tvOS is getting spatial audio support for AirPods Pro and Max

Later this year, Apple will update tvOS and M1 Macs to allow AirPods Pro and Max owners to take advantage of spatial audio, the company announced during WWDC 2021. The feature will allow you to experience a full Dolby Atmos surround sound experience without a dedicated sound system or disturbing those around you. This is a feature Apple TV owners have been asking the company to add for a while.

Support for spatial audio is also coming to FaceTime with iOS 15. There, Apple says it will help to create a more natural and immersive experience when you're chatting with your friends and family. In the meantime, if you're an Apple Music subscriber, you can check out Dolby Atmos-powered spatial audio starting today at no additional cost.