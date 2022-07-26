Apple AirPods Pro are $69 off at Amazon just in time for back-to-school season

The Apple AirPods Pro is one of the best sets of headphones on the market and Amazon has it for a great discount.

There are plenty of great wireless headphones on the market, but the Apple AirPods Pro are one of the best of the best. With its compact design, powerful technology and quality sound output, it's not hard to see why so many people have the little white buds in their ears. Today, the Pros are back on sale for one of the best prices we've seen since Amazon Prime Day.

$179.99 at Amazon

Right now, the online shopping giant has Apple's most advanced wireless earbuds on sale for $179.99. Typically listed for $249, the AirPods Pro are now available for a $69.01 price cut—an impressive 28% discount.

In our testing, the previous model of the AirPods Pro earned a place on our list of the best wireless headphones, as well as inclusion on our lineup of the best headphones of 2022, for their great battery life, incredible noise cancelation and comfortable fit for most ears. The Pros connect to devices easily and the included silicone ear tips come in multiple sizes to fine-tune your preferred fit.

The AirPod Pros have Active Noise Cancelation, which registers environmental noise around you and automatically dampens it, making them an excellent companion for traveling and working from home. If you do plan on taking your headphones on the go, you may want to consider Apple's AppleCare+ for headphones—while it doesn't cover loss, AppleCare+ does provide repair or replacement for $29.

Apple AirPods Pro may be small, but they pack a powerful sound and user-friendly technology.

When it comes to wireless earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro are undoubtedly an impressive pick. Just be quick: We expect this amazing deal to disappear fast.

