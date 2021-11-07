Apple's AirPods Max drop to a new low price of $430 at Amazon

Don't worry if you've been tempted by the AirPods Max, but put off by that eye-watering initial price tag — they're a considerably better value right now. Amazon is running a sale for Apple's over-ear headphones that drops the price to $430, or a steep $120 lower than their official sticker. The discount applies regardless of color, too, so you can spring for blue, pink or any other shade.

While the AirPods Max are expensive, you also get a lot for your money. They deliver a balanced sound with an adaptive EQ (to optimize for your ear) and solid active noise cancellation. You can expect healthy battery life, convenient controls and tight integration with Apple devices — the usual setup and device switching headaches won't be an issue. They've become more valuable over time, too. Now that Apple Music offers spatial audio, you can immerse yourself in songs that take advantage of the all-enveloping sound stage.

Some familiar caveats still apply. You can buy competing headphones like Sony's WH-1000XM4 or Bose's 700 for less, and they may offer advantages in key areas. Their Apple-centric focus makes them less appealing if you prefer Android or Windows. And you can't listen to lossless Apple Music audio even when you're plugged in. With that said, the sale price makes the AirPods Max considerably easier to justify if you have an Apple device and enjoy the eye-catching design.

