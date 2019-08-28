The biggest differences between Apple's new credit card and most other cards

The Apple Card is officially available to consumers across the U.S., which means you can finally get your hands on one of your own. I’ve had the digital version of Apple’s (AAPL) card for a few weeks, and recently began using the physical card, and I’ve found it has a number of features of that make it more appealing than your average credit card.

There’s the fantastic interface, the gorgeous physical card, and the fact that the card itself is easy to apply for, set up, and start using. Serious travelers and those looking for high-end card benefits might scoff at the Apple Card’s cash back rewards, but the average consumer is certain to find good use for Apple’s latest major product release.

The Apple Card is unique among credit cards thanks to its impressive app, and privacy features. (Image: Apple) More

Signing up is incredibly fast and easy

I recently upgraded two of my credit cards and began using them more often after having an aversion to cards in general for some time. That’s mostly due to the fact that I’ve always been convinced that I would end up using the card like free money and going into severe debt.

But I’ve gotten over that fear, and now have three cards, one of which I use as my primary form of payment. The biggest difference between the Apple Card and most other cards is that the Apple Card is a digital experience first and a physical experience second. That much is clear from the moment you sign up for the card.

Signing up for the Apple Card is incredibly easy. (Image: Apple) More

To do so, you need to open the Apple Wallet app and tap on the plus sign at the top of the screen, and select Apple Card. From here you’ll be able to sign up for the card in less than five minutes. The credit check is equally fast, and you’ll either be approved or denied in short order.

It’s important to note that applying for the Apple Card, like all credit cards, will ding your credit slightly, since such an application causes a hard credit inquiry. Such inquiries usually only take a few points off of your credit score, but if you’re applying for a housing or automotive loan at the same time, it’s worth keeping in mind, as multiple hard inquiries can have a greater impact on your credit score.

I signed up for my Apple Card through the app and started using the digital version of the card in less than 15 minutes.

Pushing digital first

Yes, the Apple Card is meant to be a gateway for more users, especially in the U.S., to adopt Apple’s Apple Pay contactless payment system. That’s why the Apple Card even exists, and why you’ll be able to use the digital Apple Card instantly.

In the U.S., contactless payment offerings like Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay still make up a small part of the card payment market. Regions like Europe and Asia, however, have made the transition from traditional plastic cards to digital cards far faster.

The Apple Card's interface helps set it apart from the sea of card already on the market. (Image: Howley) More

