U.S. markets close in 6 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,358.77
    +8.12 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,373.19
    -5.15 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,553.54
    +87.61 (+0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,234.27
    +13.63 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.73
    -0.91 (-1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.60
    +13.30 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    22.89
    +0.37 (+1.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1567
    +0.0033 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5600
    -0.0200 (-1.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3639
    +0.0052 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4340
    -0.1560 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,160.82
    -2,233.05 (-3.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,311.24
    -23.17 (-1.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,132.11
    +1.88 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.28
    -90.32 (-0.32%)
     

Apple is reportedly exploring ways to use AirPods as health devices

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read

Apple's health ambitions for AirPods might extend beyond using them to boost conversations. Wall Street Journal sources claim Apple is exploring multiple ways it can use AirPods as health devices. It might use the buds as hearing aids, but it could also use the motion sensors to correct your posture. A prototype would even include a thermometer to check your core body temperature, according to leaked documents.

The features wouldn't show up in 2022 and might not be available at all, the sources said. Apple declined to comment.

Apple would face numerous hurdles to marketing AirPods as health gadgets. The company would likely require regulatory clearance for at least some features. A US Food and Drug Administration ruleset due in 2022 might make that possible, but it could still take months to approve the earbuds. Even Bose had to wait a long time before it could sell its FDA-cleared SoundControl hearing aids.

There are technical challenges, too. Right now, AirPods Pro won't last longer than 4.5 hours for listening (with noise cancelling on), and 3.5 hours for calls — that just wouldn't be practical for health wearables that might need to sit in your ears all day. They'd also need to be comfortable for long periods and adapt to varying types of hearing loss.

It's easy to see why Apple might expand the AirPods' usefulness, though. As with the Apple Watch, health could be a selling point that grow the audience beyond the enthusiast core. It might also court a relatively underserved market of people who may have mild or moderate hearing loss, but either can't afford most hearing aids or don't like the limited functionality and drab designs that often define the category.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple Watch Series 7 review: It’s all about the screen

    Read Engadget's in-depth review of the Apple Watch Series 7.

  • The 512GB Mac Mini M1 is down to $750 on Amazon

    Amazon knocks up to $150 off the Apple Mac Mini M1 desktop.

  • AMD's Radeon RX 6600 is a $329 GPU for 1080p gaming

    The Radeon RX 6600 is AMD's final GPU release of 2021.

  • Crispr Stock Follows Allogene's Path And Dives On Gene-Editing Test

    Crispr said Tuesday it's planning to begin a pivotal study of its cancer drug after a promising test. But CRSP stock fell in late action.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Funds Snapped Up Crispr Shares Ahead of Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- Crispr Therapeutics AG plunged 8.8% in postmarket trading Tuesday after an experimental blood cancer therapy disappointed investors. That may spell more bad news for a Cathie Wood fund that’s already slid more than 20% this year.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the

  • 3 Biotech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Investing in biotech companies can be hard to figure out. Great science and early-stage success doesn't always translate into drug approvals. In fact, only 10% of drug candidates that enter phase 1 trials will make it to the market.

  • East Bay Parkinson's drug maker to be swallowed up in potential $450M deal

    The acquisition, expected to close by the end of this year or early 2022, includes $400 million in upfront payments.

  • Moderna Stock Rises, But FDA Declines To Push For Covid Booster Shot Ahead Of Key Meeting

    Moderna stock rose Tuesday even after the Food and Drug Administration held off recommending a booster dose of the company's Covid shot.

  • Merck’s Covid-19 Antiviral Can Still Get FDA Authorization, Despite Safety Concerns, Analyst Says

    Citi Research looks into safety concerns about Merck's antiviral molnupiravir, and says the drug should still get approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

  • After Years of Sexual Abuse Allegations, How Did This Doctor Keep Working?

