Apple Card is now available to everyone in the U.S.

Apple Card, a high-tech credit card and the ultimate badge of Apple fandom, is now available to everyone in the U.S.

The card was originally launched in August, but only to a limited number of users.

If you're interested, you can apply for Apple Card through the Wallet app that's preinstalled on the iPhone. And even though it'll take some time for the physical, titanium card to arrive to you, you can start using the virtual card right after signing up, together with Apple Pay.

Coinciding with the launch, Apple has also expanded its 3 percent Daily Cash program, which now includes Uber and Uber Eats. The company said it will keep adding popular merchants and apps "in the coming months." Read more...

