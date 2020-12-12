U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,663.46
    -4.64 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,046.37
    +47.11 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,377.87
    -27.94 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,911.70
    -11.01 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    46.56
    -0.22 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.50
    +6.10 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2118
    -0.0031 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.8930
    -0.0150 (-1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3229
    -0.0070 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.0100
    -0.2140 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,457.81
    +217.52 (+1.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    352.47
    +2.73 (+0.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,546.75
    -53.01 (-0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.52
    -103.72 (-0.39%)
     

Should you buy Apple’s new $549 AirPods Max? Tech Support

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·5 min read

Apple (AAPL) is ending 2020 with a bang, rolling out its long-anticipated over-the-ear headphones dubbed the AirPods Max. And my goodness, has Apple gone for the big leagues with this one. Available for pre-order now and priced at a whopping $549, the AirPods Max carry a premium price with a capital “P.” We’re talking nearly twice as much as the competition.

The headphones are already backordered until March — well into 2021! Really?! Well, that means you’ve got plenty of time to decide if Apple’s latest accessory is worth your cash. And that’s where I come in. See, the AirPods Max are priced well above competing over-the-ear headphones, but offer unique features including always-on Siri functionality and Apple’s easy pairing technology.

So should you get them? Here’s how to decide.

Apple's AirPods Max are the company's latest audio accessories, and carry a steep price. (Image: Apple)
Apple's AirPods Max are the company's latest audio accessories, and carry a steep price. (Image: Apple)

First, let’s look at what the AirPods Max have to offer. Apple says they can provide up to 20 hours of listening with active noise-cancelling or Transparency mode on, similar to competitors’ offerings. Active noise-cancelling uses the Max’ internal and external microphones to determine the frequency of outside noise and then uses opposite frequencies to cancel them out. Think a baby crying on an airplane or your upstairs neighbor blasting Kelly Clarkson.

Transparency amplifies outside noise, so you can better hear what’s going on around you, while wearing the headphones. This way you don’t have to take them off to hear someone talking to you. You can switch between the two modes using the button on the side of the Max’s right headphone cup.

There’s also always-on Siri, which lets you call up the voice assistant hands-free and ask it to do things like make phone calls or send a text. And a digital crown, similar to the one found on the Apple Watch, lets you change songs and raise and lower the volume.

Apple also touts the mesh material used on the headphones’ band and cups; automatic head detection, which pauses music when you lift up an ear cup; and spatial audio, which tracks your head movements to simulate listening in a theater. So if you turn your head to the left away from your iPhone, the audio will be more prominent in your right ear.

You’ll also be able to replace the Max’s ear cups if they wear out for $69 a piece.

The competition

So what else is out there? Well, Bose has a slick pair of headphones called the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 that are widely reviewed as among the best around. They also offer, as their name indicates, noise-cancelling technology, transparency mode, touch controls, voice controls, and 20 hours of battery life.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are some of the best reviewed on the market. And cheaper than Apple's. (Image: Bose)
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are some of the best reviewed on the market. And cheaper than Apple's. (Image: Bose)

The price? $379. That’s far less expensive than Apple’s offering, but they don’t have the same overall capabilities as the Max’s such as always-on Siri and spatial audio. And they don’t have the Max’s included H1 chip, which Apple says allows for computational audio that improves sound quality by adapting it to your fit.

Then there are the Sony (SNE) WH-1000XM4 headphones. Sony’s not the best with naming. Those, which are also among the most highly reviewed headphones out, also get noise-cancelling technology and ambient sound control.

They have voice controls via Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, will pause when you take them off and resume when you put them on, and even lower the volume if you cover one cup so you can hear people speaking to you. All of that and you get 30 hours of battery life.

Sony's headphones offer a number of the same features as Apple's, and at nearly half the price. (Image: Sony)
Sony's headphones offer a number of the same features as Apple's, and at nearly half the price. (Image: Sony)

The price? $279. That’s well below what either Bose or Apple are asking.

