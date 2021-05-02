U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,181.17
    -30.30 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,874.85
    -185.55 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,962.68
    -119.82 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.45
    -29.01 (-1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.49
    -1.52 (-2.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.80
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    25.92
    -0.14 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2025
    -0.0104 (-0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6310
    -0.0090 (-0.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3822
    -0.0117 (-0.84%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3000
    +0.3760 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,783.41
    -653.42 (-1.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,340.36
    +55.26 (+4.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.81
    +8.33 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.37 (-0.83%)
     
Highlights:

Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting

A must-watch for investors everywhere.

You can drill a keyring hole in Apple's AirTags (but you probably shouldn't)

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Do you wish Apple's AirTags had a hole so you could attach them to your keys without paying extra? You can make it happen... if you're willing to throw some caution to the wind. iFixit has conducted a preliminary teardown that shows you can drill a hole in an AirTag despite its densely-packed electronics. You'll need to remove the battery first, but the functionality remains intact.

You might not want to try this yourself, though. You can do "serious damage" to an AirTag if you drill in the wrong spot, and any hole unsurprisingly kills water resistance. This is more proof that Apple could have added a hole (albeit a small one) if it wanted.

iFixit teardown of Tile Mate, Samsung Galaxy SmartTag and Apple AirTag
iFixit teardown of Tile Mate, Samsung Galaxy SmartTag and Apple AirTag

The initial teardown also shows just how efficient AirTags are compared to their rivals. Where a Tile Mate and Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag have conventional (if tiny) circuit boards with lots of unused space, Apple crams its tracker's computing power into a ring-shaped design that still has room for a replaceable battery. The AirTag may be your locator of choice if you want something relatively discreet, so long as you live in Apple's ecosystem.

Recommended Stories

  • Co-founder of brain implant startup Neuralink leaves the company

    Max Hodak has left Neuralink, the brain implant company he co-founded with Elon Musk.

  • Amazon drops Echo Show 5 price to $50 as part of a larger device sale

    Amazon has dropped the price of the Echo Show 5 to just $50 as part of a larger sale that also includes Fire TV and Kindle devices.

  • Tesla's Powerwall+ is a higher-power battery for off-grid living

    Tesla has started sending potential customers information about an upgraded Powerwall that's aptly called Powerwall+

  • Neymar promises 'warrior' display in City showdown

    Neymar on Sunday promised a warrior-like performance from Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League semi-final with Manchester City as his team attempts to overhaul a first-leg deficit.

  • Cardinals draft picks 2021: All of Arizona’s selections, NFL draft results, team order

    The Cardinals’ rebuilding era remains an ongoing process after a disappointing 8-8 finish in 2020. After a 5-2 start to the season, the Cardinals went 3-6 after their Week 8 bye — good for a third-place finish in the NFC West. It’s still an improvement from three- and five-win seasons in 2018 and 2019, but Arizona has some work to do to become a playoff team. [more]

  • Etsy vows to crack down on banned items amid investigation

    Etsy said it's clamping down on sales of banned items like weapons and ivory mere days after an investigation showed these goods available for sale.

  • Facebook buys the studio behind VR shooter 'Onward'

    Facebook is another developer to its growing Oculus Studios stable.

  • Hitting the Books: Is the hunt for technological supremacy harming our collective humanity?

    In his new book, Erik J Larson investigates the efforts to build computers that process information like we do and why we're much farther away from having human-equivalent AIs than most futurists would care to admit.

  • Former Netflix CTO convicted for taking bribes

    A former Netflix VP has been convicted of taking bribes from suppliers worth more than $500,000.

  • Panthers make 4 trades, add 3 offensive players in NFL draft

    The Panthers selected LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall in the second round, and Brigham Young offensive tackle Brady Christensen and Notre Dame tight end Tommy Tremble in the third round on Friday night following a busy night of trades. Panthers new general manager Scott Fitterer was involved in four trades in all, including moving back twice in the second round from No. 39 to 59 before taking Marshall.

