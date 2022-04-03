Apple’s AirPods Pro are back on sale for $174

While Apple’s AirPods Pro are a few years old now, they’re still among the best wireless earbuds you can pair with an iPhone. And if you’ve been waiting to purchase a set, now is a good time to do so. Amazon has discounted the AirPods Pro to $174, down from their suggested retail price of $249. While $174 isn’t an all-time low price for the AirPods Pro, it is their lowest price of the year, and they likely won’t cost less until Black Friday.

We gave the AirPods Pro a score of 87 when they came out in 2019. The inclusion of interchangeable silicone tips, a feature you won’t find on Apple’s two other in-ear earbuds, makes them more comfortable to wear during extended listening sessions. They also feature active noise-cancellation and a design that is IPX4 certified, making them a good fit for gym use. As with Apple’s other audio products, a big part of the appeal of the AirPods Pro is seamless integration with iOS. Initial pairing is a breeze, and you can easily switch between multiple devices.

For those looking for a more budget option, Amazon has also discounted the second-generation AirPods to $99. That’s a 38 percent drop from their usual $159 price. And while we think the new third-generation AirPods are a better purchase for most people, the older model still comes with the company’s H1 wireless chipset, meaning you get access to features like hands-free Siri and seamless pairing with Apple devices.

