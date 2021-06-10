U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,240.25
    +2.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,471.00
    +10.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,980.50
    +20.75 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,310.80
    +1.70 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.20
    -0.09 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.40
    +5.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    28.14
    +0.11 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2182
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4590
    -0.0300 (-2.01%)
     

  • Vix

    16.10
    -1.79 (-10.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4176
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3610
    +0.0130 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,954.78
    -56.71 (-0.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    942.43
    -22.81 (-2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,088.18
    +7.17 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,032.77
    +74.21 (+0.26%)
     

Apple announces its 2021 Apple Design Award winners

Sarah Perez
·4 min read

Apple incorporated the announcement of this year's Apple Design Award winners into its virtual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) online event, instead of waiting until the event had wrapped, like last year. Ahead of WWDC, Apple previewed the finalists, whose apps and games showcased a combination of technical achievement, design and ingenuity. This evening, Apple announced the winners across six new award categories.

In each category, Apple selected one app and one game as the winner.

In the Inclusivity category, winners supported people from a diversity of backgrounds, abilities and languages.

This year, winners included U.S.-based Aconite's highly accessible game, HoloVista, where users can adjust various options for motion control, text sizes, text contrast, sound, and visual effect intensity. In the game, users explore using the iPhone's camera to find hidden objects, solve puzzles and more. (Our coverage)

Image Credits: Aconite

Another winner, Voice Dream Reader, is a text-to-speech app that support more than two dozen languages and offers adaptive features and a high level of customizable settings.

Image Credits: Voice Dream LLC

In the Delight and Fun, category, winners offer memorable and engaging experiences enhanced by Apple technologies. Belgium's Pok Pok Playroom, a kid entertainment app that spun out of Snowman (Alto's Adventure series), won for its thoughtful design and use of subtle haptics, sound effects and interactions. (Our coverage)

Image Credits: Pok Pok

Another winner included U.K.s' Little Orpheus, a platformer that combines storytelling, surprises, and fun and offers a console-like experience in a casual game.

Image Credits: The Chinese Room

The Interaction category winners showcase apps that offer intuitive interfaces and effortless controls, Apple says.

The U.S.-based snarky weather app CARROT Weather won for its humorous forecasts, unique visuals, and entertaining experience, which is also available as Apple Watch faces and widgets.

Image Credits: Brian Mueller, Grailr LLC

Canada's Bird Alone game combines gestures, haptics, parallax, and dynamic sound effects in clever ways to brings its world to life.

Image Credits: George Batchelor

A Social Impact category doled out awards to Denmark's Be My Eyes, which enables people who are blind and low vision to identify objects by pairing them with volunteers from around the world using their camera. Today, it supports over 300K users who are assisted by over 4.5M volunteers. (Our coverage)

Image Credits: S/I Be My Eyes

U.K.'s ustwo games won in this category for Alba, a game that teaches about respecting the environment as players save wildlife, repair a bridge, clean up trash and more. The game also plants a tree for every download.

Image Credits: ustwo games

The Visuals and Graphics winners feature "stunning imagery, skillfully drawn interfaces, and high-quality animations," Apple says.

Belarus-based Loóna offers sleepscape sessions which combine relaxing activities and atmospheric sounds with storytelling to help people wind down at night. The app was recently awarded Google's "best app" of 2020.

Image Credits: Loóna Inc

China's Genshin Impact won for pushing the visual frontier on gaming, as motion blur, shadow quality, and frame rate can be reconfigured on the fly. The game had previously made Apple's Best of 2020 list and was Google's best game of 2020.

Image Credits: miHoYo Limited

Innovation winners included India's NaadSadhana, an all-in-one, studio-quality music app that helps artists perform and publish. The app uses A.I. and Core ML to listen and provide feedback on the accuracy of notes, and generates a backing track to match.

Image Credits: Sandeep Ranade

Riot Games' League of Legends: Wild Rift (U.S.) won for taking a complex PC classic and delivering a full mobile experience that includes touchscreen controls, an auto-targeting system for newcomers, and a mobile-exclusive camera setting.

Image Credits: Riot Games

The winners this year will receive a prize package that includes hardware and the award itself.

A video featuring the winners is here on the Apple Developer website.

“This year’s Apple Design Award winners have redefined what we’ve come to expect from a great app experience, and we congratulate them on a well-deserved win,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations, in a statement. “The work of these developers embodies the essential role apps and games play in our everyday lives, and serve as perfect examples of our six new award categories.”

read more about Apple&#39;s WWDC 2021 on TechCrunch
read more about Apple's WWDC 2021 on TechCrunch

Recommended Stories

  • Google Claims Its AI Can Beat Human Chip Building Speed: CNBC

    Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) claims to have developed artificial intelligence (AI) software for faster computer chip designing compared to humans, CNBC reports based on publication in Nature. The chip that would take humans months to design can be designed by its new AI in less than six hours, Google said in the paper. Google is using AI to design chips that can be used to create even more chic AI systems. Google’s new AI can draw up a chip’s floorplan, which involves plotting the

  • Bond market becomes battleground for fight over inflation

    Inflation is on the rise, but bond markets are shrugging off the higher readings.

