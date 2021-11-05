AirPods Pro with MagSafe drop to $190, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

The first week of November brought a deluge of early Black Friday sales, many of which included some of our favorite gadgets at all-time-low prices. Amazon and Best Buy discounted everything from Sony headphones to smartwatches to OLED TVs. Google devices, including the Nest Audio and the Nest Hub smart display, have dropped to record-low prices as well, while Apple's AirPods Pro with the new MagSafe case are $60 off. Here are the best early Black Friday tech deals you can still get today.

AirPods Pro (with MagSafe)

AirPods Pro

The updated AirPods Pro with the MagSafe charging case are down to $190 right now, or $60 off their normal price. These remain Apple's best sounding wireless earbuds and we gave them a score of 87 for their better fit, IPX4 water resistance and hands-free Siri controls.

Buy AirPods Pro at Amazon - $190

12.9-inch iPad Pro

2021 Apple iPad Pro

The latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 512GB of storage is $150 off, bringing it down to $1,249. That's the best price we've seen on this particular model, which would make a good laptop alternative when paired with the right accessories. We gave the iPad Pro a score of 87 for its powerful performance, lovely display and handy Center Stage camera.

Buy 12.9-inch iPad Pro (512GB) at Amazon - $1,249 Buy 12.9-inch iPad Pro (512GB) at B&H - $1,249

Mac Mini M1

Apple Mac mini

Apple's 512GB Mac Mini M1 is on sale for $750 thanks to an automatically applied coupon. This is the desktop to get if you want a relatively compact device, plus one with the power of Apple's M1 chipset.

Buy Mac Mini M1 (512GB) at Amazon - $750

Sony WH-1000XM4

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones

Our favorite pair of Sony headphones, the WH-1000XM4, are down to a record low of $248 right now. We gave these cans a score of 94 for their powerful ANC, immersive sound quality and multi-device connectivity.

Story continues

Buy Sony WH-1000XM4 at Amazon - $248

Sony WF-1000XM4

Sony totally overhauled its true wireless earbuds with a new design, more powerful noise cancellation, improved battery life and more. However, the choice to change to foam tips leads to an awkward fit that could be an issue for some people. The M4 is also more expensive than its predecessor, which wouldn’t be a big deal if fit wasn’t a concern.

Sony's excellent WF-1000XM4 earbuds are down to $248 during this sale. We gave them a score of 86 for their great sound quality, powerful ANC and improved battery life.

Buy Sony WF-1000XM4 at Amazon - $248

iRobot Roomba j7+

iRobot Roomba j7+

iRobot's latest robot vacuum, the Roomba j7+, is on sale for $699, or $150 off its normal price. The robo-vac without the clean base is also on sale for $499. In addition to the company's standard vacuuming technology, these models have AI-driven computer vision technology that lets them detect obstacles — including pet poop — and move around them as they clean.

Buy Roomba j7 at Amazon - $499 Buy Roomba j7+ at Amazon - $699

iRobot Roomba 694

iRobot Roomba 694

iRobot's Roomba 694 is on sale for $180, or $94 off its normal price. This model made it into our budget robot vacuum guide thanks to its good cleaning power, decent battery life and easy-to-use companion app.

Buy Roomba 694 at Amazon - $180

August WiFi smart lock (4th-gen)

August Smart Lock 4th gen

The August WiFi smart lock is on sale for $180, which is a record-low price. This fits over many types of deadbolts and allows you to remotely lock and unlock your door using the companion app. We gave it a score of 80 for its easy installation process, elegant design and support for multiple voice assistants.

Buy August WiFi smart lock at Amazon - $180

Sony WH-CH710N headphones

Sony WH-CH710N headphones

Sony's already affordable WH-CH710N wireless headphones are down to an all-time low of $78 right now. That's the same price they were during Amazon Prime Day in June, making it a great time to snatch these capable cans up. We like them for their comfortable fit, punchy bass, good ANC and up to 35 hours of battery life.

Buy Sony WH-CH710N at Amazon - $78

Samsung T7 Touch SSD (1TB)

Samsung T7 Touch

Samsung's T7 Touch portable SSD in 1TB is down to $150, which is $40 off and a record low. It's almost exactly the same as the standard T7 drive, but it has a built-in fingerprint reader for an extra layer of security.

