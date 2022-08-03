U.S. markets open in 7 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,105.00
    +11.25 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,483.00
    +118.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,943.75
    +19.25 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,890.90
    +7.90 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.38
    -0.04 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.00
    -4.70 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    19.99
    -0.15 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0182
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.93
    +1.09 (+4.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2171
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0490
    -0.1030 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,944.75
    +39.72 (+0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    527.17
    +6.35 (+1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,409.11
    -4.31 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,737.97
    +143.24 (+0.52%)
     

Apple alum's finance operations startup raises funds to expand globally

Jagmeet Singh
·3 min read

Bluecopa, an Indian startup building a finance operations automation platform for high-volume companies, has raised $2.3 million to expand its offering in the global market.

The seed funding round was led by Mumbai-headquartered Blume Ventures, with participation from Titan Capital, T-Fund, Speciale Invest, Bharat Founders Fund, T2D3, Amplify and Force Ventures.

It was also joined by Chargebee founders Krish Subramanian and Rajaraman Santhanam, Rohit Chennamaneni of HR management platform Darwinbox and Asad Khan and Jay Singh of cross-browser testing tool LambdaTest.

"Just to take an analogy, say Salesforce for sales, Marketo for marketing, GitHub for developers, there is a large whitespace in the finance space," said Nilotpal Chanda, co-founder and chief business officer of Bluecopa, in an interview with TechCrunch.

Bluecopa was founded in 2021 by Chanda and his fellow entrepreneurial teammates Raghavendra Reddy and Satya Prakash Buddhavarapu. The trio previously worked together at tax management platform Optotax, which was acquired by neobanking platform Open in February last year. Tuplejump, another startup Buddhavarapu founded, was acquired by Apple in 2016.

Bluecopa
Bluecopa

Bluecopa co-founders Raghavendra Reddy, Satya Prakash Buddhavarapu and Nilotpal Chanda (from left to right). Image Credits: Bluecopa

Unlike a traditional platform that requires specific expertise to operate, Bluecopa's offering is touted to work with no special knowledge requirements. It also claims to work with all the existing SaaS tools as well as Excel, Google Sheets and all other platforms that finance teams use.

"It's a layer that connects to all these tools in the organization, fetches data, cleans, consolidates, normalizes and then provides all that information in a very human consumable format," Chanda explained.

The tool offers an Excel-like interface that finance experts can easily use to understand their companies' accounts, he said. "Fundamentally, the tools available today are not very user-friendly. It also takes a lot of time to implement them," he said.

Anaplan and Google Ventures-backed Vareto are amongst some of the competitors of Bluecopa. However, Chanda told TechCrunch that the gestation period with his platform is much smaller as it takes just four to six weeks to get it deployed at an organization. The solution also claims to have a cost advantage over other similar platforms available in the market.

"If you look at build versus buy proportion, the TCO [total cost of ownership] is much, much lower — almost 85 to 90% cost savings," Chanda stated.

Bluecopa is targeting its platform at high-transaction, high-volume businesses, including e-commerce companies. "We are already speaking to very large, key logos in the region," Chanda said, adding, "we are also onboarding a lot of early adopters in the U.S. and North American markets."

The Hyderabad-based startup refrained from revealing any of its clients.

"We are at an implementation stage," the executive said. "It's deployed for a smaller sub-department in a large e-commerce company. Unless and until we go live full bang, we — both parties — are not very comfortable in disclosing," he said.

Anirvan Chowdhury, vice president at Blume Ventures, told TechCrunch that Apple's acquisition of Buddhavarapu's startup played an essential role in the venture fund's investment decision in Bluecopa.

"The GTM and business model was the biggest factor," Chowdhury said. "But the fact that someone has built a product, which was Tuplejump that Satya built, was essentially a product that could have competed with Snowflake. And the top software company in the world has seen enough value that this is the product I want to acquire… that's a huge validation."

Details on valuation were not announced, though Chowdhury told TechCrunch that it is "upwards of $10 million."

"This is a hair-on-fire problem, particularly in high transaction volume industries such as e-commerce, logistics, financial services etc. Solving these aspects can increase sales by 20% and profitability by 30%," said Buddhavarapu, in a prepared statement.

The startup has a team of 17 people. With the new investment, it is planning to hire additional talent and grow its consumer base — alongside enhancing the platform.

