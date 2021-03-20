U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,913.10
    -2.36 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,627.97
    -234.33 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,215.24
    +99.07 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.55
    +19.96 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.44
    +1.44 (+2.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,743.90
    +11.40 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    26.33
    -0.02 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1908
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7320
    +0.0020 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3866
    -0.0064 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9100
    -0.0270 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,259.86
    +484.43 (+0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,172.11
    +20.53 (+1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,708.71
    -70.97 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,792.05
    -424.70 (-1.41%)
     

Apple CEO Cook, executives on tentative list of witnesses in Epic Games case

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Hearing of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law on "Online Platforms and Market Power", on Capitol Hill in Washington

(Reuters) - Apple Inc's CEO Tim Cook, software chief Craig Federighi and other executives were named on a tentative list of witnesses in the software giant's case against Epic Games, a court filing dated March 19 showed.

App Store Vice President Matt Fischer and Apple Fellow Phil Schiller were also named on the list submitted to the U.S. District Court Northern District of California Oakland Division, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.

The iPhone maker has been at loggerheads with Epic Games, the creator of the popular game Fortnite, which last year tried to avoid a 30% fee which Apple charges developers on the App Store by launching its own in-app payment system. The move prompted Apple to ban Fortnite from its store.

In a separate court filing, Epic Games listed its founder and Chief Executive Tim Sweeney among its own witnesses in the case.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, but told Bloomberg https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-20/apple-s-cook-other-senior-leaders-to-testify-in-fortnite-trial?sref=ZoyErlU1 in a statement that it felt "confident the case will prove that Epic purposefully breached its agreement solely to increase its revenues."

A direct message to Epic Games on one of its official Twitter handles did not elicit an immediate response.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Derek Francis in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: Targeting Tesla, China's Geely to launch new premium EV brand - sources

    China's Geely plans to roll out electric vehicles under a new marque with different branding and sales strategies, people familiar with the matter said, as the Volvo owner looks to take on its main EV rival Tesla with higher-end vehicles. The brand, positioned in the premium segment and named "Zeekr", will be housed under Geely's to-be-launched EV entity Lingling Technologies, according to three people, who declined to be named as the plan is not yet public. Reuters reported the plans for Lingling last month.

  • US STOCKS-Facebook lifts S&P 500 and Nasdaq as Treasury yields pause

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose on Friday, lifted by Facebook and energy shares as U.S. Treasury yields took a break from a recent surge. The yield on U.S. 10-year notes, which has risen sharply in the past seven weeks on growth expectations, hovered near a 14-month peak at $1.742%.

  • Bank demand for Treasuries in focus after Fed ends regulatory break

    Investors will be closely watching demand for U.S. government securities in the coming months after the Federal Reserve declined to extend pandemic-related regulatory relief for big U.S. banks, which means they may need to raise capital against holdings of U.S. Treasuries and central bank deposits. The Fed said it would launch a review of the capital rule, known as the "supplementary leverage ratio," while letting the exemption given last year expire on March 31. Some analysts and investors are concerned that banks may need to pare bond purchases, sell assets and/or reduce lending in overnight funding markets backed by Treasuries as unprecedented growth in reserves threatens to push some banks close to their capital ratio limits.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Drop in Yields Will Be Catalyst That Spikes Gold Prices Higher

    It looks as if the gold market has diverged from yields, i.e. gold edged higher while bond yields hit their highest level since January 2020.

