U.S. markets close in 1 hour 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,124.69
    +16.15 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,928.39
    +28.69 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,065.77
    +53.04 (+0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,886.76
    +3.71 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.27
    -0.60 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.30
    -5.90 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    22.10
    +0.20 (+0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0695
    -0.0025 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0380
    +0.0810 (+2.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2537
    +0.0044 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.9610
    +1.1010 (+0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,331.19
    +1,344.67 (+4.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    676.46
    -1.10 (-0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.22
    +75.27 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    +154.32 (+0.56%)
     

Apple brings 'undo send' to iMessage

Lucas Matney
·1 min read

Apple is in the midst of showing off their latest and greatest software updates at WWDC 2022, but they've already debuted a few features that will make a big impact on iOS users.

Software engineering SVP Craig Federighi announced new updates to its messaging capabilities Monday.

The company debuted a trio of updates to iMessage which will allow users to edit their conversations after sending messages or recall the messages entirely by clicking "undo send." The updated messaging app will also allow users to mark text threads as unread so that users can flag threads they'd like to revisit when they have time. Ultimately, these are some pretty basic features that have been missing for a while, but they will likely make a big impact for iMessage power users.

Messages that have been edited will be designated as such in-thread, though it's unclear whether users have a time limit for making edits.

"These three features are going to make a big difference in how you use messages every single day," Federighi told the audience

Read more about WWDC 2022 on TechCrunch
Read more about WWDC 2022 on TechCrunch

Recommended Stories

  • Sony’s Extremely Popular Noise Cancelling Headphones Are Less Than $100 Right Now

    Amazon continues to have some of the best deals on tech, especially in the audio department. Sony’s noise-cancelling headphones are currently 35% off, slashing the steep $150 price tag down to $98, less than they were on Cyber Monday or Prime Day. The top-selling headphones have received rave reviews from tech enthusiasts and average consumers […]

  • How to watch Apple’s WWDC 2022 live online for free

    What time it starts, how to watch, and more.

  • Apple Maps to get multi-stop routing and more in iOS 16

    At its Worldwide Developers Conference today, Apple announced a number of new features for Maps that will roll out with iOS 16. Apple is also making it easy for riders to see fares that will show them how much their journey will cost. You can also now add transit cards to your Apple Wallet.

  • Woman from ‘Napalm Girl’ photo says ‘we should confront’ what ‘a gun rampage truly looks like’

    Kim Phuc Phan Thi, the woman from the famous Vietnam War “Napalm Girl” photo, said in an opinion piece published Monday that Americans should not shy away from images showing the effects of gun violence to help them understand the horror of “domestic war.” “The thought of sharing the images of the carnage, especially of…

  • Apple dives deeper into autos with software for car dashboard

    (Reuters) -Apple Inc on Monday announced it would more deeply integrate its software into the instrument cluster on the dashboard of cars that will start shipping next year, while analysts and developers are keenly awaiting any hints about how a future mixed-reality headset might work. Apple also announced that its new MacBook Air laptop was "completely redesigned" around its new M2 silicon processor, which it says is 35% faster than the previous M1 chip. Prices are $100 lower for education customers as Apple targets the back-to-school market.

  • This State Is Getting Rid of Its Gas Tax for the Rest of 2022

    Gas prices continue to climb across the country. While prices are much higher than normal, gas costs can vary greatly depending on where you live. New York is getting rid of its gas tax for the rest of 2022, and residents could save money.

  • iOS 16: Apple unveils iPhone update that allows users to personalise their phone in new ways

    Apple has unveiled iOS 16, a whole new software update for the iPhone. The update is focused on personalising the experience of using the iPhone and bringing new ways of adjusting how the phone looks and works, Apple said. Apple has also added changes to built-in apps, such as Messages, which can now undo sent messages or edited them after the fact.

  • Russia launches missile strike on Lozova, says mayor

    Invading Russian forces have launched a missile strike on the town of Lozova in the south of Kharkiv Oblast, the town's mayor, Serhiy Zelensky, said in a Telegram messenger post on June 6.

  • Shoppers say this 65-inch Toshiba Fire TV has 'astounding' sound — and it's down to $450

    Dazzling 4K visuals, with all your streaming faves built in — now $150 off at Amazon.

  • WatchOS 9 adds new modes and watch faces

    During a keynote at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, the company debuted the latest version of WatchOS, the operating system that runs on the Apple Watch. Apple claims that it has improved the Apple Watch's ability to detect arterial fibrillation (AFib), an irregular heartbeat that can lead to blood clots, stroke, heart failure, and other heart-related complications. With the arrival of WatchOS 9, supported Apple Watch device models can now detect "burden," or how often a person experiences AFib over a certain amount of time.

  • The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'All American'

    A French thriller and an Australian teen drama are also trending on the streaming service.

  • Lawsuits target illegal plastic bag sales in California

    An environmental group said Monday it had sued two major Californian retailers to stop them selling thicker plastic bags that are supposed to be recyclable but cannot be recycled in the state. The plaintiff, The Last Beach Cleanup, sued supermarket chains Gelson's and Stater Bros. Markets on Friday in a state superior court, stating they violated Californian recycling laws, contaminated recycling systems and polluted the environment. "The Last Beach Cleanup's legal action seeks to protect legitimate recycling efforts, save taxpayer funds spent on cleanups, and protect the global environment from plastic waste and pollution caused by plastic shopping bags and films," said Jan Dell, founder of Last Beach Cleanup.

  • Queen Elizabeth Makes Surprise Appearance on Palace Balcony During Platinum Jubilee Finale

    The monarch was joined by Charles, Camilla, William and his family in a moment that represents the future of the monarchy

  • Why Twitter Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) are down 3.4% at 11:25 a.m. ET Monday morning after Elon Musk said he believed the social media messaging platform breached its merger agreement by failing to provide the information he asked for on bots and spam. Weeks after agreeing to buy Twitter in a $44 billion deal, Musk seemingly started expressing doubts about the advisability of the deal. As tech stocks fell, the value of the company isn't looking as good as it was and Musk may have gotten a case of cold feet.

  • Star Trek: Strange New Worlds | The Cast Play Star Trek Bingo | Paramount+

    In Episode 5 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Lt. Cmdr. Una Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romijn) and Lt. La'An (Christina Chong) discover that ensigns aboard Enterprise have been playing a game called Enterprise Bingo, which involves completing off-the-books tasks around the starship. In its honor, the Strange New Worlds cast participated in a game of Star Trek Bingo, featuring such hurdles as stealing a prop from set and sitting in the captain's chair. Find out who's done the most on the set of Strange New Worlds! Stream all-new episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds on Thursdays, exclusively in the U.S. on Paramount+.

  • House Democrat To Propose 1,000% Tax On Assault-Style Weapons

    Rep. Don Beyer's proposal would impose a new tax on assault-style weapons hoping to curb future gun sales without banning them.

  • Volkswagen Amarok tailgate and V6 badge teased

    While the Amarok name was trademarked in the United States, it seems unlikely that we'll actually see it here.

  • iOS 16 brings big updates to the lock screen

    Ahead of its official release sometime later this fall, today at WWDC 2022 Apple announced a number of exciting new features heading to iOS 16 including big revamps to the lock screen and notifications.

  • Apple adds Undo Send and new dictation tools to Messages in iOS 16

    Apple will soon allow you to take back messages you didn't really want to send.

  • Universal Follows Disney in Making Change You Won't Like

    Universal Orlando Resort is making a change in its annual pass pricing structure that guests won't like.