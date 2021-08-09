Apple's AirPods with the wireless charging case are on sale for $130

If you're an Apple user and somehow haven't gotten your hands on a pair of AirPods yet, now's a good time to grab them. Amazon has the standard AirPods with their wireless charging case for $130, which is an all-time-low price that we haven't seen often in the past. However, shipping times are delayed (likely due to the rarity of this deal) so you'll have to wait until the beginning of September to receive them.

Buy AirPods (wireless charging case) at Amazon - $130 Buy AirPods at Amazon - $114 Buy AirPods Pro at Amazon - $190

If you don't want to wait, you can skip the wireless charging case and get the regular model for $114 — not a record low, but $45 less than their normal price. It's also worth noting that the AirPods Pro remain $60 off, bringing them down to $190.

Even if you haven't used AirPods before, you're probably quite familiar with them, especially if you use a lot of Apple products. They're the company's true wireless earbuds that, thanks to the H1 chipset inside, pair and switch seamlessly between iPhone, iPad and other Apple devices. It makes the initial setup quick and easy, and it allows you to go from taking a call on your iPhone to listening to music from your Mac with little delay. The H1 chip also improved upon the AirPods' connection range, and it enables hands-free Siri access, too.

Convenience alone is reason enough for some to invest in AirPods, but they're also a solid pair of wireless earbuds as well. Sound quality is decent (we prefer the AirPods Pro if you want the best sound quality Apple earbuds can offer) and they'll last for about five hours on a single charge. And with the wireless charging case, you can set the AirPods on any Qi-compatible pad you have in your home when you need extra juice.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.