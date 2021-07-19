Apple's AirPods Pro are back on sale for $190 at Amazon

If you've been waiting for Apple's AirPods Pro to drop below $197 on Amazon, now's your chance to grab them. The wireless earbuds are back on sale for $190, or $60 off their original price. They've been hovering at $197 for months, only dropping to $190 in June for a short period of time. While not an all-time low, it's a good discount for any iPhone user in need of a new pair of earbuds.

Buy AirPods Pro at Amazon - $190

You probably know the deal about AirPods Pro by now, but here's a refresher: they're the best sounding earbuds in Apple's lineup, plus they fit the best in various ear shapes thanks to their interchangeable tips. Sound quality is noticeably better than previous AirPods models, thanks in part to a built-in amplifier and Adaptive EQ, which automatically tunes low- and mid-range frequencies to your ears. Active noise-cancellation does a good job blocking out surrounding sounds and the earbuds' touch controls let you quickly enter Transparency Mode whenever you need to hear the world around you.

But the AirPods Pro carved out a spot on our favorite wireless earbuds list because of how easy they are to use with other Apple products. The H1 chip inside allows them to pair and switch easily between iPhones, iPads and Macs, so you can go from taking a call on your iPhone to listening to music from your Mac pretty seamlessly. We also like their hands-free Siri feature, which lets you call upon the voice assistant without tapping the earbuds.

AirPods Pro are one of the best pairs of earbuds you can get if you live in the Apple ecosystem — but there are other options, too. If you care more about sound quality or ANC power, both the Sony WF-1000XM4 and the Jabra Elite 85t are good alternatives.

