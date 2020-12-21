U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,694.92
    -14.49 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,216.45
    +37.40 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,742.52
    -13.12 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,970.33
    +0.34 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    47.79
    +0.05 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,884.40
    +1.60 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    26.49
    +0.11 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2246
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.9410
    -0.0070 (-0.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3452
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.3030
    -0.0270 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,853.04
    +1.97 (+0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.94
    -16.67 (-3.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,416.32
    -112.86 (-1.73%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,565.26
    -149.16 (-0.56%)
     

The 'Apple car' chatter is back with new reports pointing to a 2024 launch date

Kirsten Korosec
·2 min read
The Apple Inc. logo is displayed at one of the company's stores in Hong Kong, China, on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. Apple cut its revenue outlook for the first time in almost two decades citing weaker demand in China, triggering a slump for Asian suppliers and a wave of lower price targets on Wall Street. Photographer: Anthony Kwan/Bloomberg
The demise of the Apple car, the technology giant's not-so-secret secret project, was perhaps overstated. Apple's so-called Project Titan, which last year reduced the team by some 200 employees, is not only alive, it has plans to produce an electric passenger vehicle with "breakthrough battery technology" and automated vehicle technology by 2024, according to a report from Reuters.

It's unclear what the vehicle will look like, who will be the manufacturing partner or if the self-driving system that Apple has been working on will be part of the car or offered as a software product to other companies. The Reuters article builds off of another report from Taiwanese media outlet Economic Daily Times, which describes Apple ramping up orders for auto parts and components from suppliers in the country. Together, the reports offer confirmation that Apple, while quiet and with a smaller team, hasn't ditched the idea of a car after all.

Reuters sources describe this as a passenger vehicle, which would put Apple in a different category than autonomous vehicle technology companies like Waymo that are trying to commercialize robotaxi services. (Waymo has said that it is also interested in licensing its AV tech for passenger vehicles, but it's not the company's first priority.)

The day-to-day operations of Apple's Project Titan is led by Doug Field, who returned to the company in 2018 after a stint at electric automaker Tesla. Field, who was senior vice president of engineering at Tesla, was one of the key executives behind the launch of the Model 3. Under Field's leadership, it appears the Apple car might square off more directly with Tesla than say Alphabet's Waymo.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that Apple has moved Field and the rest of the Project Titan team under Apple executive John Giannandrea's artificial intelligence and machine-learning group.

Latest Stories

  • I didn’t receive a $1,200 stimulus check earlier in COVID-19 pandemic. Will I get a $600 check this time around?

    ‘With a second round of stimulus checks of $600 announced by Congress on Sunday, will the Internal Revenue Service give me a check based on my 2019 return?’

  • These are the 17 worst companies to work for in America

    Whether it's a toxic culture or abysmal pay, the message is clear: Stay away.

  • Congress is set to pass new stimulus checks — here's when to expect yours

    Votes are awaited in the U.S. House and Senate. How much will you get — and when?

  • Goldman Sachs Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 30% From Current Levels

