Apple's AirPods Max hit record low of $449 at Adorama

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·2 min read

There's a lot to love about Apple's AirPods Max, but their high price tag isn't one of them. At $550, they're more expensive than even competitors from Bose and Sony, but you can get the cans for $100 less right now at Adorama. The online retailer is having a sale on all available colors of AirPods Max, dropping them to $449. That's the best price we've seen on these headphones and $30 less than the sale going on at Amazon right now.

Buy AirPods Max at Adorama - $449

Despite how expensive they are, AirPods Max earned a spot on our favorite headphones list thanks to their excellent sound quality, comfortable fit and good active noise-cancellation, among other things. They have an eye-catching design, but it doesn't impede their comfort — we liked their breathable mesh fabric and large ear cups. They also have a rotating crown of sorts for onboard controls, and while that may be unfamiliar to some, it's quite reliable and easy to use.

AirPods Max sound more natural than other headphones we've tested, and they have bass that's prominent but not overpowering. While we prefer the ANC quality of Sony's WH-1000XM4, AirPods Max can hold their own, blocking out most environmental noise. And just like other AirPods, the Max have Transparency Mode so you can easily join conversations when you need to and quickly go back to jamming out at your desk with no distractions. While these headphones won't support Apple's lossless audio, they do support Dolby Atmos-powered spatial audio on iPhones, iPads, Macs and soon, Apple TV as well.

The kicker for most people when it comes to AirPods of any kind is the H1 chip, which allows them to quickly pair with and switch between Apple devices. The Max has this chip, so you'll be able to use them to go from taking a call on your iPhone to listening to music from your Mac without any hiccups. While the sale price remains high in comparison to competing headphones, a $100 discount is nothing to scoff at. This sale is a good opportunity to grab the AirPods Max at a much friendlier price if you've had your eye on them since launch.

