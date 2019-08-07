The Apple Card isn't your typical credit card — Here are its best features

Apple brings much of its consumer tech sensibilities to the Apple Card, making it a solid choice for consumers. (Image: Apple)

Apple (AAPL) is reinventing itself so it no longer depends solely on the iPhone, and the latest example of this change comes via the tech giant's new Apple Card credit card. Available to select customers starting Tuesday, Aug. 6, and rolling out to consumers nationwide later this month, the Goldman Sachs-backed Apple Card is the company's first foray into the credit card industry.

It's an interesting move on Apple's part, and it's bringing its consumer tech knowledge to bear in crafting the card from sign-up to payment. These are the best features of the Apple Card.

1. Sign up is incredibly easy

Signing up for the Apple Card takes seconds. (Image: Dan Howley) More

Apple has made signing up for the Apple Card as painless as possible. To get a card, you open the Apple Wallet app on your iPhone, tap on the Apple Card sign-up tab, enter your information and you're set. The process takes about a minute, and Apple doesn't collect the information you provide. Instead, Goldman Sachs uses the information to perform a real-time credit check to ensure you qualify for the card.

Once you're approved, you can start using the card for online and contactless purchases instantly. You don't have to wait for a physical card to come in the mail.

2. The card looks, well, pretty cool

Apple Pay is accepted at about 70% of retailers in the U.S., but there are times when you'll inevitably need a physical card. To that end, Apple has crafted a laser-etched titanium card that looks as sleek as anything the company has ever made.

Though the card is made of metal, it's incredibly lightweight. Apple says it purposely decided against using steel like other credit cards, because doing so would make the company's card heavier.

There are no numbers on the front or back of the card, either. In fact, outside of your name and some branding, the card is completely blank. Apple says this serves as a security feature to help prevent duplication of your card number.

Apple stores the card's number and security digits in the Apple Card section of your Apple Wallet app, which you can use to make purchases online at sites that don't support Apple Pay.

3. Security is a priority

Apple says it’s taking a privacy-focused approach to its card that should help protect users from hacks and stolen cards. The digital card itself is given a unique number that is created and stored on your iPhone in what Apple calls its Secure Element.

Each purchase you make then gets a dynamic code created by your phone when you authorize your transaction. You authorize your transaction using either Face ID or Touch ID, which ensures that you're the person making the purchase.

Had your card stolen? You can report it missing via the Apple Card tab in the Apple Wallet app, and get a new one sent to your right away. What's more, you can request a new virtual Apple Card number in the app and get it immediately.

As far as your private information, Apple says that Goldman Sachs has agreed to keep user data private, which means the bank won't provide your information to any third parties for advertising.

4. You can see where you made your purchases

Apple's Card also provides you with the physical location of your purchases, as well as their location in Maps. (Image: Dan Howley) More