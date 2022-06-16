You can get the Apple AirPods Pro for a great low price ahead of Prime Day 2021

This is the best price we've seen on these airbuds in weeks.

You don’t need us to tell you that the Apple AirPods Pro earbuds are among the most highly coveted earbuds on the market. With an outstanding 4.8-star rating from more than 207,000 Amazon shoppers and a seal of approval from Reviewed editors alike, we've dubbed these buds one of the best pairs of wireless earbuds money can buy. Their stellar sound quality, noise-canceling abilities and comfy fit don't exactly come cheap, however—they typically retail for just under $200. Currently, though, you can get them for a cool $189.99—if you act fast.

You can head on over to Amazon to snag this deal, which offers up a $59 savings on these best-selling Apple headphones. While this price isn’t the lowest we’ve seen (Black Friday 2020 has the edge with $169), it's matching the low price we saw for Prime Day 2020 a full day ahead of the site's big two-day savings event is even due to start.

The Apple AirPods Pro are an unstoppable force—especially if you own an iPhone.

In our review, we called out the speedy charging, solid battery life (we got around four-and-a-half hours to five of use on a single charge) and secure fit of these sleek buds, which come with interchangeable silicone ear tips for a more custom fit. It’s really all about the sound quality here, though, with the AirPods Pro offering superb noise cancelation via the buds' transparency mode, which was among the most effective and natural-sounding we experienced. The call quality and sound output, meanwhile, were both outstanding. These headphones were incredibly comfortable to wear and easy to control, too, particularly with Apple iPhones, which will automatically connect right out of the box.

If this price is still too steep for your budget, you can also check out the standard AirPods with wired charging case, now $40 off their usual $159 at $119, or the AirPods with wireless charging case, which drop from $199 to $149.99.

While the AirPods Pro were recently beat out by the Jabra Elite 85t (also on sale for $179.99) for our all-time favorite wireless earbuds, this Pro model is still chock-full of features that make it well worth the purchase—especially for iPhone users. You don’t wait to grab it, however—there's no telling if they'll sell out!

