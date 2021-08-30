U.S. markets close in 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,531.56
    +22.19 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,417.41
    -38.39 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,268.60
    +139.10 (+0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,268.67
    -8.48 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.10
    +0.36 (+0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.40
    -6.10 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    -0.03 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1804
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2850
    -0.0270 (-2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3760
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8890
    +0.0790 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,489.26
    -322.02 (-0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,226.97
    +21.11 (+1.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,789.29
    +148.15 (+0.54%)
     

Apple Arcade is getting an exclusive Lego Star Wars game

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga won't arrive until next spring, but another game from the franchise is coming soon — and it's an Apple Arcade exclusive. Lego Star Wars Battles is a real-time strategy game that pits players against each other in one-on-one showdowns.

You'll amass a collection of upgradable characters, troops and vehicles from all eras of the Star Wars universe. You'll be able to pit porgs against Boba Fett, for instance. Don't expect to stick to one side of the Force — you'll have a deck of light side and dark side armies, with different play styles for each. You'll have a number of abilities at your disposal too, such as Darth Vader’s Force Slam and Luke Skywalker’s Force Push.

Lego Star Wars Battles
Lego Star Wars Battles

Battlefields will feature Lego towers that you'll build, defend, attack and use to claim territory. The locations include some familiar environments, including Hoth, Naboo and Endor.

TT Games Brighton is developing Lego Star Wars Battles, while Warner Bros. Games is the publisher. It won't be the first Lego game to hit Apple Arcade, though. Lego Brawls and Lego Builder's Journey both landed on the service in 2019. The latter was ported to PC and Nintendo Switch in June.

Recommended Stories