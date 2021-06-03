U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,192.85
    -15.27 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,577.04
    -23.34 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,614.51
    -141.82 (-1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,279.25
    -18.59 (-0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.91
    +0.08 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,872.40
    -37.50 (-1.96%)
     

  • Silver

    27.52
    -0.68 (-2.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2132
    -0.0084 (-0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6250
    +0.0340 (+2.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4106
    -0.0066 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2760
    +0.7320 (+0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,676.57
    +901.22 (+2.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,035.91
    +25.41 (+2.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,064.35
    -43.65 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,058.11
    +111.97 (+0.39%)
     

Apple updates AirTags to address stalking concerns

Karissa Bell
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

Apple has updated AirTags in order to address privacy concerns associated with the Bluetooth trackers. With the change, Apple is shortening the period of when an AirTag can be separated from its owner without making noise.

“Following up on our commitment to continue to improve AirTag’s privacy and security, starting today we will be updating the time period after which an AirTag that is separated from its owner will play a sound when moved,” an Apple spokesperson said in a statement. “This time period is changing from three days to a random time between 8 and 24 hours.”

That may sound like a minor change, but it’s meant to address concerns that Apple didn’t do enough to prevent AirTags from being used nefariously. The Washington Post reported that the previous, three-day window made it “frighteningly easy” for a potential stalker to track a victim for days before they’d receive any kind of warning that an AirTag had been surreptitiously placed into their belongings.

To further allay privacy concerns, Apple is also planning an Android app that will help users detect “an AirTag or Find My network-enabled accessory separated from its owner that may be traveling with a user.” Importantly, it doesn’t sound like the app is meant to give Android users full functionality of AirTags, but it would give non-iPhone owners a way to look for unwanted trackers. On one hand, this still places the onus on a potential stalking victim to proactively download a new app and look for an AirTag, which seems unrealistic. On the other hand, it shows that Apple is responsive to privacy concerns, and is open to strengthening the device’s existing anti-stalking features.

Recommended Stories

  • United Airlines plans to add 15 Boom Supersonic jets to its fleet

    he carrier plans to purchase 15 of Boom's Overture planes once the aircraft meets its "demanding safety, operating and requirements."

  • Google will make it harder to track Android users across apps (updated)

    Google is adding privacy protections to Android that will make it harder for advertisers to track you across apps.

  • What to expect from Apple's online-only WWDC 2021

    Google I/O is done, and so is Microsoft Build — that means Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference is the last high-profile software showcase for at least a month. If you’re one to take Apple at its word, this year’s WWDC is shaping up to be the “biggest and best yet,” which leads us to the obvious question: what does the company plan to show off this year? Short answer: a lot.

  • Pixel Buds A-Series review: Impressive features for $99

    Google’s latest true wireless earbuds are a $99 version of the Pixel Buds it debuted in 2020. Surprisingly, the company kept nearly all of the features that made those buds such a good option for users who prefer Google Assistant.

  • Toyota’s electric concept SUV lands in the US ahead of its 2022 launch

    Toyota’s bZ4X BEV concept SUV started turning heads when it debuted at Auto Shanghai earlier this year, and its journey to the United States has already begun. The automaker confirmed yesterday that the concept vehicle has officially landed in its Plano, Texas headquarters, and that it plans to begin selling the angular crossover in the US sometime next year. (Here’s hoping it gets less tongue twister-y name when it arrives.)

  • Apple employees will return to the office in September

    Apple CEO Tim Cook sent out an email to employees, asking them to work from the office thrice a week starting in September.

  • AMC stock is worth less than a movie ticket: analyst

    Wall Street continues to advise caution to those folks aggressively trading movie theater chain AMC.

  • ZOIA 2.0 update unlocks more power for complex modular effects

    Empress Effect's do-it-all guitar pedal is now even more powerful and versatile.

  • New Philips Hue app makes it easier to automate your lights

    Signify has released a brand new version of the Philips Hue application that gives you a quick way to control your smart lights.