And then, of course, there are Apple’s own AirPods Pro, which have active noise-cancelling, always-on Siri, and computational audio. But you’re only going to get 4.5 hours of battery life, and they’re not over-the-ear headphones like the AirPods Max.

Should you get Apple’s headphones?

The AirPods Max aren’t out yet, so it’s hard to assess audio quality, but that price tag is a lot to swallow. If you’re looking for high-end noise-cancelling headphones, Bose and Sony might be the better bet at a relatively cheaper price.

But it’s important to note that they don’t offer all of the conveniences of Apple’s headphones. If you’re a diehard Apple fan and are willing to shell out the cash, the AirPods Max could be a solid choice, especially given Apple’s audio capabilities.

Big Apple fan on a tighter budget? Then check out the AirPods Pro. It’ll be a different experience than over-the-ear headphones, but at least you’ll get many of the same features at a significantly lower price.

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com over via encrypted mail at danielphowley@protonmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

More from Dan:

  • Nasdaq to remove four Chinese companies' shares from indexes after U.S. order

    Nasdaq said on Friday it will remove shares of four Chinese construction and manufacturing companies from indexes it maintains in response to a U.S. order restricting purchase of their shares. The securities, which are not traded on the Nasdaq exchange, will be removed from the indexes on Dec. 21. A White House executive order last month barred U.S. investors from buying securities of blacklisted firms, starting in November 2021.

  • Oracle Moves Headquarters to Texas, Joining Valley Exodus

    (Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp., a Silicon Valley stalwart, has moved its headquarters to Texas, becoming the latest technology company to leave its home state in the face of California’s higher taxes, steeper cost of living and a broader shift to remote work.The move to Austin from Redwood City “means that many of our employees can choose their office location as well as continue to work from home part time or all of the time,” Oracle said Friday in a regulatory filing. The company will continue to support its former headquarters and other U.S. offices in Santa Monica, California; Seattle; Denver; Orlando, Florida; and Burlington, Massachusetts, according to the filing.The software maker said it had 135,000 employees as of the end of May. Like many other companies, the spread of coronavirus has prompted Oracle to offer staffers more flexible arrangements, including the ability to work from home. It’s just one of a number of companies, executives and employees that are ditching California because of concerns over the state’s tax rates and high costs, as well as arduous commutes in some locales.Oracle’s shift of resources away from California dates at least to 2018, led by Executive Chairman Larry Ellison and the late co-Chief Executive Officer Mark Hurd. That year, Oracle opened a campus in Austin, featuring an on-site apartment building for employees, in an effort to recruit a younger and less costly workforce. The campus could eventually host 10,000 staffers, Oracle said at the time. The company also said last year that its largest annual conference, OpenWorld, would depart its traditional home, San Francisco, in favor of Las Vegas.The world’s second-largest software maker had grown increasingly out of step with its home state. Ellison, the 11th wealthiest person in the world, and Chief Executive Officer Safra Catz have been major supporters of outgoing Republican President Donald Trump, who lost reliably Democratic California in his re-election bid this year. The company has also become a sharp critic of the internet companies that now define the modern Silicon Valley, particularly its longtime foe Google, owned by Alphabet Inc. Texas Governor Greg Abbott welcomed Oracle in a tweet reacting to the news.The move comes amid Oracle’s drive to shed costs during a transition from traditional software to cloud computing, which has resulted in declining revenue for two fiscal years. The company said Thursday it expects sales to grow 2% to 4% in the period that ends in February, which puts Oracle on track to snap that downward streak and increase revenue in the current fiscal year.The software giant, which provides databases, business applications and cloud services, has spent more than a decade trying to revamp its product line and business model to keep up with much younger rivals born in the internet age, including Google and Amazon.com Inc.Started in 1977, Oracle has been a foundational company in Silicon Valley and its silver-blue cylindrical buildings in Redwood City, visible from U.S. Highway 101, are the rare landmark in the otherwise sprawling region. It follows other tech innovators in de-emphasizing their California roots. Server maker Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. said Dec. 1 that it would move headquarters to a Houston suburb, where it is building a new campus. Palantir Technologies Inc. has relocated to Denver this year, from Palo Alto, California.Tesla Inc. co-founder Elon Musk said this week that he’s moved to Texas to focus on big projects under way for Tesla as well as Space Exploration Technologies Corp., which he also runs. He previously moved his private foundation, which was based in California, to Austin. Moving carries enormous tax implications for high net worth individuals. Texas has no personal income tax, while California imposes the highest personal income levies in the nation on its richest residents.“Wow,” said Erik Hallgrimson, vice chairman with brokerage Cushman & Wakefield in Silicon Valley, upon learning of Oracle’s action. “You’re really seeing a lot of corporate movement out of the state.”Oracle’s decision just goes to show how much taxes and public policy can have an impact on corporate decision making, Hallgrimson added.Even as companies look to leave California, it’s still a place that fosters innovative companies, said Phil Mahoney, executive vice chairman at commercial real estate brokerage Newmark, who has worked in Silicon Valley for more than three decades. Many firms that decamp still maintain a presence in the state, he said, and some of the qualities that make it a good place to start and grow a business -- from world class universities to great weather --haven’t changed.“There’s no birthright that says Silicon Valley has to get all the great tech companies,” Mahoney said in an interview before Oracle’s announcement. “But it does have a special sauce that no other place has been able to replicate.”(Updates with more details beginning in the fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 15 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2021

