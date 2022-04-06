U.S. markets close in 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,482.08
    -43.04 (-0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,495.63
    -145.55 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,916.00
    -288.17 (-2.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,028.41
    -17.63 (-0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.09
    -4.87 (-4.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.30
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.55
    +0.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0898
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6090
    +0.0530 (+2.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3067
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.8030
    +0.2130 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,750.39
    -1,909.60 (-4.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,019.67
    -36.68 (-3.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.70
    -26.02 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,350.30
    -437.68 (-1.58%)
     

Police reports suggest a larger pattern of AirTag stalking

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read
The Washington Post via Getty Images

It’s been clear for a while that bad actors are planting location trackers on other people without their knowledge to track their locations. Trackers have been used in car thefts as well. Now, Motherboard has obtained some police data that casts some light on extent of the issue.

The publication requested records mentioning Apple AirTags (which the company announced a year ago) from dozens of police departments from across the US. The requests covered an eight-month period.

Motherboard received 150 reports from eight police departments and found that, in 50 cases, women called the cops because they received notifications suggesting that someone was tracking them with an AirTag or they heard the device chiming. Half of those women suspected the tags were planted in their car by a man they knew, such as a current or former romantic partner or their boss.

The vast majority of the reports were filed by women. There was just one case in which a man made a report after suspecting that an ex was using an AirTag (which costs just $29) to stalk him. Around half of the reports mentioned AirTags in the contexts of thefts or robberies.

Just one instance of AirTag-related stalking would be bad enough. Fifty reports in eight jurisdictions in eight months is a not insignificant number and there are likely other cases elsewhere that haven't been disclosed. Engadget has contacted Apple for comment.

Although iPhones already automatically detect unwanted nearby AirTags, Apple said in February it will do more to mitigate the issue. Later this year, it will rollout an AirTag precision tracking feature for iPhone 11, 12 and 13 to help people more easily find unknown trackers. It will also inform iPhone users more clearly when someone may be using an AirTag to follow them.

In December, Apple released an Android app to help people using phones powered by that OS detect errant AirTags. Tile updated its Android and iOS apps with a similar feature. But those require users to both be aware of the threat posed by unwanted trackers and to scan for them manually. Last week, however, it emerged that Google is exploring OS-level tracker detection for Android, which could help keep people safe should it roll out the feature.

