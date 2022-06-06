Apple brings 'undo send' to iMessage

Apple is in the midst of showing off their latest and greatest software updates at WWDC 2022, but they've already debuted a few features that will make a big impact on iOS users.

Software engineering SVP Craig Federighi announced new updates to its messaging capabilities Monday.

The company debuted a trio of updates to iMessage which will allow users to edit their conversations after sending messages or recall the messages entirely by clicking "undo send." The updated messaging app will also allow users to mark text threads as unread so that users can flag threads they'd like to revisit when they have time. Ultimately, these are some pretty basic features that have been missing for a while, but they will likely make a big impact for iMessage power users.

Messages that have been edited will be designated as such in-thread, though it's unclear whether users have a time limit for making edits.

"These three features are going to make a big difference in how you use messages every single day," Federighi told the audience