    The 10-year Treasury yield has been less than 1% since March as well, and income investors once again have few attractive options. First on the list is Target. Perhaps its dividend yield of 1.6% leaves something to be desired for most income investors, but rest assured, as it's the only one of the 15 picks yielding less than 2%.

  • Congress looking to change or even abolish this key 401(k) provision

    The SECURE Act pushed up the age for mandatory retirement plan distributions to 72. Now lawmakers are hoping to pass another bill to push distributions up even further, to age 75. But don’t look for Congress to stop there.

  • Fastest-Growing Stocks: Square Stock Among 8 Stocks Expecting Up To 144% Growth In 2021

    What are the fastest-growing stocks to watch in 2021? Here's a list featuring GRWG stock, Square, Micron and five other stocks expecting up to 144% growth.

  • Beware: These states are the worst for retirement taxes

    Seniors need to watch out for property tax, sales tax and taxes on Social Security.

  • AstraZeneca to Buy Alexion for $39 Billion in Rare-Disease Push

    (Bloomberg) -- AstraZeneca Plc agreed to buy Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. for $39 billion in cash and shares, adding a specialist in treatments for rare diseases and immunology to its portfolio of medications for cancer and other illnesses.The offer values Alexion at $175 a share, a 45% premium to the closing price on Friday. It would be the largest deal for AstraZeneca since it was founded in a combination of British and Swedish drugmakers in 1999.Acquiring Alexion would bolster AstraZeneca in areas such as the treatment of blood disorders, building on Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot’s turnaround. Since taking over in 2012 he has pushed the U.K. drugmaker further into lucrative areas such as oncology. AstraZeneca, along with the University of Oxford, has also developed a Covid-19 vaccine that’s shown effectiveness in large trials, despite questions around the study results.The deal would give AstraZeneca another toehold in the lucrative business of treating rare disorders, where high-priced medicines can generate billions in sales from a relatively small group of patients. Snapping up drugmakers that focus on more exotic diseases has been a frequently used way for larger pharmaceutical companies to purchase sales growth in recent years.“It’s an important step in the history of the company,” Soriot said on a call with reporters. “It’s a very important moment because it’s a tremendous opportunity for us to accelerate our development of immunological” therapies.Deal HuntAstra was on the hunt for acquisitions earlier this year when it had preliminary discussions with Gilead Sciences Inc., Bloomberg reported in June. A merger of the two would have ranked as the biggest deal ever in the health sector at the time. AstraZeneca fended off a takeover bid from Pfizer Inc. about six years ago.Alexion has specialized in developing drugs that selectively inhibit immune factors to fight diseases that involve the body’s protective system. Soliris is a monoclonal antibody approved in several countries for treatment of uncommon immune-related conditions such as paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome, generalized myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder.Soliris, the company’s biggest drug, had about $4 billion in 2019 revenue. More recently, Alexion launched Ultomiris, another monoclonal antibody. The company announced plans in April to conduct late-stage tests of that drug in severely ill patients with Covid.Monoclonal antibodies like Alexion’s Soliris have garnered more attention of late because two such drugs made by Eli Lilly & Co. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. have been given emergency authorization in the US for the treatment of Covid-19. Alexion has been pressured in the past to put itself on the block. Activist investors Elliott Management Corp. opposed a deal the company struck earlier this year to acquire Portola Pharmaceuticals, saying the transaction didn’t make strategic sense and didn’t fit with Alexion’s focus on rare diseases.In the sale to Astra, Alexion shareholders will receive $60 in cash and 2.1243 AstraZeneca American Depositary Shares for each Alexion share, the U.K. company said in a press release Saturday.Shares GainAstraZeneca shares have risen 7% this year and almost 70% over the past three years for a market value of 107 billion pounds ($142 billion).The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021 and Alexion shareholders would own 15% of the combined companies. The deal is subject to approval by shareholders and regulators.AstraZeneca said it intends to establish its headquarters for rare diseases in Boston. There are no plans for a major reduction in employment, Soriot said.AstraZeneca will fund the acquisition with a $17.5 billion financing facility from Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The deal will add to earnings immediately, with annual synergies of about $500 million projected three years after completion, the company said.Evercore Partners International LLP and Centerview Partners UK LLP are Astra’s lead financial advisers. Bank of America Corp. worked with Alexion.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • NIO, Xpeng, and Li Auto Are Not the Next Tesla. Why It’s Time to Unplug From Chinese EV Stocks

    The Chinese electric-vehicle makers’ American depositary receipts have soared this year on hopes for the growth of China’s electric-vehicle market. All three companies are now priced for perfection, and taking profits seems prudent.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine Distribution Begins; Tesla's 'High-Class Problem'; AMD, Shopify Near Buy Points

    Pfizer coronavirus vaccine distribution is starting. Elon Musk said Tesla demand has a high class problem. AMD and Shopify are near buys.

  • Campbell Soup, Pfizer, Mastercard, and Other Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    In a busy week for dividend announcements, Abbott, Campbell Soup, Zoetis, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Broadcomm were among the large U.S. companies that said they plan to boost their payouts.

  • What Warren Buffett Says About High-Profile IPOs Like Airbnb, DoorDash

    Big-name IPOs DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH) and Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) got off to volatile starts on the market this week. Some investors believe these two growth stocks are just getting started, while others are skeptical of the stocks' massive valuations.Buffett On Uber: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) CEO and legendary Wall Street investor Warren Buffett hasn't weighed in on DoorDash and Airbnb specifically, but he spoke about another high-profile IPO in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) back in 2019."In 54 years, I don't think Berkshire has ever bought a new issue," Buffett told CNBC."The idea of saying the best place in the world I could put my money is something where all the selling incentives are there, commissions are higher, the animal spirits are rising, that that's going to better than 1,000 other things I could buy where there is no similar enthusiasm ... just doesn't make any sense."Related Link: Why It's Unlikely Warren Buffett Is Actually Investing In SnowflakeResist The FOMO: The fear of missing out on a popular IPO can cloud investors' judgement, leading them to make poor investment decisions, Buffett has said.Berkshire made headlines by investing in the IPO of Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) earlier this year.Most Buffett followers believe Berkshire portfolio managers Todd Combs or Ted Weschler -- not Buffett himself -- were responsible for the Snowflake buy.So far, the DoorDash and Airbnb IPOs have been tremendous successes, but Buffett also has some advice for investors who missed the chance to get in cheap.Just because an investment happens to work out for others doesn't mean it was a smart investment."You don't have to really worry about what's really going on in IPOs. People win lotteries every day, but there's no reason to let that affect [your investing strategy] at all," Buffett said back in 2016."You don't want to get into a stupid game just because it's available."Benzinga's Take: DoorDash and Airbnb are both tremendously successful and popular companies. But just because you know and love a product or service doesn't mean the company's stock makes for a good investment at any price.Latest Ratings for ABNB DateFirmActionFromTo Dec 2020BTIGInitiates Coverage OnNeutral Dec 2020Atlantic EquitiesInitiates Coverage OnOverweight View More Analyst Ratings for ABNB View the Latest Analyst RatingsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * How Airbnb's Valuation Compares To The Existing Hotel Industry(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks with Over 7% Dividend Yield

