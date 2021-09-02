U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,518.50
    -2.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,245.00
    -45.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,610.25
    +1.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,283.20
    -3.40 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.15
    -0.44 (-0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.70
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.16
    -0.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1841
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • Vix

    16.11
    -0.37 (-2.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3775
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9660
    -0.0570 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,589.92
    +2,686.85 (+5.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,290.69
    +77.53 (+6.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.84
    +30.14 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,476.01
    +24.99 (+0.09%)
     

Apple announces new settlement with Japan allowing developers to link to external websites

Kate Park
·1 min read

Apple has made a settlement with Japanese regulator that it will allow developers of “reader” apps link to their own website for managing users account. The change goes to effect in early 2022.

This settlement comes after the Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) has forced Apple to make a change its polices on the reader apps, like Netflix, Spotify, Audible and Dropbox, that provide purchased content or content subscriptions for digital magazines, newspapers, books, audio, music, and video.

“We have great respect for the Japan Fair Trade Commission and appreciate the work we’ve done together, which will help developers of reader apps make it easier for users to set up an manage their apps and service, while protecting their privacy and maintaining their trust,” Phill Schiller, who oversees the App Stores at Apple.

Before the change takes into effect next year, Apple will continue to update its guidelines and review process for users of readers app to make sure to be a better marketplace for users and developers alike, according to its statement.

Apple Stores announced last week several updates, which allow developers more flexibility for their customer, and the company also launched the New Partner Program to support local journalists.

Apple will also apply this change globally to all reader apps on the store.

Global lawmakers have been increasingly under scrutiny over the market dominance of Apple and other tech giants. Australia’s Competitions and Consumer Commission is also considering regulations for the digital payment system of Apple, Google and WeChat while South Korea became the first country to curb Apple and Google from imposing their own payment system on in-app purchases.

Apple provides more than 30 million registered developers.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple loosens App Store payment rules for Netflix, others in deal with Japan

    Apple Inc said on Wednesday it would loosen rules on its App Store that have banned companies such as Netflix Inc from providing customers a link to create a paid account to bypass Apple's in-app purchase commissions. It is the second concession to regulators and companies in less than a week as the iPhone maker faces legal, regulatory and legislative challenges to the App Store, which forms the core of its $53.8 billion services segment. But Apple will still ban developers from taking other forms of payment inside apps on the iPhone, the key practice that "Fortnite" creator Epic Games, Spotify Technology and Match Group Inc have said they want to end.

  • It’s too soon to get excited about Didi’s planned union for workers

    The question is how much space these internal unions will have to advocate for gig workers, given Beijing's general attitude to grassroots labor activism.

  • Didi and JD.com set up landmark unions

    Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global has set up a union for its staff, as has e-commerce powerhouse JD.com; landmark moves in the country's tech sector, where organised labour is extremely rare.Regulators in China have come down hard on its biggest technology firms this year, criticising them for policies that exploit workers and infringe on consumer rights, in addition to unleashing a slew of anti-trust probes and fines.The government is also encouraging companies to implement wealth-sharing initiatives as part of a "common prosperity" drive laid out by President Xi Jinping.His aim: to ease inequality in the world's second-largest economy.Didi's union, announced on an internal forum, will be initially managed by employees at its Beijing headquarters and will be guided by the government-backed All China Federation of Trade Unions. That's according to two people familiar with the matter.JD.com confirmed that it established a trade union this week.It and Didi are believed to be the biggest tech firms to date to have established company-wide unions.The ride-hailing giant has been criticised by state media for not paying its drivers fairly, and said in April it would set up a drivers committee to improve income stability and transparency over wages.It is also the subject of an investigation launched by several Chinese regulators on the heels of its $4.4 billion U.S. stock market listing.Didi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Secondhand buying, selling are part of Gen Z’s DNA: Poshmark CEO

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland discuss back-to-school shopping trends with Poshmark CEO Manish Chandra.

  • 3 Stocks Off Their Highs to Buy Right Now

    The stock market keeps hitting news highs, but many shares that took off in the wild ride of 2020 are now falling back to earth. Corrections can look scary to investors, but if you pick companies with strong fundamentals and a solid long-term outlook, they may well provide a better journey ahead. Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), and Home Depot (NYSE: HD) are all trading below their all-time highs as the market becomes more subdued.