    After a true annus horribilus, we’re all ready for better times. The US equity strategy team at Goldman Sachs, led by David Kostin, sees those better time ahead, and in the near-term. The team is predicting a 25% gain for the S&P 500 within the next 24 months – or to put it in absolute numbers, they believe the index will hit 4,600 by December 2022. Kostin lays out four clear reasons for believing that we’re at the start of another prolonged bull run. First, he notes the generally improving economic conditions; second, he points out corporate earnings growth; third, are the historically low interest rates, as the Fed sticks to its near-zero rate policy; and finally, there’s TINA, or ‘there is no alternative.’ Stocks are entering a virtuous circle, Kostin believes, as they offer the highest returns available for now.In a recent interview, Goldman’s chief equity strategist said of these points, “That's the story, it's about an economy that's getting better, coming off the pandemic, and generally getting better, and the Fed on hold. All of that is to the positive and I think the market is recognizing that and will continue to do that.”Goldman Sachs analysts are following Kostin’s lead, and pointing out three stocks that they think will gain from the general market rise. We ran the trio through TipRanks database to see what other Wall Street's analysts have to say about them.Lordstown Motors (RIDE)The first Goldman's choice is Lordstown Motors. This Ohio-based company, closely linked to Big 3 standard General Motors, is an electric vehicle maker. The company works out of the GM’s old Lordstown, Ohio assembly plant, which it purchased last year. Lordstown boasts over 6.2 million square feet of production floor space, and a capacity of 600,000 vehicles per year. The company’s flagship vehicle is the all-wheel drive Endurance pickup truck. The vehicle is based on a unique design, using individual electric motors at each wheel hub. The Endurance is scheduled for delivery in the fall of 2021.Founded in 2018, Lordstown Motors went public earlier this year through a merger with a ‘blank check’ company. These transactions are designed to provide capital for companies looking to enter the public market. As part of preparations for releasing its Endurance truck, Lordstown has entered into an agreement with Camping World Holdings (CWH), the RV maker. Camping World will train its mechanics on the new truck, and provide garage floor space for Lordstown’s customers. The agreement includes potentials for expansion, such as sharing sales, space and providing electric drive systems for RVs.Covering this stock for Goldman Sachs, analyst Mark Delaney writes, “We believe this collaboration is a first step to address Lordstown’s service footprint and charging infrastructure, and we view Lordstown’s decision to leverage an existing service footprint as a cost effective strategy… we believe that the broader customer experience, including service and charging, plays a significant role in product differentiation and can help EV start-ups to be successful. In our view, the ease and reliability of maintenance and charging is particularly important to Lordstown’s fleet/commercial customer base, which is focused on vehicle up-time.”In line with these comments, Delaney rates RIDE shares a Buy along with a $31 price target for the next 12 months. At current levels, that implies a 67% upside potential. (To watch Delaney’s track record, click here)Overall, RIDE shares get a Hold from the analyst consensus, reflecting Wall Street caution toward a new – and highly speculative – endeavor. The rating is derived from 4 recent reviews, evenly split between 2 Buys and 2 Sells. However, the $27.50 average price target suggests that RIDE has a 48% upside for the year ahead. (See RIDE stock analysis on TipRanks)Liberty Global (LBTYA)Next up is Liberty Global, a holding company in the telecom sector. Liberty has a global presence with operations in seven European countries: the UK, the Netherlands, Ireland, Belgium, Poland, Slovakia, and Switzerland. The company boasts annual revenues in excess of $11 billion.Through its subsidiaries, Liberty serves over 11 million customers with a combined 25 million subscriptions to broadband internet, TV, and telephone services. The company also claims 6 million mobile and wifi subscribers. Liberty is a leading investor in European digital and online infrastructure projects.Among the company’s recent moves was the acquisition of Swiss telecom provider Sunrise Communications last month. With completion of the transactions, Liberty Global now owns over 98% of Sunrise’s total share capital, making the Swiss company of a wholly owned subsidiary of Liberty Global Group.Goldman Sachs analyst Andrew Lee, in an extensive review of Liberty’s current business and market position, points out the Swiss acquisition as a key factor for the company’s future. He writes, “We view Sunrise as a quality asset, with sustained market share growth potential. We expect this to benefit LBTYA directly as Sunrise continues to win share from Swisscom but also to help stabilize the UPC asset.”Lee gives LBTYA shares a Buy rating along with a $33 price target. This figure implies ~36% one-year upside from current levels. (To watch Lee’s track record, click here)Like RIDE above, Liberty has an even split among its recent reviews – in this case, 3 Buys and 2 Holds, making the analyst consensus view a Moderate Buy. The shares are priced at $24.32, and the average price target of $30.12 indicates room for ~24% growth from that level. (See LBTYA stock analysis on TipRanks)Lufax Holding (LU)Fintech is a rapidly growing niche, and Lufax operates a personal financial services platform serving the Chinese market. The company provides wealth management for the fast-growing middle class in China, a population that is not only growing in size but also in affluence. Lufax offers financing solutions for personal and business loans to this population, which is not always well-served by China’s established banking sector. The company’s customer base includes small business owners and salaried workers.Revenue for the third quarter, reported earlier this month, came in at $2 billion in US currency. The EPS of 24 cents beat the estimates by 10 cents, or 71%. These numbers were down year-over-year, however.The key uncertainty facing Lufax at the present is state regulation. China’s government, while permitting a market-based economy, keeps a tight grip on economic activity generally, and modern, cutting edge companies like Lufax can run afoul of regulators who are sometimes uncomfortable with the digital world. The prospect of tighter regulation, as government officials seek to impose controls on fintech, has some investors worried.After an extensive review of the Chinese tech regulatory environment, Goldman’s Elsie Cheng, who covers Lufax, noted: “We remain constructive on Lufax’s capability to navigate through the continually evolving regulatory environment and deliver consistent value-add to its consumers/financial partners.”In light of that, Cheng rates LU a Buy alongside a $20 price target, which implies a 34% upside for the year ahead. (To watch Cheng’s track record, click here)All in all, the Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating on Lufax is based on 7 reviews, including 4 Buys and 3 Holds. The average price target of $17.70 indicates a potential 15% upside next year. (See LU stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Apple stock rises, Tesla dips after report that ‘iCar’ could emerge in 2024

