Apple AirPods (second gen) Prime Day sale—snag these beloved earbuds on deep discount

Sleek and powerful, with connections that happen without a hitch.

AirPods—they're a staple on the subway, you see folks chattering into them while they walk their dogs, you might have even caught an older relative napping to a private podcast with their Airpods in. Right now Apple AirPods (second generation) are deeply discounted for Amazon Prime Day 2023. If you've been thinking of snagging these beloved earbuds then now is the time.

$89.99 at Amazon (save $39)

Apple AirPods are exceptionally popular and well-reviewed. On Amazon, second generation AirPods maintain a 4.8 rating across over 577,000 reviews. Our reviewers love how accessible they are to the blind and think they're one of the best headphones under $200. Get them on sale for Prime Day for 30% off.

Impeccable, immersive sound, a charging case that will keep your headphones going all day and powerful Siri voice commands—Apple AirPods are high-tech and well-appointed with powerful features. Wireless pairing with your iPhone is nearly effortless, and results in a latency-free connection that will keep podcasts sounding crisp and phone calls from breaking up.

Simply tuck them in their charging case for all-day play.

The included charging case is one of the second generation AirPods' best features. This automatic charging device wirelessly tops up your headphone's battery whenever you're not using them. The pods themselves achieve up to around five hours of battery life, but with their case, they're able to go for up to 24-hours.

If you're looking for a great pair of earbuds, then Amazon Prime Day is a wonderful opportunity to get some of the best. Shop Apple AirPods (second generation) on sale for 30% off.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Apple AirPods Prime Day sale: Save on the second generation earphones