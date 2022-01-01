Apple's AirPods Pro are back down to $180 on Amazon

If you still haven't pulled the trigger on a pair of Apple's AirPods Pro, Amazon has them on sale for the first time since Christmas, as far as we can tell. You can currently get them for $180, down from their normal price of $250. That's not as good as the $159 price advertised for Black Friday, but considering the price spiked to $197 around Christmas, $180 is still an improvement over recent listings.

Among Apple's AirPods lineup, the AirPods Pro offer the best audio quality. That, plus active noise cancelation and a better fitting design earned it a strong score of 87 in our 2019 review. iPhone and Mac owners in particular will appreciate the buds' H1 chip, which allows for easy pairing, hands-free Siri access and the seamless transfer of audio between iOS and macOS devices. Included in the box, too, as you can see in that top photo, is Apple's MagSafe charging case.

Buy AirPods Pro at Amazon - $180