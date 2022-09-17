Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro are on sale ahead of launch day

If you plan to purchase Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro, you should consider buying them from Amazon. Ahead of their September 23rd release date, the retailer has priced the earbuds at $240, or $10 less than MSRP. It’s a modest discount, to be sure, but it’s also not often that you can get new gadgets at release for less than their suggested retail price.

Buy Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon - $240

Engadget hasn’t had a chance to review the 2022 AirPods Pro yet, but the current generation model earned a score of 87 from us in 2019. Based on the improvements Apple detailed at its recent iPhone 14 event , the new AirPods Pro look like a solid upgrade. They feature Apple’s new H2 chip, leading to significantly improved active noise cancelation performance and a more functional transparency mode, according to the company. Additionally, they include volume touch controls, a feature missing from the first-generation model. Apple has also improved playtime with a charging case it claims can provide the AirPods Pro with up to 30 hours of battery power.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.