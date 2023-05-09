Apple AirPods Pro are on sale for the lowest price we've seen all year at Amazon.

Our absolute favorite Amazon deal is back! Right now, you can get a pair of Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for 20% off at Amazon. It's not every day that the best wireless earbuds we've ever tested go on sale, so we recommend shopping this incredible Apple deal while supplies last.

Normally $249.99, the 2nd generation AirPods Pro can be yours for just $199.99 right now—that's a $49.01 discount and the lowest price we've seen since Black Friday. Plus, depending on your delivery location, the buds are even eligible for same-day delivery for Amazon Prime members.

Our testers found that these 2nd generation AirPods have a battery life of up to six hours with active noise-cancelation on, seven hours without and up to 30 hours with the charging case. “It took three years, but the new AirPods Pro got the upgrade we’ve been waiting for,” our tester said.

The AirPods Pro are some of the lightest and comfiest earbuds on the market. In testing we were especially thrilled with the next-gen noise canceling, Adaptive Transparency mode and top-of-the-line sound quality. "If there’s a better pair of earbuds for overall usability and value out there, I haven’t found them," our tester said. "If you have an iPhone, these are the buds to buy.”

Apple deals always sell out fast, so if you want to try the earbuds out for yourself we suggest you act now. The time to save on AirPods Pro is now.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon deal: Apple AirPods Pro 2 are 20% at Amazon today