  • Gold Erases Losses After U.S. Inflation Data, ECB Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold erased early losses after U.S. inflation data showed domestic prices rising slightly faster than expected, causing real Treasury yields to decline.The increase in the U.S. consumer price index in May extends a months-long buildup in inflation that risks becoming more established as the economy strengthens. Real yields eased after the data due to the strong gain in inflation expectations, boosting the appeal of non-interest-bearing bullion.The data came after the European Cent

  • Bank of Canada Brushes Off Temporary Spike in Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Canada policy makers aren’t worried about the recent run up of inflation they believe is being driven largely by temporary factors, according to a top official.The pick-up in Canadian inflation to above 3% was one of the key issues discussed by policy makers in deliberations this week, Deputy Governor Tim Lane said in a speech after the central bank’s stand-pat decision Wednesday.Officials agreed the higher-than-expected inflation is largely due to unfavorable year-ago com

  • S&P 500 Rises to Record, Treasuries Gain After CPI: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities climbed to a record and benchmark Treasury yields extended declines to the lowest since March as investors bet that the Federal Reserve will maintain its ultra-accomodative policies even after data showed consumer prices rose more than forecast last month.The S&P 500 led the major American equity indexes higher, closing at an all-time high. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rose to its highest level since late April as megacap technology stocks rallied. The 10-year Treasury

  • Bitcoin Bump: Looming Regulation Fails to Spook BTC Investors

    Banking regulators want to attach a 1,250% “high risk weight” to bitcoin.

  • A bonus stimulus check may be on the way, thanks to your tax return

    The IRS just sent out another 2 million direct payments

  • AMC Investors Hit Sell Button amid Meme-Stock Meltdown

    Meme stocks are taking it on the chin today, but there could be more gains around the corner.

  • Oddsmakers sour on Bitcoin, say $10,000 dip looks increasingly likely

    Bookies say there’s a better than 50% chance that Bitcoin falls back to 2019 levels.

  • Bitcoin Junk Bonds Offer Imperfect But In-Demand Crypto Pathway

    (Bloomberg) -- MicroStrategy Inc., already well on its way to transforming from a software company into a Bitcoin repository, just sold junk bonds that give investors a novel way to put money into the cryptocurrency.The question on Wall Street’s mind, though, is why there was so much demand for the debt when there are more straightforward and potentially more lucrative ways to invest if Bitcoin ever makes it “to the moon” -- like just buying Bitcoin itself.Nevertheless, MicroStrategy had an easy

  • Fed to announce QE taper in August or September on rising inflation concerns: Reuters poll

    The Federal Reserve is likely to announce in August or September a strategy for reducing its massive bond buying program, but won't start cutting monthly purchases until early next year, a Reuters poll of economists found. A significant number of Fed watchers also said the central bank would wait until later in the year before announcing a taper, now the main focus for markets fretting over rising inflation as an end to the pandemic in the United States is in sight. Booming demand with the U.S. economy reopening is expected to continue and push up consumer prices this year, with the June 4-10 Reuters poll of over 100 economists showing an upgrade to both growth and inflation forecasts.

  • As AMC’s stock surged, an Invesco ‘reopening’ fund sold shares of the meme because that is how the smart-beta ETF works

    Every week we highlight the most timely exchange-traded fund news, from new launches to inflows and performance.

  • Interest Rate Volatility Falls as Summer Carry Trades Begin

    (Bloomberg) -- With bond traders preparing for a summer lull, quite possibly until the Jackson Hole symposium in August, there has been an increase in interest for carry trades in a bid to generate returns.Interest rate volatility has retreated under the weight of option sales from investors betting on a calm summer, with a Cboe gauge of implied price swings falling to the lowest since March. The selling of Treasury options though so-called strangles -- a sale of an out of the money put and call

  • Stocks Turn Lower, Bonds Hold Gains Ahead of CPI: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks closed lower while bonds held gains as investors braced for a key inflation report that could provide clues on the direction of monetary policy.The S&P 500 ended the session with a 0.2% decline after earlier climbing above its May 7 record closing level. Large banks were among the biggest drags on the index, offset in part by megcap technology and biotech stocks. The 10-year Treasury yield fell below 1.5% after an auction of the notes.Equities have been trading in a ti

  • Evergrande Tycoon Loses $20 Billion as Investors Revolt

    (Bloomberg) -- Just eight months after celebrating a narrow escape from financial disaster, Chinese billionaire Hui Ka Yan finds himself back in crisis-fighting mode.Resurgent concerns about the health of China Evergrande Group, Hui’s flagship property company, have pushed its stock to within a hair’s breadth of the lowest level since March 2020. Bondholders are rushing for the exit too, spooked by missed payments at the developer’s affiliates and a report that regulators are probing Evergrande’

  • Fuel Cell Energy Is Dropping. Other Hydrogen Stocks Are Down Too.

    Disappointing financial results from Fuel Cell Energy slammed the stock and sent shares of other hydrogen-related companies lower as well.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally to $10 (or More)

    Let’s take a moment to talk about opportunity, share price, and risk/reward considerations. These are some of the factors investors must consider when moving into penny stocks – and we haven’t even touched on the fundamental soundness of the company or its business model. Penny stocks – as their name suggests, they once traded for just a pennies per share, but these days are considered those equities trading at less than $5 – are a challenging market niche. The penny stock critics make valid poi

  • Coinbase strikes deal to let you add crypto to your 401(k)

    Workers at participating companies can put up to 5% of their 401(k) account balances into cryptocurrency.

  • European companies have no intention of decoupling from China

    Forget Covid-19 and tensions in the UK-China and EU-China relationship. European companies are committed to the Chinese market.

  • How Biden’s 2022 Tax Plan Could Affect Your Retirement

    President Joe Biden’s 2022 budget proposal raises the top income tax rate up to 39.6%. Taxpayers with an adjusted gross income over $1 million will also have to pay this rate on long-term capital gains and qualified dividends. But while … Continue reading → The post How Biden’s 2022 Tax Plan Could Affect Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.