Apple unveils redesigned AirPods with Spatial Audio and Adaptive EQ

There's no denying the popularity of Apple's AirPods, but the regular model is well overdue for a refresh. Announced in the spring of 2019, the second version of the company's iconic true wireless earbuds included improvements like faster pairing, hands-free Siri and wireless charging. When some companies are cranking out multiple models a year, Apple hasn't needed to do that, hence the two-year gap between new products. Today, the company finally debuted the third-generation AirPods with a updated design, Spatial Audio, Adaptive EQ and one-touch setup.

Apple says the new AirPods are safe for workouts thanks to sweat and water resistance. What's more, you can expect up to six hours of listening on the buds and 30 hours of total battery life with the case. Speaking of that holder, the case for this new model supports MagSafe charging.

The thrid-generation AirPods are up for pre-order today for $179. They will begin shipping next week.

Developing...

Follow all of the news from Apple’s Mac event right here.