    Apple Inc. shares closed higher Monday following a report that the tech giant is targeting 2024 as the year it produces a passenger vehicle. Apple AAPL intends to move ahead with its own version of self-driving car technology including a “breakthrough” battery design following a project that began in 2014, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Apple declined to comment to Reuters on its plans.

  • Tesla enters S&P 500: Here's how the stock did on its first day

    Tesla is now a part of the S&P 500 index. Here's how the stock is doing.

  • Latest round of PPP funding targets mom-and-pop businesses

    Congress is set to pass a long awaited COVID relief bill that will reauthorize and replenish emergency loan and grant programs for small businesses that lawmakers hope will provide a critical lifeline for America's smallest businesses as they prepare to endure continued pandemic-related business closures, though observers warn it may be too little, too late.

  • EV Stock QuantumScape Rocketed Almost 30%. It Doesn’t Seem to Make Sense.

    Stock in electric-vehicle-battery start-up QuantumScape surged, and the move seems to make no sense.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    The savvy investor knows that the best time to buy is when a stock is priced low – it’s just the old game of ‘buy low and sell high,’ the age-old advice on how to make money. But markets have been rising lately, even taking some recent fluctuations into account. But with the S&P and the NASDAQ at or near record levels, it's hard to tell when a stock is priced low.The key is just to take them as individuals. The stock market is the world’s greatest real-time experiment in averaging over large mass numbers. The markets as a whole can go up, while a few individual stocks are slipping to the bottom. And when a stock hits bottom, as long its basics are sound, it becomes a buying opportunity.Wall Street’s analysts make their reputations by finding these opportunities, and bringing them to our attention. Prices fall for reasons, but not all of those reasons bode ill for the stock. We used the TipRanks database and pulled up the analyst commentary on two low-priced stocks that have attracted attention for the right reasons.Heritage Insurance Holdings (HRTG)We will start with Heritage Insurance Holdings, a property and casualty provider based in Florida. Heritage provides actuarial services, adjusting, claims processing, distribution, and underwriting in the residential and single-family homeowners, condo, and rental markets.So far, 2020 has been a difficult year for Heritage, with mixed results in profits and loss. On the negative side of the ledger, the company saw a significant increase in weather losses during Q3, with such payouts up to $47.3 million compared to $18.7 million in the year-ago quarter. On the positive side, the company expanded its homeowner insurance into Delaware, bringing it to 15 active states, and the company reported a 17% increase in gross premiums written, to $278.2 million.Even with the increase in gross premiums – a trend that has persisted all year – the stock performance as been highly volatile this year. The shares are currently down 25% year-to-date. Covering Heritage for JMP Securities, analyst Matthew Carletti notes that the company has initiated partnerships this year with several national names (GEICO, Liberty Mutual, and others), allowing it to expand beyond its Florida base. At the bottom line, Carletti writes, “We note that Heritage’s operating leverage is currently quite low for its line of business (circa 1:1), meaning that there is substantial headroom for its insurance subsidiaries to grow without the need for additional capital generation. While we see the potential for acquisition of an ongoing whole company as unlikely, we