  • Square Enix will show off 'Babylon's Fall' from PlatinumGames during E3

    Square Enix's E3 presentation on June 13th will include a fresh look at Babylon's Fall.

  • May jobs report preview: Economists look for 674,000 payroll gains as labor supply shortages weigh

    The U.S. economy likely added back another more than half a million jobs in May as the unemployment rate slid to a new pandemic-era low, helping to stem some of the labor shortages across the economy during its recovery.

  • Jupiter's Legacy Cancelled — But Netflix Has Already Ordered a Spinoff

    Jupiter’s Legacy will be short-lived: Netflix has cancelled the eight-episode adaptation of Mark Millar and Frank Quitely’s graphic novels less than a month after the premiere of Season 1. According to Deadline, however, the streamer is keeping the franchise alive via Supercrooks, a new super villain-themed series set in the Jupiter’s Legacy universe. Jupiter’s Legacy starred Josh […]

  • The IOC is releasing Olympic pins as NFTs

    Working with the IOC, video game developer nWay will release an officially licensed set of NFT Olympic Pins on June 17th.

  • Now Ring requires public requests from police seeking surveillance videos

    Ring is making a significant change to how it plans to handle video requests from law enforcement agencies in the US.

  • New Exxon board member Hietala brings business transformation experience

    Exxon Mobil's newly elected board member Kaisa Hietala says her work at Finnish refiner and biofuel producer Neste makes her more than just a champion of biofuels, she also has experience transforming a business. Tiny hedge fund Engine No. 1 led a shareholder revolt last week to unseat three directors on Exxon's board and replace them with nominees in the first big boardroom contest at an oil major that made climate change the central issue. For most of her career, 21 years, Hietala worked at Neste.

  • As Fed Exits Credit, Investors See ‘Helicopter Parent’ Close By

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve’s plan to begin unwinding its unprecedented backstop of corporate debt is rekindling an idea that many have warned about: that investors are now convinced that the central bank will bail them out again if needed.From Neuberger Berman to Invesco Ltd., investors say that the Fed’s intervention at the depths of the Covid-19 pandemic provides a model to follow for future crises, which isn’t necessarily what the central bank wanted to communicate.Chairman Jerome Pow

  • Chinese central bank's digital yuan given trial by lottery

    China's capital Beijing will launch a lottery in June giving out free online wallets containing 200 digital yuan ($31.34) to winners, in another trial for the central bank's eCNY, according to a notice on the city's government website. The "red envelopes" - a reference to China’s traditional way of gifting cash - will be distributed to 200,000 lottery winners, who must download an app to use their prizes at designated merchants around the capital, according to the notice. China is a front-runner in the global race to launch central bank digital currencies (CBDC) and has held trials in several major cities including Shenzhen and Shanghai.

  • Skincare Brand Paula’s Choice Said to Explore IPO This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Paula’s Choice, which sells skincare products such as cleansers, sunscreen and moisturizers, is exploring going public as soon as this year, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The Seattle-based company, backed by private equity firm TA Associates since 2016, has held discussions with underwriters about raising $300 million or more in an initial public offering, said the people, who requested anonymity because the talks are private. Paula’s Choice previously explored

  • Australia Grows, Turkish Lira Slumps, Oil Still in Demand - What's Moving Markets

    Australia’s economy expands faster than expected, AMC AMC Entertainment soars and crude continues to push higher. It may be the other side of the planet, but investors could do worse than taking a look at Australia’s economic fundamentals. “The economic recovery in Australia is stronger than earlier expected and is forecast to continue,” Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe said Tuesday, after keeping its policies on hold.

  • Indian Central Bank Seen Retaining Low Rates Policy: Decision Guide

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.India’s monetary policy makers will likely maintain interest rates at a record low for a sixth straight meeting, while retaining their dovish bias for as long as needed to revive the economy from the pandemic.The Reserve Bank of India’s six-member Monetary Policy Committee will keep the benchmark repurchase rate at 4% Friday, according to all 44 economists surveyed by Bloomberg as of Th