  • Harvard scientists create gene-editing tool that could rival CRISPR

    Harvard's Wyss Institute has created a new gene-editing tool that enable scientist to perform millions of genetic experiments simultaneously.

  • Google will freeze auto-renewing Play Store subscriptions in India

    The Google Play Store is freezing auto-renewing subscriptions and free trials in India following new rules in the country.

  • 2022 Honda Civic adds wireless connections for CarPlay, Android Auto

    The redesigned 2022 Honda Civic has smarter driver assists to go with available wireless connections for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

  • Court says Amazon is responsible for the safety of third-party products

    Amazon may have to change policies after an appeals court found it was responsible for the safety of third-party products.

  • Wall Street’s Bitcoin Isn’t Your Bitcoin

    A reading of Ben Hunt’s latest essay “In Praise of Bitcoin.”

  • Fed’s Dovish Tilt to Unleash Tide of Bets on Resurgent Euro

    (Bloomberg) -- Euro bulls are out in force this week, after Jerome Powell poured cold water on bets the Fed was poised to withdraw its aggressive support for the U.S. economy.Creeping U.S. inflation won’t last and doesn’t justify higher interest rates, he said. That’s narrowed the gap between what investors can expect to earn in the U.S. over Europe, dashing the chances of a resurgent dollar and vindicating FX strategists who said the euro’s April rally has further to run.“It is clear that Fed monetary withdrawal is off the agenda anytime soon, capping the upside on U.S. yields and helping euro-dollar bulls,” said Bloomberg Intelligence’s chief G-10 FX strategist Audrey Childe-Freeman.It marks a big shift in sentiment for the euro, which started the year as a laggard compared to the British pound and the greenback as the continent struggled with vaccine shortages and stubbornly high Covid infections.Now, the euro zone’s vaccination program is accelerating and investment strategists have been revising their expectations for European growth upward.Europe’s catch up is showing up in the rates market and the gap between 10-year U.S. yields and their German counterparts is close to its narrowest since early March at 185 basis points.In this environment, predictions of a euro advance against the dollar through to the year-end are becoming plentiful, even after the common currency gained more than 2% in April.Euro ReboundCommerzbank AG strategists expect the euro to rebound to $1.23 by the end of the year, from around $1.20 currently. Bloomberg Intelligence is even more bullish, forecasting the euro will hit $1.25 into the summer on account of Europe’s vaccine catch-up and rising economic optimism. Citigroup Inc. goes higher still, looking for the single currency to reach between $1.25 and $1.275 by the end of the third quarter.Read More: The Europe Capitulation Trade Is in Full Swing on Vaccine Bets“European vaccination dynamics continue to close the gap with the U.S. and the U.K.,” said Adam Pickett, a foreign-exchange strategist at Citigroup. “We expect the Fed will remain on the dovish side. This should open the door to further euro-dollar upside.”Leveraged funds reduced net-short positions on the euro to the lowest since early March, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission for the week through April 27.One-month risk reversals, a measure of sentiment, signaled traders in April were the most optimistic on the euro versus the dollar since late February.There’s even a shift in the mood music around the potential for a more hawkish European Central Bank, even though its President Christine Lagarde has said any discussion of phasing out the pandemic emergency purchase program is premature.Technical factors are also moving in favor of the euro. Last week, the currency closed above the Fibonacci level -- a psychologically important threshold -- for the first time since January, potentially signaling further gains.Potential TaperSome analysts and investors are sticking to the view that bets on a strengthening euro rally may be overblown, however. In spite of the increasingly upbeat mood in Europe, inflation and growth remain chronically lower in the euro-area than in the U.S.The Fed may still start signaling plans to taper its bond buying program before the year is out. One policy maker, Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan, broke ranks with Powell on Friday and said it may now be time to start debating a reduction in asset purchases.Read More: Fed’s Kaplan Wants to Talk Tapering, Breaking Ranks With PowellMeanwhile, Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of global fixed income at BlackRock Inc. said last week that U.S. growth is now strong enough to allow the Fed to step back from some of the extraordinary support it rolled out during the pandemic.Rabobank’s head of FX strategy Jane Foley sees the euro moving lower to 1.18 in the next three to six months, with core inflation higher in the U.S. compared to the eurozone in the coming few years.“Potentially this phase sees euro-dollar back towards the highs,” said James Athey, a money manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments, who has a small short on the euro. “But it’s all very dependent first and foremost on what U.S. yields are doing and of course it is a dollar move first and foremost.”Week AheadGermany, France, Spain and Austria will sell a total of about 23 billion euros of bonds next week, according to Commerzbank AG.There are no redemptions until May 25, when France is due to pay around 20 billion euros, while the next coupon payments are scheduled from Germany, Italy and Ireland on May 15.The U.K. will sell up to 4.75 billion pounds of 10- and 15-year bonds next week, and the BOE will buy back debt across three operations. BOE policy meeting outcome is the main focus.Data for the coming week is mostly relegated to backward-looking figures and final PMI numbersItaly and Spain release preliminary manufacturing PMI figures on Monday and preliminary services PMI numbers on WednesdayECB policy maker speeches are a constant next week starting with Francois Villeroy on Monday and ending with President Christine Lagarde who speaks at a State of the Union event on Friday. Chief economist Philip Lane and Isabel Schnabel speak on the days in betweenBOE Governor Andrew Bailey speaks at the press conference following the policy decision on ThursdayFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘I was discarded after 40 years of marriage’: Can my ex-husband file a joint tax return without my consent? He tried to take both my stimulus checks

