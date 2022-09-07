U.S. markets close in 14 minutes

Apple announces 2nd-gen Apple Watch SE with updated chip for $249

Ivan Mehta
·1 min read

Apple unveiled a new Apple Watch SE with an upgraded chip and new materials for manufacturing today at its fall hardware event. This second Generation SE uses the same chip as the new Apple Watch 8 — making it 20% faster than the first version. It also shares some features with the Series 8, like crash detection and international roaming.

The new model is made out of 100% recycled aluminum, with a redesigned back case made out of nylon composite materials. The company claimed the new Apple Watch SE is made using a production process that reduces its carbon footprint by 80%. (We are looking into the specifics of this.)

Apple first introduced the Apple Watch SE in 2020 to lure more customers that wanted to buy an Apple Watch at a budget price of $279.

The new price is $249 for GPS and $299 for the GPS+Cellular version of the Apple Watch SE. Users can preorder the smartwatch today, and it will be available on September 16. The second-gen Apple Watch SE is available in Midnight, Starlight and Silver colors in 40mm and 44mm aluminum cases.

Apple also introduced the new Apple Watch 8 (starting at $399) with a temperature sensor and the rugged Apple Watch Ultra (starting at $799) made out of aerospace titanium at its "Far Out" event today.

read more about Apple's fall event, September 7, 2022