Buy T7 Touch (1TB) at Amazon - $150

Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook

Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook

Lenovo's Flex 5 Chromebook has dropped to $300, which is $130 off its normal price. We praised this machine as a capable Chrome OS laptop for its Core i3 processor, 1080p touchscreen, comfortable keyboard and good array of ports. It's a great buy even at its normal price, so it's a steal when on sale like this.

Buy Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook at Amazon - $300

GoPro Hero 10 Black

GoPro Hero 10 review.

Amazon knocked $50 off the GoPro Hero 10 Black action cam, bringing it down to $450. It earned a score of 92 from us for its improved image quality, speedy user interface and additional slo-mo and frame rate options.

Buy GoPro Hero 10 Black at Amazon - $450

Sony OLED TVs

55-inch Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED 4K TV

A couple of Sony OLED sets were discounted this week. The 55-inch Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED 4K TV is down to $1,398, or $300 off its normal price, while the 48-inch Sony Bravia A9S OLED TV dropped to $1,198. The former includes the company's Cognitive Processor XR, HDMI 2.1 support, 4K upscaling, XR Motion Clarity and more, while the latter supports HDR and Dolby Vision, Acoustic Surface Audio, X-Motion Clarity technology and AirPlay 2.

Buy 55-inch Bravia XR A80J OLED 4K at Amazon - $1,398 Buy 48-inch Sony Bravia A9S OLED TV at Amazon - $1,198

Amazon Kindle

Amazon Kindle

The standard Kindle is down to the best price we've seen it, only $50. We gave this e-reader a score of 91 for its front-lit display, improved contrast screen and sleeker design.

Buy Kindle at Amazon - $50

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K is half off right now, bringing it down to $25. This compact streaming device supports 4K content, Dolby Vision, HDR and Dolby Atmos sound. It's one of the easiest, and cheapest, ways to turn an old TV into a smarter one.

Buy Fire TV Stick 4K at Amazon - $25

Amazon Fire tablets

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020)

Amazon slashed prices of its Fire HD 8 tablets this week, so you can grab one for as low as $45. The kids versions are on sale as well — $70 for the Fire HD 8 Kids and Fire HD 8 Kids Pro.

Buy Fire HD 8 at Amazon - $45 Buy Fire HD 8 Plus at Amazon - $55 Buy Fire HD 8 Kids at Amazon - $70 Buy Fire HD 8 Kids Pro at Amazon - $70

New early Black Friday tech deals

Shure SM7B microphone

Shure's high-end SM7B microphone is 28 percent off, bringing it down to $359. This is a record-low price that we haven't seen very often, and this mic is a good pick for those who want to take their podcasting or streaming audio quality to the next level.

Buy Shure SM7B mic at Amazon - $359

OnePlus 9 smartphones

Both the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro smartphones are down to record-low prices, coming in at $599 and $799, respectively. We gave the 9 Pro a score of 88 for its fantastic display, impressive performance and much improved main camera.

Buy OnePlus 9 at Amazon - $599 Buy OnePlus 9 Pro at Amazon - $799

Moft early Black Friday sale

Moft's early Black Friday sale knocks up to $35 off depending on how much you spend. Use the code BF10 to get $10 off $50 or more, the code BF20 to get $20 off $100 or more and the code BF35 to get $35 off orders of $150 or more. The company makes a bunch of slick mobile accessories, including a magnetic stand and wallet for the latest iPhones.

Shop Moft's early Black Friday sale

NordVPN

NordVPN has a promotion going on right now that gets you two years of the service for $89. That's 68 percent off its normal price. We like NordVPN for its speed, its no-logs policy, the thousands of servers it has to choose from and that one account supports up to six connected devices.

Buy NordVPN (2 years) - $89

Galaxy Buds+

Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ are down to only $59 at Walmart, which is nearly $100 off their normal price. We gave them a score of 83 for their improved audio, better call quality, longer battery life and improved wireless range.

Buy Galaxy Buds+ at Walmart - $59

Oculus Quest 2

Until November 12, Amazon Prime members can get up to $20 off Oculus Quest 2 headsets at Woot. We gave this VR kit a score of 89 for its high-res screens, powerful hardware and excellent abilities as a standalone VR device.

Buy Oculus Quest 2 at Woot starting at $289

Get the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.