  • French manufacturing growth eases in August, beats flash estimate -PMI

    French manufacturing activity grew at its slowest pace in six months in August as shortages of materials and transportation delays continued to weigh, a monthly business survey showed on Wednesday. Data compiler IHS Markit said its final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 57.5 points from 58.0 in July – its lowest reading since February's 56.1. "Economic conditions in France's manufacturing sector remain strong as we head towards the end of the third quarter, although further slowdowns in the rate of output and new order growth suggest we're well past the peak" said IHS Markit senior economist Joe Hayes.

  • Beer shortages hit Wetherspoons after supply chain issues

    Beer supplies at a number of JD Wetherspoon locations have been hit as the pub chain became the latest casualty of the UK’s supply chain crunch.

  • Airbnb Stock: Is It A Buy? Here's What Fundamentals, ABNB Stock Chart Action Say

    Airbnb stock has dazzled investors since its Nasdaq debut in December last year. From its initial public offering price of $68 per share, ABNB stock has soared as much as 223%.

  • Tesla’s Elon Musk promises the new Roadster for 2023, cites delay on ‘super crazy’ supply chain

    Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted Wednesday that the new version of the Tesla Roadster likely will be available in 2023 due to this year's "super crazy supply chain shortages."

  • These are the three most important shows for Netflix: Analyst

    Nat Schindler, Bank of America Senior Internet, Digital Media Analyst joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Canal and the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest news from Netflix.

  • ‘All the teachers should be mandated now to get the vaccine’: Doctor

    Dr. Andre Campbell, Professor of Surgery of UCSF & ICU Physician and Trauma Surgeon Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • The $60 thermometer bought by 1 million people in 2020 is only $17 today at Amazon

    You might not be familiar with the brand iHealth, and that’s understandable. The company doesn’t spend anything on advertising here in the US. It focuses on modern home health care products that feature elevated designs like high-end consumer electronics. Since it doesn’t have a massive marketing budget though, its products are usually very affordable. That … The post The $60 thermometer bought by 1 million people in 2020 is only $17 today at Amazon appeared first on BGR.

  • 2 FDA officials reportedly resign over Biden administration booster-shot plan

    Anjalee Khemlani joins&nbsp;Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi to give an in-depth analysis into the latest news surrounding the COVID vaccine, which includes: The departure of two senior FDA vaccine leaders ahead of the agency’s decision on boosters, the Israeli Health Ministry publishing data that supports the claim of Pfizer boosters&nbsp;offering additional protection against COVID, and a new study showing Moderna’s vaccine produces double the number of antibodies of Pfizer’s shot.

  • AMC stock deserves to crash 87%: analyst

    Here's why this analyst just dropped the hammer on his rating for AMC's stock.

  • Gerrit Cole fans 15, Yankees beat Angels 4-1 to end skid

    Gerrit Cole racked up a season-high 15 strikeouts over seven excellent innings to earn his AL-leading 14th victory, and the New York Yankees snapped their four-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night. Aaron Judge hit his 30th homer and Luke Voit had a two-run single for the Yankees, who had won 13 straight before their skid. Cole (14-6) pitched the final game of that winning streak, and the ace ended New York's slide in his next start with another performance befitting his mammoth contract.

  • The curse of messy endings

    Joe Biden's presidency is suddenly beset by chaos in Afghanistan, in the COVID battle, and in other things. But endings aren't final until we know what comes next.

  • Why iQiyi Is Soaring Today

    Chinese tech stock iQiyi (NASDAQ: IQ) was a rocket on Wednesday. After U.S. market hours on Tuesday, iQiyi unveiled its latest virtual reality (VR) headset, the QIYU 3, in a splashy, live-streamed event. Among other features, iQiyi is touting the set's iQUT feature cinema, which it says provides a 2,000-inch screen that matches the collective display of 20 80-inch TVs.

  • 3 Tech Stocks for Under $20 a Share

    Cheap stocks are often cheap for a reason, and there are some excellent reasons the three stocks below are priced below $20 per share. Data center equipment maker Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR) is an example of a business that has been very successful while its stock remains very affordable.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 1st, 2021

    After Tuesday’s rally, the majors will need to avoid the day’s pivot levels to kick off September on a positive footing.

  • Why Globalstar Stock Just Crashed 13%

    Shares of satellite communications company Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) soared 64% on Monday on reports that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) appeared to be planning to build satellite telephony capability into its new iPhone 13 smartphone. As Bloomberg reports this morning, Apple is in fact building a limited satellite communications capability into its new phones, but the new capability is geared primarily toward enabling a phone user to report a car crash or similar emergency when stranded in an area outside of cellphone coverage. Make no mistake -- this is pretty great news for Apple, and will likely help it to sell more iPhones.