Tuesday it was launching a platform that can generate super secure cryptographic keys and sell them as a commercial product. The UK-based startup this year became a wholly owned subsidiary of Quantinuum, a quantum computer hardware and software company in which Honeywell International Inc has a 54% stake. Cambridge Quantum uses the quantum computer to generate a particularly random encryption key, said its head of cybersecurity Duncan Jones in an interview with Reuters.

  • Metaverse Madness: 2 Growth Stocks Building the Future

    A growing number of companies are throwing their hats into the metaverse, but here's two of the potential leaders.

  • Samsung names new CEOs, to merge mobile, consumer electronics units

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will merge its mobile and consumer electronics divisions, the firm said on Tuesday, naming new co-chief executives in the biggest reshuffle since 2017 to simplify its structure and focus on the logic chip business. Two co-chief executives, instead of three, will lead the South Korean firm as it pivots on the two business pillars of chips and consumer devices, including smartphones, to help lead the next phase of growth and boost competitiveness. Samsung, whose Galaxy flagship brand helped it become the world's biggest smartphone maker by volume, is seeking to revive slowing mobile growth, whose profit contribution shrank to 21% last quarter from nearly 70% at its peak in early 2010s.

  • Amazon not loading? Can't hook up on Tinder? The internet has failed you again. Here's what to do

    Can't stream Disney+? Load Amazon? Hook up on Tinder? Websites and apps that use Amazon Web Services were knocked offline Tuesday by another outage.

  • Amazon's Prime, Ring and other apps down for thousands of users

    Amazon said on Tuesday the outage was related to network devices and linked to application programming interface, or API, which is a set of protocols for building and integrating application software. Downdetector.com showed more than 28,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Amazon, including its namesake e-commerce website. Other services including Amazon's Ring security cameras, mobile banking app Chime and robot vacuum cleaner maker iRobot were also facing issues according to their social media pages.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Metaverse Stocks That Could Make You a Fortune

    These two under-the-radar metaverse stocks can give attractive returns to retail investors in the long run.

  • 1 Metaverse Cryptocurrency Worth Buying at a 30% Discount

    Enjin Coin had been red-hot until this recent sell-off. Here's why this could be a great buying opportunity for growth investors in the cryptocurrency space.

  • This Cryptocurrency Could Be 10 Times Higher by 2030

    The stock market has nothing on cryptocurrency when it comes to stellar gains. While the S&P 500 index more than doubled in value in less than 18 months from the low point of the pandemic to its recent high, the total cryptocurrency market cap has risen from $163 billion to almost $2.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – December 7th, 2021

    Following a bullish day for the broader market, a Bitcoin breakout from $52,000 levels would support the pack.

  • Woman uncovers alleged stalking tactic increasing in popularity: ‘Seems it’s happening to a lot of people’

    This is the latest development in what appears to be a disturbing trend. The post Woman uncovers alleged stalking tactic increasing in popularity: ‘Seems it’s happening to a lot of people’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • Shiba Inu's 5 Biggest Catalysts in 2022

    Investors have witnessed history in a number of respects since March 2020. For instance, stock investors have watched the benchmark S&P 500 deliver the strongest bounce from a bear market bottom of all time.