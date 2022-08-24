U.S. markets close in 2 hours 1 minute

Apple announces Sept. 7 date for next launch event; details on iPhone 14 release expected

Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Ready for the next iPhone?

Apple has set Sept. 7 as the date for what is historically the tech giant's biggest event and is expected to include the reveal of its newest products including the iPhone 14.

The event will be streamed virtually, as have most of Apple's events during the pandemic, but the company is inviting members of the press to attend in-person at the company's Cupertino, California, headquarters. The event will begin at 10 a.m. local time, 1 p.m. ET.

The invite features the Apple logo made up of what appear to be stars in a dark background likely representing space.

The event is widely expected to include the debut of the iPhone 14 and its series of models, as the company's fall events are typically when the new phone models are announced.

The event, titled "Far Out," will be the earliest Apple event since 2016, according to Bloomberg. The 2021 event announcing the iPhone 13 was a week later, on Sept. 14.

There could be more devices announced during the event as well. Last year, Apple announced the latest series of iPads and Apple watches.

Image sent with announcement of the September 2022 Apple event.
Image sent with announcement of the September 2022 Apple event.

More: Steve Jobs' Apple-1 computer prototype from 1976 auctioned for nearly $700K

Apple discloses serious security vulnerabilities: Experts advise users to update iPhones, iPads and Macs

What do we know about the iPhone 14?

No details have been released as to what consumers can expect in the next line of iPhones, but Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said last week we can expect significant camera upgrades.

The iPhone 13 has a 12-megapixel camera, and Ives said this one could have a 48-megapixel camera. Apple is expected to put a heavy emphasis in upgrades to its Pro models "as more consumers head down the Pro path," Ives said. Storage enhancements are expected for all new models.

Ives also predicts the Pro models will see a $100 increase due to all the enhancements. Last year, the iPhone 13 Pro started at $999, while the Pro Max started at $1,099.

The iPhone 14 is expected to be released one-to-two weeks after the event.

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.

Snapchat lawsuit: Snapchat settles Illinois class-action lawsuit for $35M. Here's how to file a claim

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Apple event: Debut of iPhone 14 models expected to come on Sept. 7

