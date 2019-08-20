U.S. Markets close in 5 hrs 59 mins

Apple Card review: The credit card that will lock you to iPhone forever

Raymond Wong
Apple Card

$0 (free to sign up)


The Good

Beautiful and practical credit card app interface • 3 percent cash back on purchases from Apple • Gorgeous titanium Apple Card • No annual fees


The Bad

Other credit cards have better rewards • Lower APR with other credit cards • Titanium Apple Card only gives you 1 percent on non-Apple purchases


The Bottom Line

Apple Card is a credit card experience unlike any other, but it'll tempt you to stick with Apple devices and services.



⚡ Mashable Score

3.25




😎 Cool Factor

4.0



📘Ease of Use

4.0



💪Performance

3.0



💵Bang for the Buck

2.0






