AirPods Pro drop to $190 on Woot for Amazon Prime members

Amazon reduced the price of Apple's AirPods Pro to $190 during Prime Day last month, and now you can get the same sale price through Woot. The Amazon-owned retailer has an exclusive deal for Prime members that knocks $60 off the normal price of the AirPods Pro — and while that's not the cheapest we've seen them (they hit $169 during Black Friday last year), it's still a solid sale for those that missed the previous opportunity.

While the AirPods Pro are nearly two years old at this point, they remain the best sounding earbuds that Apple makes. The Pros have a built-in amplifier and they use Adaptive EQ, which automatically tunes low- and mid-frequencies to each wearer's ear. They also fit much better than standard AirPods thanks to their replaceable ear tips and they make decent workout earbuds thanks to their IPX4 water resistance.

We also appreciate the active noise-cancellation on the AirPods Pro — it's strong enough to block out the noises around you in your home or at the offie, and you can quickly jump into Transparency Mode when you need to participate in a conversation. And like other Apple headphones, the AirPods Pro use the embedded H1 chip to work seamlessly with Apple products. Those who primarily use iPhones, iPads and Mac computers will enjoy how easy it is to switch between taking a call with your AirPods Pro from your iPhone to listening to music from your MacBook Air.

In fact, we think the AirPods Pro are the best wireless earbuds for Apple lovers — but there are a few out there that are better for sound and other features. If you're not a Prime member or simply aren't sold on the AirPods Pro, you could consider the $150 Jabra Elite 75t or the new, $280 Sony WF-1000XM4, both of which have good sound quality, excellent ANC and solid battery lives. But if you do go for Woot's deal, just remember that Woot may be owned by Amazon, but it has a totally different return policy that's more specific and less forgiving. We recommend checking it out before making your final decision.

