Get the Apple AirPods Pro for under $200 ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Amazon deal: Save 20% on the Apple AirPods Pro ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023.

Amazon has finally revealed that the annual Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale will take place on Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12. From Apple AirTags and Apple Watches to the Reviewed-approved AirPods Pro, we're already finding tons of killer tech deals on some of our favorite devices. We already love the Apple AirPods Pro and Apple recently announced that the earbuds will have an Adaptive Audio feature that combines noise canceling and passthrough modes for even better sound quality. Shop one of the best Amazon deals ahead of Prime Day and snag the new AirPods Pro for under $200 today.

$199.99 at Amazon (Save $49.01)

Usually ringing up at $249, the second-generation Apple AirPods Pro can be yours for just $199.99 right now—that's a 20% savings and the lowest price we've seen online right now. With this price cut, you can play your favorite songs one minute and switch to an important phone call the next, both delivered with pristine audio. That power is available in a secure fit and compact design that are ready for a hike in the woods or a long flight.

Our testers found that these 2nd generation AirPods have a battery life of up to six hours with active noise-cancelation on, seven hours without and up to 30 hours with the charging case. “It took three years, but the new AirPods Pro got the upgrade we’ve been waiting for,” our tester said.

The AirPods Pro are some of the lightest and comfiest earbuds on the market. In testing we were especially thrilled with the next-gen noise canceling, Adaptive Transparency mode and top-of-the-line sound quality. "If there’s a better pair of earbuds for overall usability and value out there, I haven’t found them," our tester said. "If you have an iPhone, these are the buds to buy.”

Apple deals always sell out fast, so if you want to try the earbuds out for yourself we suggest you shop sooner than later. The time to save on AirPods Pro is now.

$199.99 at Amazon (Save $49.01)

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event for Amazon Prime members. Each year, the sale is met with doorbuster deals on some of our favorite products—think huge savings on headphones, robot vacuums, air fryers and so much more. The exclusive two-day sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, you can sign up today to start saving.

Do you need an Amazon Prime membership to shop Prime Day deals?

Yes. Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Prime members. The event features the best deals for those with a Prime subscription. If you're not a Prime member, you can shop for these amazing deals by signing up for an Amazon Prime free trial or a Prime membership today.

How much does Amazon Prime cost?

A standard Amazon Prime membership will run you $14.99 per month, or $139 for a one-year subscription. Meanwhile, students and qualifying government assistance recipients can sign up for Prime for up to 50% off.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