    All Tanisha Johnson wanted was for the pain to go away. Doctors had offered little hope for her intractable migraines. But at Beth Israel Medical Center in New York, Ricardo Cruciani, who had a reputation as a brilliant pain physician, was warm and charming and prescribed powerful opioids, Johnson recalled in an interview. When he put his arm around her, she thought, “Finally, a doctor who cares.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Over the next few months, the doctor inc

  • FDA Scientists Decline to Take Stance on Moderna Covid Booster Shot

    Food and Drug Administration scientists didn’t take an immediate stance on whether to approve Moderna’ s request for emergency use of its Covid-19 vaccine booster shots. The scientists reviewed clinical trial information Moderna (ticker: MRNA) provided ahead of a hearing Thursday of an FDA advisory panel, including data from a phase 2 clinical trial studying the booster shots’ effectiveness on 171 adults. Moderna said the booster shots combined with the first two jabs of its authorized vaccine produced a stronger immune response than just the two shots.

  • Kroger, Dollar General, and Other Chains Are Pulling This One Food From Shelves

    We all have items in our pantries that have been sitting there for way too long—we just haven't gotten around to tossing them. But if you have a pantry full of certain canned foods, then it may be time to do some purging right now. One of the latest recalls announced by the the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is of a canned product that's sold at major chains, from Kroger to Dollar General. Read on to find out the details and what you should do if you have the product in question at home.R

  • This investor crushes his fund’s benchmark with these 10 stocks

    Neal Kaufman at the Baron Health Care Fund seeks out companies with durable advantages and recurring revenue.

  • U.S. FDA gives marketing nod to an e-cigarette for the first time

    The FDA said the approval came after analysis of data from the manufacturer that showed that using Vuse's tobacco-flavored products could help users reduce exposure to harmful chemicals emitted by combustible cigarettes. "Today’s order represents an important moment for Reynolds," a British American Tobacco spokesperson said, referring to the company's American unit R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co, which had filed for Vuse's marketing approval. The FDA granted permission to R.J. Reynolds to market its Vuse Solo closed electronic nicotine-delivery device and two accompanying tobacco-flavored e-liquid pods, which have a nicotine strength of 4.8%, which is roughly equivalent to a pack of cigarettes.

  • Sanofi’s Covid Vaccine Inches Closer to the Market, Analyst Says

    The results of a Phase 2 trial of the vaccine "are positive signals" for the coming Phase 3 trial, wrote SVB Leerink's Geoffrey Porges.

  • NanoVibronix Shares Gain As PainShield Shows Effectiveness In Treating Soft Tissue Pain

    NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ: NAOV) has announced results from a randomized, double-blind study to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the NanoVibronix PainShield. Related: NanoVibronix Launches CBD-Based Product For Pain Management. Patients in the study were being treated by an orthopedic surgeon Patients in the study were being treated for Lateral epicondylitis (tennis elbow) patients, swelling or tearing of the tendons in the arm. All patients had been following customary treatment guidance

  • Protagonist Stock Flashes This Positive Signal After FDA Lifts Hold On Blood Diseases Drug

    Protagonist said Monday the FDA lifted a clinical hold on its blood diseases drug and, in response, the biotech stock soared.

  • The Essential Items Nurses Always Keep In Their Bag

    If you wonder what you should carry with you, here’s what medical pros keep on hand so they're prepared for anything.

  • TX Valedictorian on Viral Speech, New Book on Ignored Abortion Stories

    This conversation is the latest in our ongoing series of in-depth 74 Interviews (scan our full archive). Other notable recent interviews: Dallas Superintendent Michael Hinojosa on mask and vaccine mandates; Mary Beth Tinker on her activism that spurred a 1969 Supreme Court case to preserve students’ freedom of speech rights; and Generation Citizen CEO Elizabeth […]

  • Don’t have holes in your pockets or get into fights: what I’ve learnt from wearing a hearing aid

    As someone who has worn, enjoyed and endured hearing aids for a decade now, I can think of worse places for them to fall out than during an interview. This is the fate that befell Paul McCartney, 79, as he discussed the demise of the Beatles with The New Yorker this week.