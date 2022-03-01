'Monument Valley 2' and 'Alto's Adventure' are coming to Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade is adding a couple more mobile gaming classics to the lineup this month. On March 11th, the beautiful puzzle game Monument Valley 2 joins its predecessor on the service. This edition, which is called Monument Valley 2+, includes a chapter Ustwo Games added four years after the game debuted to promote forest conservation .

Meanwhile, on March 25th, a new version of Alto’s Adventure will land on Apple Arcade. The stylish snowboarding endless runner, which debuted in 2015, has been remastered. Alto’s Adventure: The Spirit of the Mountain includes a new, exclusive character with their own attributes and special abilities. There are more than 15 new goals to complete as well. The sequel, Alto's Odyssey, also included bonus content when it arrived on Apple Arcade last year.

Before those two all-timers hit Apple Arcade, another notable App Store title is joining the service. Starting on March 4th, subscribers can play action platformer Shadow Blade without at no extra cost.