    It’s been up, up, and away for the markets since the end of September. Both the NASDAQ and S&P 500 are trading within 3% of their recent record high levels, after counting for daily fluctuations. It’s a clear sign of a bullish mood among investors.And that bullish mood is finding fertile soil among Wall Street’s stock analysts, who are not hesitant to make buy-side calls. There are some indications that the analysts are hedging their bets, however, as among the recent Buy reviews published several also offer strong dividend yields.Return-minded investors can find a degree of safety in high-yielding equities. The advantage of such a fundamentally defensive strategy is obvious: stocks that are rising now will bring the immediate gains of share appreciation, while strong dividends will provide a steady income stream regardless of market conditions.Using the data available in the TipRanks database, we’ve pulled up three stocks with high yields – from 7% to 9%. Even better, these stocks are seen as Strong Buys by Wall Street’s analysts. Let’s find out why.Energy Transfer LP (ET)First up is Energy Transfer, a major name in North America’s hydrocarbon midstream sector. The company’s primary network of assets covers 38 states and links three major oil and gas production regions – in the Midwest-Appalachian and Texas-Oklahoma-Louisiana regions, along with North Dakota. Energy Transfer has smaller assets in the Colorado Rockies, Florida, and northern Alberta. These assets include pipelines, terminals, and storage tanks for natural gas and crude oil. The value of ET’s services is clear from the company’s $18 billion market cap and $54 billion in annual revenues.That value, along with the effects of the health and economic crises of 2020, are also clear from the company’s recent third quarter earnings release. On the negative side, revenues were down 26% from the year-ago quarter, while EPS was down 18%. In absolute numbers, the top line came in at $9.96 million while the bottom line was reported at 30 cents per share. Both figures beat the forecasts by a wide margin.Beating the forecasts was a positive note. On another, the company reported $400 million in cost savings year-to-date, due to initiatives to control and streamline expenses. Total debt long-term debt remained stable at $54 million.In an announcement at the end of October, Energy Transfer declared its Q3 dividend, at 15.25 cents per common share. This was a 50% reduction from previous payments, and implemented for several reasons. Chief among those reasons is releasing cash for debt reduction. The dividend reduction also keeps the dividend yield in line with historical values (with the shares down this year, the yield was artificially inflated), and affordable at current income levels. The new dividend payment annualizes to 61 cents per common share, and – even after the reduction – gives a high yield of 8.8%.Covering the stock for Raymond James, analyst Justin Jenkins noted, “We still see ET's top-tier integrated midstream footprint as a big positive, but risks are high and will remain so. Ultimately, we believe the core business and long-term free cash flow generation (which will improve dramatically in 2021) will help ET differentiate itself within the midstream space… ET's large valuation discount to peers is unlikely to completely narrow in the near-term, we see the risk/reward as skewing positive in most scenarios.”In line with these comments, Jenkins rates ET a Strong Buy, and his $9 price target suggests it has room for 26% growth in the year ahead. (To watch Jenkins’ track record, click here)Wall Street appears to be in broad agreement with Jenkins, as ET shares maintain a Strong Buy rating from the analyst consensus. There have been 8 recent reviews, including 7 Buys and a single Hold. The stock’s $9.29 average price target is slightly more bullish than the Raymond James position, implying ~31% upside potential from the $7.09 trading price. (See ET stock analysis on TipRanks)Omega Healthcare (OHI)REITs are frequently known for high-yielding dividends, as tax regulations require these companies to return a minimum percentage of profits back to investors. Omega Healthcare, a real estate investment trust, is no different from its peers in that regard, but it does offer investors a twist. The company’s portfolio consists of skilled nursing facilities and senior housing facilities, in an 83% to 17% split. The portfolio is valued at more than $10 billion. It totals 957 facilities in 40 states plus the UK.At the top line, Omega reported declines in Q3 revenues. The $119 million reported was down 53% sequentially and 16% year-over-year. That was the bad news. Adjusted funds from