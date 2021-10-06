U.S. markets close in 1 hour 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,358.26
    +12.54 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,376.27
    +61.60 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,500.52
    +66.69 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,214.53
    -13.82 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.45
    -1.48 (-1.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.20
    +2.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.63
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1555
    -0.0046 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5310
    +0.0020 (+0.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3585
    -0.0040 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4700
    -0.0020 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,963.95
    +4,363.50 (+8.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,327.53
    +64.43 (+5.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,995.87
    -81.23 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

AirPods Pro can now boost other people's voices during conversations

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

It can sometimes come across as rude when you leave your earbuds in while chatting with someone. However, those with AirPods Pro now have a better reason for keeping them on during conversations, particularly if they have mild hearing difficulties.

Apple has rolled out the latest AirPods firmware, which includes Find My integration for AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. As noted by MacRumors, AirPods Pro users can now take advantage of the Conversation Boost feature the company revealed at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference this summer. The earbuds can use built-in microphones to amplify the volume of people you're speaking with. You can reduce ambient noise too.

Once your AirPods Pro are running the latest firmware (Apple installs AirPods updates automatically), you can turn on the feature by going to the Accessibility menu in the Settings on your connected iPhone or iPad. From there, tap Audio/Visual, then Headphone Accommodations and switch on Transparency Mode. You can then enable Conversation Boost.

Recommended Stories