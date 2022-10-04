Apple's second-generation AirPods fall to a new low of $79

Apple may have recently refreshed its AirPods lineup with the launch of the new Pro model, but its older earbuds still offer plenty of features for less money. That's been the case for the second-generation AirPods for quite a while, but with Walmart and Amazon selling them for just $79 right now, there's never been a better time to grab a pair. That works out at $80 off their normal price and $10 cheaper than they were during Black Friday 2021. Stock appears to be limited, so you may need to act quickly.

Buy Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) at Walmart - $79 Buy Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) at Amazon - $79

If you've not paid much attention to Apple's wireless earbuds, AirPods have become the most popular buds in the space since they first came out. They pair seamlessly with and switch easily between Apple products, with your iOS device recognizing them the minute you open the case. Audio playback will also switch based on which device you're using. That means you can go from taking a call on your iPhone to listening to music from your MacBook without an issue.

Bear in mind that the model on sale today features the Lightning charging case, not the wireless one. That shouldn't pose much of an issue, but make sure you check before adding to your basket. Although it's been over three years since the second-generation AirPods debuted, these buds are a super value buy at this $79 sale price.