operations (FFO), a common metric used to judge REITs’ income levels, beat the forecast by 5%, coming in at 82 cents per share. In other positive notes this year, Omega has reported collected 99% of rents due in each quarter of 2020, and successfully issued, this past October, $700 million in Senior Notes at 3.375% and due in 2031. The company aims to use the funds raised to, first, repay existing debt, and second, to cover general operations.Omega currently pays out a 67-cent dividend per common share, and as held that payment steady for nearly three years. The company has a 6-year history of reliable dividend payments. The annualized payment is $2.68 per common share, making the yield 7.1%. This company’s performance, including the reliable dividend, prompted JMP analyst Aaron Hecht to rate OHI an Outperform (i.e. Buy). His $43 price target indicates a 14% upside over the next 12 months. (To watch Hecht’s track record, click here)Backing his stance, Hecht writes, “We believe COVID-19 vaccine deliveries will begin to arrive within the next two weeks and skilled nursing facility residents will be prioritized, based on vulnerability. We view this as a major positive for OHI as the largest owner of skilled nursing facilities in the United States. Although OHI’s tenants have generally performed well during the pandemic, an increase in demand would be a derisking event… We believe OHI deserves a slight premium to its three-year, pre-pandemic comps given demand tailwinds. We are buyers of the stock…” In the meantime, OHI has a Strong Buy rating from the analyst consensus, based on 8 reviews breaking down to 6 Buys and 2 Holds. Omega’s share price has risen 28% since the first week of November, in the wake of the Q3 earnings. This has pushed the stock’s trading price, currently $37.69, slightly above the $36.88 average price target. (See OHI stock analysis on TipRanks)Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC)Last but not least is Owl Rock Capital, a specialty finance company based in New York. Owl Rock works in the middle-market finance sector, offering access to capital for mid-market companies to make acquisitions, fund operations, and conduct recapitalizations. The company’s portfolio boasts $10.2 billion in total assets, of which 97% are senior secured assets. Owl Rock has current investments in 110 companies.Owl Rock’s third quarter earnings came in slightly below expectations. EPS was 33 cents per share, down 3% sequentially and missing the estimates by 2 cents. Net asset value per share increased 1% quarter-over-quarter, from $14.52 at the end of June to $14.67 at the end of September. In a move to shore up liquidity, Owl Rock priced a public offering of $1 billion in 3.4% notes in the first week of December. The issue is due in 2026, and provides funds to paydown existing debt in the revolving credit facility and to fund general operations.Also in the first week of this month, Owl Creek confirmed that it is discussions to acquire Dyal Capital. The move would combine Owl Creek’s direct lending platform with Dyal’s access to capital solutions.Owl Creek has a regular share dividend payment of 31 cents quarterly, which has been supplemented since May 2019 by a series of 6 special 8-cent dividend payments. Calculating the yield by the regular dividend, we find it at 9.6%, based on an annualized rate of $1.24 per common share. For comparison, the average dividend among S&P-listed companies stands at 2%.The review here was written by Devin Ryan, 5-star analyst with JMP Securities. Focusing on the Dyal Capital announcement, Ryan noted, “While it is important to distinguish that this merger is between the management companies, not the BDC directly, and ultimately we do not expect much change, we do think a transaction could represent a positive outcome for ORCC shareholders over time.""We continue to view the opportunity in ORCC shares as attractive due to: 1) strong credit performance and expectations; 2) a well-positioned balance sheet; 3) the earnings scale-up as leverage moves to the target 1.0x by 2H21; and 4) an increase in the yield profile of the portfolio through a higher mix of unitranche loans," the analyst concluded. To this end, Ryan rates Owl Creek’s shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $14.50 price target suggests a 13% upside in the coming year. (To watch Ryan’s track record, click here)Owl Creek’s Strong Buy consensus rating is based on 6 reviews. These show a 5 to 1 split between Buys and Holds. ORCC is trading at $12.78, and its $13.90 average price target implies ~9% upside. (See ORCC stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • What to Do When a Bear Market Whacks Your 401(k)

