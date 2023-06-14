Apple Will Automatically Block Unwanted Nude Photos For You

Apple Inc. has introduced a noteworthy addition to its latest iOS 17, a feature designed to notify individuals when they receive unsolicited explicit content.

According to Apple’s press release, the Sensitive Content Warning will empower adult users by preventing them from encountering unwanted nude images and videos. Apple emphasized that it would not access the content as the processing for this innovative feature takes place exclusively on the user’s device.

In a bid to safeguard children, Apple is expanding the reach of communication safety, a feature that now encompasses content shared via AirDrop, Contact Posters and FaceTime messages. Privacy concerns will also be addressed, as the feature expands its coverage to include both video content and images.

The unveiling of the new iOS 17 coincided with the announcement of Apple’s Vision Pro, a cutting-edge mixed-reality headset.

The new operating system introduces various updates, prominently featuring two new additions: Journal and StandBy.

Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, highlighted the careful consideration given to enhancing the personal nature of iPhone usage.

“With iOS 17, we’ve prioritized making the iPhone more personal and intuitive by deeply examining the features we rely on every day,” he said in the press release.

The Journal app, a prime offering of iOS 17, aims to facilitate journaling by employing machine learning algorithms to provide tailored suggestions for entries, adding a personalized touch to the writing experience.

Meanwhile, the StandBy feature ingeniously transforms an iPhone into a smart display reminiscent of the Amazon Echo Show. While the phone rests on its side, users can easily glance at pertinent information such as weather updates and upcoming calendar events. A Messages feature called Check In empowers users to provide real-time location updates, enhancing convenience and communication.