would not be surprised to see an opportunistic deal involving renewal rights or a similar structure as many of Heritage’s Florida peers are struggling against deteriorating results, regulatory capital shortfalls, and limited prospects for new capital.”These comments back Carletti’s $16 price target and Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. At current prices, his target implies an upside of 66% for the coming year. (To watch Carletti’s track record, click here)Overall, Heritage’s stock retains a Strong Buy rating from the analyst consensus, based on a unanimous 3 recent Buy reviews. The stock is selling for $9.65 and has an average price target of $15, making the one-year upside potential 55%. (See HRTG stock analysis on TipRanks)LexinFintech Holdings (LX)From insurance, we move over to online consumer finance, a niche with enormous appeal to China’s fast-growing – and increasingly wealthy – middle class. Nevertheless, this demographic cannot always access traditional sources of capital in China’s banking system. LexinFintech, a holding company with subsidiaries offering wealth management, monetary loans, and installment payments as an online service, fills the gap.LexinFintech reported some strong metrics in the third quarter. Loan originations rose by 30% in the quarter, while the number of orders placed using the company’s platform rose by 49% year-over-year, to 84.4 million. The user statistics were especially strong: active platform users with a loan rose by 21% yoy, to 7.4 million, and total registered users hit 106 million for an impressive 69% you increase. On the financial side, revenues were up ~6% yoy, to reach RMB3.15 billion ($480 million in US currency). Gross profits and net income, however, were both down. Profits fell by 42% yoy, and income dropped 52% compared to Q3 2019. These were the metrics investors took away. LX shares are down 55% year-to-date.In a note on LX for Credit Suisse, analyst Yiran Zhong notes the negatives and positives from Q3: “QoQ decline in net profit was primarily driven by sequentially higher provisions for credit losses, reflecting legacy asset quality impact from COVID-19 and more volatile risk performance for customers acquired in 2H19.” Moving on from there, Zhong also points out the company’s upbeat stance on forward performance: “Lexin reaffirmed its full-year volume guidance of Rmb170-180 bn, on the back of good momentum in consumption-driven customer acquisitions. It is also shifting swiftly towards profit-sharing loan facilitation model, which has reached 50% of total volume in Oct.”In Zhong’s view, the positive outweigh the negatives. The analyst concluded, "Lexin remains well-positioned to benefit from post-pandemic recovery in household consumption, supported by its new consumption platform strategy."To this end, Zhong rates LX an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $9.70 price target. This figure suggests 54% upside in the next 12 months. (To watch Zhong’s track record, click here)With 3 recent Buy reviews, the analyst consensus rating on LX is a unanimous Strong Buy. The stock is selling for $6.33 and it has a $10.49 average price target that implies a one-year upside of 66.5%. (See LX stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Verizon, AT&T Retreat As Bidding Intensifies In 5G Spectrum Auction

    Verizon stock and AT&T stock have pulled back as bidding intensifies in an auction of mid-band radio spectrum for 5G wireless services. The C-Band auction will be the industry's most expensive ever.

  • Genetics Stocks Ablaze: Editas, Crispr, Intellia Rocket; Uniqure Dives

    Crispr Therapeutics, Editas Medicine and Intellia Therapeutics were ablaze Monday as all three genetics stocks touched highs. Uniqure stock fell on a clinical hold for its gene therapy test.

