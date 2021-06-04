Apple's AirPods Max are $30 off at Amazon and B&H Photo

Apple's premium AirPods Max impressed with balanced sound and great active noise-cancellation when they debuted last year, but they also shocked with their $550 sticker price. But Amazon and B&H Photo both have all color options of the AirPods Max for $520 right now, or $30 off. That's nearly an all-time-low price (they were about $2 cheaper on Amazon for a brief moment) and, while not a deep discount, it's still a good one for high-end headphones that became available only six months ago.

Buy AirPods Max at Amazon - $520 Buy AirPods Max at B&H Photo - $520

While they're not our absolute favorites right now, the AirPods Max did earn a spot in our list of best headphones you can buy. They're some of the nicest looking headphones you'll find with their metal frame, breathable mesh fabric and MacBook-esque earcups. Onboard controls consist of a rotating crown and a dedicated button that switches between ANC and Transparency modes. Inside is Apple's H1 chip as well, so you'll get all of the handy features we're used to seeing on other AirPods including seamless pairing and switching between Apple devices and hands-free Siri. As far as battery life goes, the headphones can get up to 20 hours with ANC and spatial audio turned on.

AirPods Max have a more balanced, natural sound than other headphones, which will be good for those that prefer that. Active noise-cancellation is also great, even if it's not quite as good as what you'll find on Bose or Sony cans. Spatial audio on the AirPods Max is another perk, even if the feature is a bit limited right now. What you won't find on these cans is the ability to stream hi-res audio, so they won't give you the best experience if you're eager to test out the new lossless version of Apple Music.

Overall, AirPods Max are a good option for people who want the best listening experience possible across all of their Apple devices. But they are a splurge, and they remain so even with this $30 discount. Our current favorite headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4, are typically $348 but they're on sale for $298 right now — not a record-low, but a decent discount. If you're willing to give up the convenience of Apple's H1 chip, those are a great alternative at an even better price.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.