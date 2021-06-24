Apple's AirPods Max fall to a new all-time low of $489 at Amazon

With good looks, quality construction and great natural sound, Apple's AirPods Max headphones tick all the right boxes, but they're mighty expensive at $550. However, you can now pick up a pair from Amazon at $490, the lowest price we've seen yet. That's still not inexpensive by any means, but it's a substantial savings on high-end headphones that only came out seven months ago.

Buy Apple AirPods Max (pink) at Amazon - $490 Buy Apple AirPods Max (sky blue) at Amazon - $489 Buy Apple AirPods Max (space gray) at Amazon - $489

With an Engadget review score of 84, the AirPods Max earned a spot in our list of the best headphones you can buy. They look and feel great thanks to the aluminum and metal design, breathable mesh fabric and large earcups. A rotating crown and dedicated button let you switch between ANC and and regular modes, and it's easy to switch seamlessly between iPhones, Macs and iPads. They offer hands-free capability with Siri, and you can go for up to 20 hours between charges with both ANC and spatial sound enabled.

AirPods Max offer a more natural sound experience than other headphones, with bass that's not overcooked. Active noise cancellation quality is right up there, though not quite on par with Sony's WH-1000XM4 ANC headphones. And they support Apple's Dolby Atmos-powered spatial audio on iPhones, iPads and Macs right now, and will come to Apple TV this fall. The main drawback is that they won't stream Apple's new lossless audio.

Still, they deliver in nearly every other area and are especially useful for folks with Apple devices. $60 is a substantial discount for an Apple product this new, so if you're interested, it would be best to act soon.