  • Xpeng Stock Up As First Electric SUV Delivered To Europe

    Chinese EV maker Xpeng on Monday said it began delivery of its first G3 electric SUVs to Norway. Xpeng stock rose. The company will deliver 100 of its G3 vehicles to buyers in Norway, marking the first time it's directly delivering to individuals in Europe.

  • The Key to Student Loan Forgiveness: Don’t Treat All Borrowers Equally

    The national debate around student loan forgiveness has shifted into high gear. Last month, Sen. Chuck Schumer called for the elimination of up to $50,000 of student loan debt, joining a chorus of activists for debt forgiveness. Not to be outdone, Secretary of Education just extended a pandemic-inspired moratorium on student loan payments.

  • Wave of Bankruptcies Sweeps Through Retail

    The coronavirus shutdowns quickly reordered retail, sending many weaker and heavily indebted chains to court.

  • Analysts: 12 Stocks That Made You A Fortune Are Dead Money In 2021

    Payback is a bear, especially for stocks. And analysts are saying some of the very best S&P 500 stocks of 2020 are due for a breather.

  • Hospitals Retreat From Early Covid Treatment and Return to Basics

    Changing practices, based on data and experience, appear to be improving outcomes for the sickest coronavirus patients. One key difference: using ventilators in ways that conform more to pre-pandemic guidelines.

  • Tesla in S&P 500 is only a tiny step in company's ride to a $1 trillion valuation

    Tesla could reach a $1 trillion valuation before you know it. Here's how one analyst thinks it could happen.

  • Plug Power Stock Has Surged 900% This Year. Why an Analyst Thinks It Can Keep Rallying.

    Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd raised his price target for Plug Power, maker of hydrogen-fuel-powered forklifts, by more than 162%.

  • Analyst Still Bullish On AT&T Despite Leverage, Dividend Concerns

    AT&T Inc's (NYSE: T) share price seems to price in only negative news, including investor concerns around T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) taking share, disruption in the media business, and the C-band auction, according to BofA Securities.The AT&T Analyst: David Barden maintained a Buy rating for AT&T, with a price target of $36.The AT&T Thesis: There are three main concerns around the company's financials: leverage, dividend and free cash flow. Although AT&T had not raised its dividend for the first time in three decades, it maintained it at the current levels.See Also: Will AT&T Or Verizon Stock Grow More By 2022?"AT&T has been successful at paying down debt, pushing maturities out, and refinancing at lower rates," the analyst wrote in a note, while adding that the company may soon announce share repurchases.Referring to AT&T's media strategy, the threat from T-Mobile in wireless, and DirecTV trends, Darden said, "WarnerMedia has been driving synergies by eliminating duplicative positions, has revamped senior management, and is leaning into its HBO Max strategy."T Price Action: Shares of AT&T declined by 1.3% to $28.98 at the time of publication Monday.Photo by Luismt94/Wikimedia.Latest Ratings for T DateFirmActionFromTo Dec 2020Morgan StanleyDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight Nov 2020Wells FargoReinstatesUnderweight Nov 2020National Bank of CanadaUpgradesSector PerformOutperform View More Analyst Ratings for T View the Latest Analyst RatingsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Why Morgan Stanley Likes Martin Marietta Materials * Stephens Upgrades Comerica After YTD Pullback(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • FuboTV Soars on Report It's Examining Exclusive Sports Content Deals

    Shares of media streaming network fuboTV jumped 25% Monday following a report that said the company was looking to form exclusive partnership deals for live sports offerings. FuboTV shares have jumped about 340% year to date, pushing its market capitalization to nearly $6 billion, according to Factset, despite expectations the company would lose money in its current quarter with full-year revenue estimates at under $250 million. "I don't think it's unreasonable for us to think about that [sports partnerships] going forward," fuboTV CEO David Gandler told Axios on the Voices of Wall Street podcast.