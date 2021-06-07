U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,230.50
    +5.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,608.00
    -8.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,851.50
    +47.25 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,321.60
    +4.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.70
    -0.53 (-0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.90
    +2.10 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    27.97
    -0.05 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2188
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5690
    +0.0090 (+0.58%)
     

  • Vix

    16.42
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4170
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3840
    +0.1550 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,636.54
    -2,995.05 (-8.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    908.43
    -79.03 (-8.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.22
    +8.18 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,061.73
    +42.49 (+0.15%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus: 'How to invest in crypto and ESG during the volatile summer doldrums'

Keith Bliss joins Jared Blikre to identify opportunities in this unique market environment on Wednesday, 6/9 at 2PM EDT

tvOS is getting spatial audio support for AirPods Pro and Max

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Later this year, Apple will update tvOS and M1 Macs to allow AirPods Pro and Max owners to take advantage of spatial audio, the company announced during WWDC 2021. The feature will allow you to experience a full Dolby Atmos surround sound experience without a dedicated sound system or disturbing those around you. This is a feature Apple TV owners have been asking the company to add for a while. 

Support for spatial audio is also coming to FaceTime with iOS 15. There, Apple says it will help to create a more natural and immersive experience when you're chatting with your friends and family. In the meantime, if you're an Apple Music subscriber, you can check out Dolby Atmos-powered spatial audio starting today at no additional cost

