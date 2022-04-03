U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,545.86
    +15.45 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,818.27
    +139.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,261.50
    +40.98 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,091.11
    +20.99 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.42
    -0.86 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.50
    -25.70 (-1.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.75
    -0.38 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1049
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3770
    +0.0500 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3118
    -0.0022 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.5000
    +0.8120 (+0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,448.50
    +223.73 (+0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,085.80
    +45.54 (+4.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.90
    +22.22 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest like Warren Buffett amid rising volatility'

Wednesday, April 20 at 2 PM ET, Bill Smead joins Jared Blikre to discuss the massive rotations catching investors off guard.

Apple’s AirPods Pro are back on sale for $174

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read
Billy Steele / Engadget

While Apple’s AirPods Pro are a few years old now, they’re still among the best wireless earbuds you can pair with an iPhone. And if you’ve been waiting to purchase a set, now is a good time to do so. Amazon has discounted the AirPods Pro to $174, down from their suggested retail price of $249. While $174 isn’t an all-time low price for the AirPods Pro, it is their lowest price of the year, and they likely won’t cost less until Black Friday.

Buy AirPods Pro at Amazon - $174 Buy AirPods (2nd gen) at Amazon - $99

We gave the AirPods Pro a score of 87 when they came out in 2019. The inclusion of interchangeable silicone tips, a feature you won’t find on Apple’s two other in-ear earbuds, makes them more comfortable to wear during extended listening sessions. They also feature active noise-cancellation and a design that is IPX4 certified, making them a good fit for gym use. As with Apple’s other audio products, a big part of the appeal of the AirPods Pro is seamless integration with iOS. Initial pairing is a breeze, and you can easily switch between multiple devices.

For those looking for a more budget option, Amazon has also discounted the second-generation AirPods to $99. That’s a 38 percent drop from their usual $159 price. And while we think the new third-generation AirPods are a better purchase for most people, the older model still comes with the company’s H1 wireless chipset, meaning you get access to features like hands-free Siri and seamless pairing with Apple devices.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

