Apple’s AirPods Pro are back on sale for $175

If you missed the chance to buy Apple’s AirPods Pro when they were $175 in February , they’re now back down to that price once again. Amazon has discounted the company’s best-sounding earbuds by 30 percent for a limited time. You could probably get them for less if you’re patient, but we’re unlikely to see them drop to their previous low of $159 for quite some time.

Buy Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon - $ 175

While they’re a few years old now, the AirPods Pro are still one the best pair of wireless earbuds you can buy. We awarded them a score of 87 when Apple first released them in 2019. Since then, the company recently refreshed the included case to offer MagSafe charging in addition to the original Qi and Lightning options that came at launch.

As before, what the AirPods Pro lack in sound quality, they more than make up in utility. They feature active noise cancellation alongside a transparency mode that’s useful for ensuring you’re safe when out walking on a busy street. An IPX4 rating also means you can safely use them during workouts. With Apple’s included H1 chip, Hey Siri support allows you to control the AirPods Pro without reaching for your iPhone or one of the stems. That might not seem like much, but it’s one of those features that’s invaluable when your hands are full.

Last but certainly not least, since the AirPods Pro come with interchangeable silicone tips they're the Apple earbuds to buy if you’re unsure if the one-size-fits-all approach of the second- and third-generation AirPods will work with your ears.

