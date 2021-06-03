Apple updates AirTags to address stalking concerns

Apple has updated AirTags in order to address privacy concerns associated with the Bluetooth trackers. With the change, Apple is shortening the period of when an AirTag can be separated from its owner without making noise.

“Following up on our commitment to continue to improve AirTag’s privacy and security, starting today we will be updating the time period after which an AirTag that is separated from its owner will play a sound when moved,” an Apple spokesperson said in a statement. “This time period is changing from three days to a random time between 8 and 24 hours.”

That may sound like a minor change, but it’s meant to address concerns that Apple didn’t do enough to prevent AirTags from being used nefariously. The Washington Post reported that the previous, three-day window made it “frighteningly easy” for a potential stalker to track a victim for days before they’d receive any kind of warning that an AirTag had been surreptitiously placed into their belongings.