    When the markets take a dive, your retirement savings could drop with them. Here is a four-step plan to beat the bear.

  • There Are 5 Types of Retirement Savers, New Research Says. Which One Are You?

    Almost half of all Americans who have yet to retire are anxious that they won’t have enough savings to live comfortably in retirement, and that fear is most common among “uncertain strugglers,” one of five types of retirement savers identified in a new research paper.

  • From Elon Musk to Oracle — the coronavirus accelerates California exodus

    The coronavirus is accelerating a significant tech exodus out of California, with Oracle (ORCL) announcing Friday that it has moved its headquarters from Redwood City to Austin, Texas on Friday. The move came just days after Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk announced he’d be moving from Los Angeles to Austin.

  • AMD, SolarEdge, Twilio Lead Top Stocks That Are Buys Now

    SolarEdge, Twilio, Innovative Industrial Properties, EXP World and AMD are five top stocks to watch heading into the end of a wild 2020.

  • 2 Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Investing is all about profits, and part of generating profits is knowing when to start the game. The old adage says to buy low and sell high, and while it’s tempting just to discount cliches like that, they’ve passed into common currency because they embody a fundamental truth. Buying low is always a good start in building a portfolio.The trick, however, is recognizing the right stocks to buy low. Prices fall for a reason, and sometimes that reason is fundamental unsoundness. Fortunately, Wall Streets analysts are busy separating the wheat from the chaff among the market’s low-priced stocks, and some top stock experts have tagged several equities for big gains. These stocks are trading low now – but the reasons are not necessarily bad for investors.We’ve used the TipRanks database to pull up the data and reviews on two stocks that are priced low now, but may be primed for gains. They’ve been getting positive reviews, and despite their share depreciation, they hold Buy ratings and show upwards of 60% upside potential.Digital Media Solutions (DMS)We will start with Digital Media Solutions, an adtech company which connects online advertisers with customers through performance-based branding and marketplace solutions. DMS boasts a powerful consumer intelligence database, which it uses to fine-tune customer acquisition campaigns – while offering advertisers accountability for the project budget.DMS went public in July of this year, via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, Leo Holdings. The combination took the DMS name for the ticker, and initiated trading at $10 per share. The stock has been volatile since, and is currently down 27% since it started trading.Digital advertising is a huge – and growing – sector, worth $100 billion in 2019 and expected to reach $130 billion by the end of next year. DMS has a solid piece of that cash cow, and the Q3 numbers demonstrate that. Quarterly revenue hit a company record, of $82.8 million, which was up 10% sequentially and 44% year-over-year. Of that total revenue, the company saw a gross profit of $25.1 million, for a 30% gross margin. All in all, DMS’s first quarter as a publicly traded company showed strong results.Covering the stock for Canaccord is analyst Maria Ripps, who is rated 5 stars by TipRanks, and stands in the top 1% out of more than 7,100 stock analysts. “The company saw meaningful volume growth from both new and existing clients, with particular strength from its auto insurance business along with the eCommerce, education, and non-profit verticals… We continue to think investors will gradually come to appreciate DMS’ similarities with other leading digital marketing peers that trade at more premium valuations, and expect multiple expansion over time as the story becomes better understood,” Ripps noted.To this end, Ripps rates DMS stock a Buy, and her $15 price target suggests an upside of 106% from the current share price of $7.20. (To watch Ripps’ track record, click here)Overall, DMS’ Moderate Buy consensus rating is based on 2 recent reviews, both positive. The stock has an average price target of $14, which indicates a 92% upside potential. (See DMS stock analysis on TipRanks)ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT)From digital