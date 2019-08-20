Apple Card review: The credit card that will lock you to iPhone forever

Apple Card
$0 (free to sign up)
The Good
Beautiful and practical credit card app interface • 3 percent cash back on purchases from Apple • Gorgeous titanium Apple Card • No annual fees
The Bad
Other credit cards have better rewards • Lower APR with other credit cards • Titanium Apple Card only gives you 1 percent on non-Apple purchases
The Bottom Line
Apple Card is a credit card experience unlike any other, but it'll tempt you to stick with Apple devices and services.
⚡ Mashable Score
3.25
😎 Cool Factor
4.0
📘Ease of Use
4.0
💪Performance
3.0
💵Bang for the Buck
2.0
