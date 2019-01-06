Apple is bringing iTunes and AirPlay 2 to Samsung TVs

Twitter More

As the 2019 edition of CES is about to kickoff, Samsung and Apple have teamed up for a huge announcement that will bring iTunes Movies and TV Shows, as well as AirPlay, to select smart television models.

According to a Samsung announcement, support for both will come installed on the company's 2019 line of smart TVs and will be made available via a firmware update in 2018 models with iTunes, including 4K HDR content, available in 100 countries and AirPlay 2 available in 190 countries.

Those select Samsung TVs will be only the second third-party products to get access to iTunes outside of Windows computers. Other streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are already widely available on most smart TVs but owners of these Samsung units will get iTunes access without having to shell out extra money for Apple TV. Read more...