    'He told me straight out that he does not intend to give me any of our joint tax return, because he said that I am no longer working.'

  • Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Bitcoin Is 'Disgusting And Contrary To Interests Of Civilization'

    The inevitable question came up about Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) during today's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) 2021 shareholders meeting with Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger. Buffett Dodges: Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, said he hates it when he sees politicians dodge questions, but that he would do so himself on the question of Bitcoin. "We had a governor one time in Nebraska, a long time ago, and he would get a tough question, you know. 'What do you think about property taxes?' or 'What should we do about schools?' and he'd look right at the person, and he'd say, 'I'm all right on that one!' and he'd walk off. Well, I'm all right on that one," Buffett said before turning it over to Vice Chairman Munger. See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin Munger Weighs In: "Those who know me well are just waving the red flag to the bull," Munger said. "Of course, I hate the Bitcoin success. I don't welcome a currency that's so useful to kidnappers and extortionists and so forth. Nor do I like just shuffling out a few extra billions and billions and billions of dollars to someone who just invented a new financial product out of thin air. I think I should say modestly that I think the whole damned development is disgusting and contrary to the interests of civilization, and I'll leave the criticism to others." To which Buffett responded, "I'm all right on that one!" Earlier in February, Munger had said that trading cryptocurrencies is "just dementia" and that the price of Bitcoin was far too volatile to be a mainstream medium of exchange. "It's really kind of an artificial substitute for gold, and since I never buy any gold, I never buy any Bitcoin. I recommend that other people follow my practice," he said. Bitcoin reached a new record high of over $63,000 on April 13. Price Action: Bitcoin is up 96.62% year-to-date. Bitcoin is up slightly by 1.76% in the last 24 hours at $57,776. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWarren Buffett And Charlie Munger Talk Economy, Markets At Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting 2021Berkshire Hathaway Posts Strong First-Quarter Operating Earnings of Billion© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Warren Buffett: We are seeing substantial inflation and are raising prices

    Warren Buffett sounds the alarm bell on inflation.

  • This man became financially independent at 36 and says the key to happiness is ‘owning your own time’

    The 39-year-old landlord, who was born and raised in Toronto, Canada, reached $1 million Canadian dollars, or approximately US$791,000, in 2019, though he felt he had reached financial independence even sooner. The former network administrator and his partner, Catherine, who is a Ph.D. student and research coordinator, save between 50% and 80% of their income every year and live off of $27,000 in annual expenses. With his financial independence, they’re able to travel with their dog, Pepper, but he still works as an IT consultant while managing the rental properties and other side hustles.