advertising we move on to digital networking. ViaSat provides customers with high-speed broadband access through a secure satellite network system. The company serves both military and commercial markets, meeting the growing need for secure communications links.The anti-coronavirus shutdown policies have particularly hard on ViaSat. This may sound counterintuitive, as online networking has been busier than ever, but a large segment of ViaSat’s business comes from the airlines, and with air travel first grounded and still facing depressed travel volumes, ViaSat’s shares have yet to recover from their February/March swoon.On a positive note – and one that is indicative of the essential nature of secure satellite communications in today’s networked economy – ViaSat reported $577 million in Q3 contract awards, representing a 29% yoy gain. For the year to date, the company has seen awards totaling $1.9 billion, which is up 5% from this time last year. The third quarter (the company’s fiscal Q2) revenues and earnings were somewhat mixed, reflecting both the increase in contract awards and the decline in airline business. Revenues were $554 million, down 6% yoy, but up almost 4% sequentially. EPS was 3 cents per share, beating the predicted 5 cent loss by a wide margin.JPMorgan analyst Philip Cusick writes of ViaSat: “[We] believe long-term growth levers remain intact highlighted by record segment backlog of $1.1b… We view ViaSat as a satellite innovation leader and believe the company’s future ViaSat-3 fleet will accelerate growth in satellite services over the coming years. At the same time, we see a long-term government systems tailwind driven by the company’s radio portfolio, mobile broadband, and SATCOM.”In line with his bullish comments, Cusick rates VSAT shares an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and his $60 price target implies ~72% upside on the one-year time horizon. (To watch Cusick’s track record, click here)Overall, the stock has 5 recent reviews, including 3 Buys and 2 Holds. Shares are priced at $34.14, and the average price target of $55 suggests a 61% upside potential from that level. (See VSAT stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Suze Orman says these are the biggest money no-nos

    Avoid making these errors and you'll enjoy a better financial life, the money guru says.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy Now As M&A Drives Growth?

    Nvidia earnings are booming again, with the chipmaker a big winner amid strong demand in multiple segments. Is Nvidia stock a good buy now?

  • Will Microsoft's Stock Reach $300 By 2022?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.We surveyed a group of over 300 investors on whether shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) will reach $300 by 2022.Microsoft shares were trading at $212 at the time of publication Friday, up from the 52-week low of $133. Microsoft Stock Forecast Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three overarching segments: productivity and business processes (Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics); intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server); and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, Surface laptops, tablets and desktops). Our survey found 68% of respondents said shares of Microsoft would reach $300 over the next year.Many respondents pointed to steps Microsoft has made to improve their landscape of software-as-a-service offerings for 2020 and beyond. The SaaS market is one of the sectors that has managed to flourish during the pandemic. The rise in cloud-based software adoption by businesses during the digital transition has been a catalyst for SaaS stocks like Microsoft in 2020.Among new SaaS offerings from the company, on Sept. 22 we reported Microsoft had launched Azure Communications Services, composed of cloud-based voice and video calling, chat and telephony features. Benzinga has been breaking actionable financial news and curating high-quality financial data sets since 2009. Learn more today about receiving stock and market data through APIs. This survey was conducted by Benzinga in December 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 300 adults.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Will Tesla's Stock Reach ,000 (Again) By 2022? * Will Boeing's Stock Reach 0 By 2022?(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.