  • SoftBank Seeks $1.2 Billion in Greensill Collapse

    (Bloomberg) -- Greensill Capital owes more than $1.3 billion to creditors, with the bulk of those claims so far coming from the now-defunct fintech’s largest shareholder, SoftBank Group Corp.SoftBank, which had already invested $1.5 billion in return for a stake in the company that is now practically worthless, is owed $1.15 billion, people familiar with the matter said. It’s not clear whether it lent that money to Greensill in addition to the equity investment, or whether the latter was structured in a way that allows it to try and recoup money in creditor talks.In total, counterparties to Greensill submitted claims for more than A$1.75 billion ($1.35 billion), administrator Grant Thornton said in a statement Friday after a call between creditors concluded. The final tally may be significantly higher as further claims are made, and because some of the amounts submitted were placeholders while the actual damage is being determined.The figures show Greensill owes money to some 34 creditors, including its own German banking unit and a family trust in the name of founder Lex Greensill’s brother, from which it had borrowed late last year as it struggled to raise new money ahead of a possible going public. SoftBank had injected equity in the firm in 2019 and put hundreds of millions of dollars into funds Greensill ran with Credit Suisse Group AG. It’s collapse leaves Masayoshi Son’s Vision Fund with yet another damaging loss.SoftBank didn’t respond to requests for comment.Greensill filed for insolvency in the U.K. last week, after Credit Suisse froze the $10 billion group of funds that Greensill effectively ran. The Swiss bank, itself a creditor, made the decision after a unit of insurer Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. refused to provide new coverage for some of the short-term financings Greensill packaged into securities and then sold on to the funds. Tokio Marine and its Australian subsidiary are now also among the creditors.Even before the dramatic events of the past weeks, SoftBank had written down its stake significantly, Bloomberg has reported. Just a year earlier, a capital injection by the Japanese investor had valued Greensill Capital at $3.5 billion. In October of last year, Greensill predicted he would soon sell a small stake of the company for hundreds of millions of dollars, implying a valuation of roughly $7 billion.Now, the repercussions are hitting banks and investors across the world. Credit Suisse this week said it would suspend bonus payments for some top managers and weigh clawbacks as it tries to contain the fallout from its involvement with Greensill. The Swiss lender said it’s expecting defaults on some of the notes in the funds and that so far it has only recovered about $50 million of a $140 million loan to the firm. It also submitted a creditor’s claim.The first creditors meeting for Greensill’s collapsed supply-chain finance business in Australia on Friday lasted 55 minutes, with 59 creditors in attendance with their representatives. The Association of German Banks as well as German and Australian securities regulators were also on the call, led by Matt Byrnes, a partner at Grant Thornton.The creditors that have submitted claims exclude employees. Their number may increase as further claims are made during the administration, the Grant Thornton statement said. Another meeting is set for April 22 when creditors will have the opportunity to vote on Greensill’s future.Tokio Marine and its subsidiary Bond & Credit Co. put in nominal claims for $1 each until they work out how much they are owed, the people said, asking not to be identified as the meeting was private. Tokio Marine is facing a larger-than-expected exposure to the Greensill Capital meltdown after finding that reinsurance contracts intended to limit losses didn’t cover its unit that did the most business with Greensill, Bloomberg reported.BCC’s previous owner, Insurance Australia Group Ltd., submitted a claim for about A$20,000 to cover its legal fees for a court dispute with Greensill that was heard in Sydney on March 1, according to a different person with knowledge of the matter.The Peter Greensill Trust, a creditor which represents CEO Lex Greensill and his brothers Peter and Andrew, is seeking $60 million. Startup Earnd, which Greensill bought a controlling stake in last year, was another creditor. The administrator is considering options for that firm that may include a sale, according to people familiar with the matter.The administrators were also aware of a contingent claim from the Association of German Banks that could be in the order of about 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion), Grant Thornton said in a statement. This has not been formally verified by the administrators, according to the statement. There is a concurrent administration process running in Germany for Greensill Bank AG, a subsidiary of Greensill Capital.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fed Will Need to Buy Bonds as Stimulus Boosts Yields, Dalio Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Federal Reserve will need to buy more bonds as an oversupply of Treasuries drives up yields, said Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates.The recent fiscal stimulus announced by the Biden administration will result in more bond sales to finance the spending, worsening the “supply-demand problem for the bonds, which will exert upward pressure on rates,” Dalio said Saturday on a panel at the China Development Forum, an annual conference hosted by the Chinese government. That will “prompt the Federal Reserve to have to buy more, which will exhibit downward pressure on the dollar,” he said.He said the world is “very overweighted in bonds,” and they are yielding minus 1 basis point in real terms, which is “very bad.”“And not only might there be not enough demand, but it’s possible that we start to see the selling of those bonds,” he said. “That situation is bearish for the dollar.”Fed Chair Jerome Powell said this week that current monetary policy is appropriate and there’s no reason to push back against a surge in Treasury yields over the past month.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Daily Gold News: Friday, Mar. 19 – Gold Continues to Fluctuate

    Gold is 0.1% higher this morning, as it is cointinues to trade within a short-term consolidation.