Recommended Stories

  • History Says Apple Stock Could Have Another Monumental Month

    Seasonality is on the tech giant's side

  • Tesla stock edges lower despite analyst upgrading profit estimates

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi reports that a Citi Analyst is increasing full-year profit estimates for Tesla.

  • Twitter Subpoenas Musk Deal Investors, Digs Into Andreessen, VCs

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. subpoenaed records from equity investors including a unit of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., and sought information on Marc Andreessen and a host of venture capital figures, over Elon Musk’s financing of the $44 billion buyout it sued him to complete.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Gol

  • AMD stock drops despite steady second-quarter earnings report

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Dan Howley details AMD's stock performance amid an even second-quarter earnings report.

  • Stocks to watch in after hours: Airbnb, Robinhood, PayPal, Match Group

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith highlights four stocks to watch in after-hours trading.

  • ‘The midterms could be a positive catalyst for stocks in Q4′ says RBC. Here are 2 stock picks with at least 70% upside

    Covering the stock scene for RBC Capital, US equity strategy head Lori Calvasina has pinpointed the upcoming US midterm elections as a major positive catalyst for stocks heading into the year’s end. That may sound counter intuitive – American politics being anything but positive these days – but Calvasina lays out a strong case for a market rally in Q4. "The midterms are a potential positive catalyst later this year. Not only do stocks tend to rally in the 4th quarter of midterm election years,

  • Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Occidental (OXY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 7.85% and 10.22%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • PayPal earnings packed in much more than just numbers

    After seeing its shares lose roughly two thirds of their value over the past year, PayPal Holdings Inc. delivered a packed earnings report for its second quarter, announcing a new chief financial officer, buyback authorization, and cost-savings program, while also confirming that activists at Elliott Management have taken a stake in the company.

  • Here Are Warren Buffett's Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares. Related: Like Dividends? Then You’ll Love These High-Yield Investments Of the nearly 50 stocks in Buffett’s portfolio, the four dividend-paying stocks that currently provi

  • Livent (LTHM) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

    Livent (LTHM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 23.33% and 0.76%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Gilead Sciences (GILD) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Gilead (GILD) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 4.64% and 6.55%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • PayPal Skyrockets After Earnings Beat

    Company produces yet another stunning quarter

  • The FAANMGs have been whittled down to the fantastic four

    Four mega-cap companies proved they can withstand a global economic slowdown, super-high inflation and a massive rise in interest rates.

  • Intel Could Be Worth More Dead Than Alive. Why This Analyst Sees 50% Upside.

    Intel just reported what may have been its worst quarter ever. But Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard sees value in the company's assets.

  • Alibaba and Tencent Face End of an Era as Sales Start to Shrink

    (Bloomberg) -- For almost a decade, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. embodied China’s economic miracle, sustaining a dizzying pace of growth and approaching trillion-dollar valuations with splashy forays into every corner of the internet. Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Te

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0% and 4.66%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 5 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Plenty of real estate investment trusts (REITs) pay dividends, but some of them have much higher yields than the rest. REITs are designed to appeal to income-oriented investors rather than those interested mainly in growth. Sometimes these types of investments deliver both, but the big dividends are usually the main attraction. REITs are organized to pay out most of their taxable income to investors in the form of dividends. Since they’re often able to raise rents on owned properties, many have

  • Airbnb stock falls sharply despite earnings beat, plan to repurchase $2 billion in stock

    Airbnb Inc. said Tuesday that it had its first profitable second quarter as a public company, and that it is so confident in its business that it is buying back $2 billion of its stock.

  • Chip Maker AMD Prospers as Rival Intel Struggles

    Advanced Micro Devices reported a sharp increase in quarterly sales, driven by strength in its data-center business where rival Intel has been stumbling, but issued a muted outlook for the current period. The company also issued a subdued outlook for the current quarter, projecting roughly $6.7 billion in sales. Unlike Intel, which cut its full-year outlook last week, AMD maintained its full-year sales outlook despite a weaker overall personal-computer market, citing its strength in other areas.

  • Pfizer, Cisco, and 5 Other Stocks With the Cash Flow to Raise Their Dividends

    When a company's cash flow yields exceed their dividend yields, it's a good sign that a company can not only cover its payout but increase it as well. Pfizer, Cisco, and Regions Financial are part of that select group.