AirPods Pro drop to $179, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

October kicked off with a bunch of good tech deals across the web. All of Apple's wireless earbuds remain on sale at Amazon, so you can pick up the AirPods Pro for $179 or even the standard AirPods with the wireless charging case for $129. The new Beats Studio Buds are $25 off while a couple of Kindle models are on sale for as low as $60. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

The AirPods Pro, Apple's best sounding wireless earbuds, are back down to $179. That's $70 off their normal price and close to a record low. These buds earned a score of 87 from us for their IPX4 design, improved audio and solid ANC.

Buy AirPods Pro at Amazon - $179

Amazon has standard AirPods for $109 right now and AirPods with the wireless charging case for only $129, too. The buds themselves are the same in both models, but you'll get the a case with wireless charging capabilities if you're willing to spend $20 extra. We gave the AirPods a score of 84 for their improved wireless performance and good battery life.

Buy AirPods (wireless charging case) at Amazon - $129 Buy AirPods (standard case) at Amazon - $109

Apple's latest TV 4K set-top box is down to $159 at Adorama, or $20 off its normal price. It earned a score of 90 from us thanks to its speedy performance, support for Dolby Vision and Atmos, handy integration with iOS devices and the much improved Siri remote that comes with it.

Buy Apple TV 4K 32GB at Adorama - $159

The 512GB Mac Mini M1 is $100 off right now, bringing it down to $799. Although we may see a redesigned Mac Mini sometime this year, this is a good machine to get if you need an upgraded desktop with a slim profile and the power of Apple's M1 chipset.

Buy Mac Mini M1 (512GB) at Amazon - $799

Amazon discounted the new Beats Studio Buds to $125, which is $25 off their normal price. These are arguably the best Beats earbuds for most people, earning a score of 84 from us for their balanced sound, small, comfortable design and quick-pairing with iOS and Android devices.

Buy Beats Studio Buds at Amazon - $125

The excellent Razer Blade Stealth gaming laptop is $600 off right now, bringing it down to $1,400. It's the 2020 machine, but it remains a powerful laptop that's light enough to take wherever you go. This particular model has a 10th-generation Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 4K touchscreen.

Buy Razer Blade Stealth at Amazon - $1,400

Amazon's sale on Fire Kids Pro tablets is still ongoing, knocking up to 40 percent off some models. The cheapest slab is the Fire 7 Kids Pro, which is down to $60, but you can also get the most powerful model, the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro, for only $140. Along with additional parental controls and more content for kids aged six and up, these tablets come with a protective case, a two-year warranty and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+.

Buy Fire 7 Kids Pro at Amazon - $60 Buy Fire HD 8 Kids Pro at Amazon - $90 Buy Fire HD 10 Kids Pro at Amazon - $140

Amazon's Kindle is down to $60 right now, which is only $5 more than the all-time-low price we saw during Prime Day. We gave the e-reader a score of 91 when it came out in 2019 for its new front lights, slimmer design and higher contrast display. If you're willing to spend a bit more, you can get the 2018 Kindle Paperwhite, which was just replaced by a brand new Paperwhite, for $75.

Buy Kindle at Amazon - $60 Buy Paperwhite (2018) at Amazon - $75

New tech deals

Master & Dynamic fall favorites sale

Master & Dynamic is having a fall favorites sale that knocks up 20 percent off some of their most popular devices when you use the code TAKE20 at checkout. Discounted items include the MW07 Plus wireless earbuds and the MW65 wireless headphones with ANC.

Shop Master & Dynamic sale

NordVPN

NordVPN, one of our favorite VPNs, is running a sale on a two-year subscription. You can sign up and pay $99 for two years, plus you'll get an extra three months free. We like NordVPN for its speed, its no-logs policy, the thousands of servers it has to choose from and that one account supports up to six connected devices.

Buy NordVPN (2 years) - $99

