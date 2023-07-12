Apple AirPods Pro on sale for lowest price ever right now for Prime Day 2023

Prime Day deal: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

It's no secret that we love the Apple AirPods Pro—the second generation model is our top pick for the best earbuds, especially if you have an iPhone. With Amazon Prime Day live through tomorrow, July 12, we're amped that our favorite buds are marked down from $249 to $199. With this Amazon Prime Day deal, you can play your favorite songs one minute and switch to an important phone call the next, both with pristine audio and an extra $50 in your wallet!

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Our favorite earbuds are $50 off during Amazon Prime Day.

$199 at Amazon (Save $50)

Usually ringing up at $249, the second-generation Apple AirPods Pro can be yours for just $199 right now—that's a 20% savings and the lowest price we've seen online right now. With this price cut, you can play your favorite songs one minute and switch to an important phone call the next, both delivered with pristine audio. That power is available in a secure fit and compact design that are ready for a hike in the woods or a long flight.

➤Amazon Prime Day 2023: Shop the best deals on Apple, Keurig and more

Our testers found that these 2nd generation AirPods have a battery life of up to six hours with active noise-cancelation on, seven hours without and up to 30 hours with the charging case. “It took three years, but the new AirPods Pro got the upgrade we’ve been waiting for,” our tester said.

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

The AirPods Pro are some of the lightest and comfiest earbuds on the market. In testing, we were especially thrilled with the next-gen noise canceling, Adaptive Transparency mode and top-of-the-line sound quality. "If there’s a better pair of earbuds for overall usability and value out there, I haven’t found them," our tester said. "If you have an iPhone, these are the buds to buy.”

➤Prime Day deals: Shop the 10 best Amazon deals before they're gone

Apple deals always sell out fast, so if you want to try the earbuds out for yourself we suggest you act fast. The time to save on AirPods Pro is now.

$199 at Amazon (Save $50)

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Apple AirPods Pro are just $199 for Amazon Prime Day 2023