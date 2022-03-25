Apple's AirPods Pro drop to $175, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

A slew of gadgets went on sale this week and many remain discounted as we head into the weekend. A number of Apple devices are on sale right now, including the AirPods Pro for $175, the iPad mini for $459 and the new iPad Air with the M1 chipset for $570. Elsewhere, Amazon's Fire HD 8 table is half off, while Sony's excellent WH-1000XM4 headphones remain discounted to $278. Finally, today is Tolkien Reading Day, and both Amazon and Kobo are celebrating by discounting many of Tolkien's works in e-book format, including the entire The Lord of the Rings series. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple's AirPods Pro are on sale for $175, which is 30 percent off its usual price. We gave the buds a score of 87 for their solid sound quality, strong ANC and hands-free Siri capabilities.

Buy AirPods Pro at Amazon - $175

iPad Air (2022)

Apple iPad Air (2022)

The latest iPad Air is $29 off right now, bringing the 64GB model down to $570 and the 256GB version down to $720. The new M1-powered iPad earned a score of 90 from us for its super-fast performance, long battery life and improved front camera.

Buy iPad Air (2022) at Amazon - $570

iPad mini

Apple's latest iPad mini is on sale for $459, which is $40 off its normal price. We gave the small tablet a score of 89 for its lovely display, refined design and excellent battery life.

Buy iPad mini at Amazon - $459

12.9-inch iPad Pro

Apple iPad Pro (2021) review

The base 202112.9-inch iPad Pro with 128GB of storage is $150 off right now thanks to an automatically applied coupon. That brings it down to $950, its best price yet, and you can also snag the 512GB model at its lowest price of $1,250, too. We gave the M1-powered iPad Pro a score of 87 for its gorgeous display, Center Stage cameras and powerful performance.

Buy 12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB) at Amazon - $950 Buy 12.9-inch iPad Pro (512GB) at Amazon - $1,250

Fire HD 8

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020)

Amazon's Fire HD 8 is half off right now, bringing it down to $45. We gave the cheap tablet a score of 81 for its slimmer design, decent performance, USB-C charging and hands-free Alexa capabilities.

Buy Fire HD 8 at Amazon - $45

Fire Kids Pro tablets

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro

All of Amazon's Fire Kids Pro tablets are down to record low prices. All of these slabs come with a suite of parental controls, a two-year warranty, a protective case and one year of Amazon Kids+. Both the Fire 7 Kids Pro and the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro are half off and down to $50 and $70, respectively, while the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is 30 percent less than usual and down to $140.

Buy Fire 7 Kids Pro at Amazon - $50 Buy Fire HD 8 Kids Pro at Amazon - $70 Buy Fire HD 10 Kids Pro at Amazon - $140

Sony WH-1000XM4

Our current favorite pair of ANC headphones, Sony's WH-1000XM4, are down to $278 right now. That's $72 off their usual price and close to an all-time low. They earned a score of 94 from us for their powerful ANC, immersive sound quality and multi-device connectivity.

Buy WH-1000XM4 at Amazon - $278

Bose QuietComfort 45

The Bose QC45 headphones are on sale for $279, which is their all-time-low price that we saw last Black Friday. We gave the cans a score of 86 for their excellent sound quality, strong ANC and comfortable fit.

Buy QC45 at Amazon - $279

Tile Bluetooth trackers

A number of Tile trackers are up to 20 percent off at Amazon. You can pick up the 2022 Tile Mate Essentials pack for $68, a two-pack of Tile Stickers for $45 or a single Tile Mate for only $20. These tiny gadgets attach to your belongings so you can keep track of them using Tile's companion mobile app.

Buy Tile Mate Essentials pack at Amazon - $68 Buy Tile Stickers (2 pack) at Amazon - $45 Buy Tile Mate at Amazon - $20

Google Nest WiFi

A two-pack of the Google Nest WiFi system is on sale for $189 across the web. That's only $10 more than the pack was during the holiday shopping season last year, so this is a solid sale. We gave the mesh WiFi system a score of 84 for its minimalist design, simple installation process and built-in Google Assistant smart speaker.

Buy Google Nest WiFi at Best Buy - $189 Buy Google Nest WiFi at B&H - $189

Samsung T7 Touch (1TB)

The T7 Touch portable SSD in 1TB is on sale for $130 right now. This palm-sized drive works with most devices thanks to the duo of cables it comes with, and it supports 1,050 MB/s read speeds, 1,000 MB/s write speeds, AES 256-bit encryption and Dynamic Thermal Guard.

Buy T7 Touch (1TB) at Amazon - $130

Amazon Fire TV Cube

The Fire TV Cube is back down to a record low of $70, or 42 percent off its normal price. We gave it a score of 84 when it came out for its 4K streaming with Dolby Vision and HDR+, speedy performance and hands-free Alexa controls.

Buy Fire TV Cube at Amazon - $70

Tolkien Reading Day sales

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

March 25th is Tolkein Reading Day, and you can find many of the famed fantasy author's works on sale at Amazon and Kobo. Both retailers have the entire The Lord of the Rings series in e-book format for $3 per title, plus other works including The Silmarillion have also been discounted to $3.

Shop Tolkien e-books at Amazon starting at $3 Shop Tolkien e-books at Kobo starting at $3

New tech deals

55-inch Sony A90J Bravia XR OLED 4K TV

Sony's 55-inch Bravia XR OLED set is $600 off right now, bringing it down to $2,200. In addition to deep blacks and the improved contrast that comes with OLED TVs, this set also supports XR Motion Clarity, HDMI 2.1, Acoustic Surface Audio+ and Alexa voice commands.

Buy 55-inch Sony A90J Bravia OLED at Amazon - $2,200

Eero 6

A few Eero WiFi bundles are on sale right now, including the Eero Pro three-pack, which is down to $314 for Prime members (or $337 for everyone else). The Eero 6 Pro tri-band system is 20 percent off and down to $479, and you can pick up an Eero beacon for only $79.

Buy Eero Pro (3 pack) at Amazon - $314 (Prime members) Buy Eero 6 Pro at Amazon - $479 Buy Eero Beacon at Amazon - $79

ThermoWorks ThermoPop

ThermoWorks has knocked 30 percent off its blue and yellow ThermoPop instant-read thermometers, bringing them down to $24.50 each, and all proceeds go to Ukraine refugee assistance efforts. Simultaneously, the company's warehouse sale slashes up to 60 percent off a bunch of products, including the classic Thermapen, the Dot thermometer and the Smoke X4 long-range BBQ thermometer.

Buy ThermoPop at ThermoWorks - $24.50 Shop ThermoWorks warehouse sale

NordVPN

NordVPN's latest deal knocks 72 percent off a two-year plan, bringing it down to $79, and it includes anti-malware protection, too. In addition to a solid VPN, you'll get the company's Threat Protection feature that works independently from the VPN to block trackers, malware and intrusive ads.

Buy NordVPN (2 years) - $79

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.