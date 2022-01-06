U.S. markets close in 5 hours 54 minutes

Apple's AirPods Max are just $400 at Woot for Amazon Prime members

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read

Apple's AirPods Max might finally be within reach if you were waiting for them to reach a price threshhold. Woot is selling the over-ear headphones in pink for just $400 to Amazon Prime members, or a steep $149 below their official sticker. That's the lowest price we've seen yet, and even the $460 for gray (the only other color option at Woot right now) is a solid deal. Just remember that Woot's return policy isn't the same as Amazon's.

Buy AirPods Max at Woot - $400

The AirPods Max represent a considerably better value at this price. They pack a superb balanced sound, quality active noise cancellation and clever controls. In the Apple ecosystem, you'll also get perks like simple pairing and spatial audio. Throw in solid battery life and you'll likely be happy.

The caveats are familiar. Some of the advantages disappear if you use Android or Windows, and you may be better off with more universal alternatives like Sony's WH-1000XM4. Apple's included case offers little protection, too — you'll really want to buy a third-party shell if you routinely stuff the AirPods Max into your bag. If those aren't obstacles, though, you'll have few reasons to complain.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