  • Tech Recovery Proved Fragile With Index Down Again For Year

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been a rough ride for tech stocks this year.In as little as two weeks, the Nasdaq 100 Index has erased its 2021 gains twice. The benchmark plummeted 3.1% Thursday, wiping out its rally for a second time as inflation concerns rattled investors, fueling a selloff in bonds and pummeling U.S. growth stocks. The index posted its worth month since March 8 relative to the S&P 500 Index, which fell 1.5%.Earlier this month, the Nasdaq 100 fell as much as 11% from its February record high, shedding more than $1.7 trillion in value as a rally in Treasury yields spooked the stock market. Investors have warned that growth stocks would be among the hardest hit amid a rotation into value as the economy reopens and vaccinations ramp up.The drop in the index was widespread. Just three companies finished up during the day’s trading, while 99 fell for a negative 96 spread between advancers and decliners. That’s the second largest gap in the negative direction on the year and only the second time it has exceeded negative 95.“This selloff in tech is unpleasant, but it’s not near the levels where it’s worrisome,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. “Valuations are pretty rich and the sector has had a good run since last March, so the selloff can take some of the froth off the sector. Longer-term, there is some room for a further advance.”The selloff accelerated after the Nasdaq 100 failed for a second time during the session to surpass a level that some chartists watch to determine whether the benchmark will be able to fully recover from its latest rout. It’s the mid-level of the February-March decline, or 13,044. The gauge came within four points of that threshold right after the open and attempted again around noon, to no avail. According to Fibonacci analysis, a system pioneered by 13th-century mathematician Leonardo of Pisa, stocks have a better chance of making a full recovery after recouping 50% of a retreat.The Nasdaq 100 Index climbed 48% last year as high-flying tech stocks emerged as pandemic winners amid low interest rates and lockdowns that forced consumers to embrace online shopping and a broader shift to the digital world. Come 2021, the sentiment on tech is dwindling as rising yields make high-growth stocks less desirable. A turnaround in economic data adds to optimism a new business cycle is in the early innings. That environment has favored cheaper value companies in the past.(Updates with details throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Didi Accelerates IPO Plans, Targeting Valuation Above $62 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing Technology Co. is accelerating plans for an initial public offering to as early as next quarter to capitalize on a post-pandemic turnaround, people familiar with its plans said.Didi, the largest investment in SoftBank Group Corp.’s portfolio, is targeting a valuation above the $62 billion it secured during its last funding round, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing an internal matter. The company moved up plans from a previous target of late 2021 after its Uber-like car-hailing business bounced back with China’s success in bringing Covid-19 under control.Based on a common 15% float for mega IPOs in Hong Kong, one potential venue, Didi could raise roughly $9 billion in what would be one of the largest tech debuts globally in 2021. The company hasn’t made a final decision on the listing location, one person said. Didi’s plans remain preliminary and the timing could still slip till later in the year depending on negotiations.An IPO would cap a remarkable turnaround for a company that ran afoul of first regulators and then Covid 19. It hopes to tap the same investor enthusiasm that propelled tech debuts this year from China’s video service Kuaishou Technology to South Korean e-commerce pioneer Coupang Inc.“Didi wants to capitalize on the red-hot market for China IPOs,” said Brock Silvers, chief investment officer at Hong Kong-based private equity fund Kaiyuan Capital.Read more: Chinese Ride-Sharing Giant Didi Plans Entry Into EuropeDidi president Jean Liu said last year the company’s core business had already begun making small profits. Daily rides and revenue have surpassed pre-pandemic levels and are now at record high, the people said. “Didi doesn’t comment on market speculation and doesn’t have a definite IPO plan or timeline,” the company said in a statement.The company is looking for capital to expand into online commerce and bankroll a major foray into Europe, where it must compete with Uber Technologies Inc. Didi, which remains the dominant player in China despite competition from the likes of Dida Inc., is also looking to leverage that lead to expand into adjacent arenas from autonomous driving to electric vehicles.Dida filed for a Hong Kong listing last year.“The barely profitable company thinks that a market sensing the end of Covid is supportive, but there may be red flags” in its costly overseas and business expansions, Silvers said.Read more: Didi Is Said Close to Raising $1.5 Billion for Trucking UnitFounded by former Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. staffer Cheng Wei in 2012, Didi clashed with Uber in China for years until its American rival retreated in 2016, selling its operation in the country to its local rival. Didi secured a near monopoly, but then suffered a series of blows to its business and reputation.In 2018, a pair of murders committed by contracted drivers spurred a regulatory investigation into its ability to police a vast network used by hundreds of millions. Its shares traded at a 40% discount to its last valuation -- even before the pandemic erupted and knee-capped its business.Didi’s stock is trading in the secondary market at about $43 to $49 per share currently, just below the $51 that SoftBank bought in at before the government probe, one of the people said.Backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd., Didi now operates in 14 countries outside its home base, mostly in Latin America. In August, it began offering car-hailing services in Russia, marking its first direct foray into Europe, and it’s already an investor in Estonia-based Bolt Technology OU, the continent’s main rival to Uber. Didi would also be competing against apps like Gett Inc., Ola and BlaBlaCar.Its debut would hand another triumph to SoftBank and founder Masayoshi Son, who have profited from a number of high-profile debuts in recent months including Coupang and DoorDash Inc. The Japanese billionaire made ride-hailing the cornerstone of his startup portfolio, investing more than $20 billion in Uber, Didi, Southeast Asia’s Grab and India’s Ola.Uber, where SoftBank remains the largest shareholder, is an example of how investor sentiment has changed over the past year. The U.S. ride-hailing giant saw its shares plummet early last year, but they have since surged several fold on the prospects of an economic recovery.Son, who had drawn heavy criticism for investment bets like WeWork, has profited from the market’s recovery and is riding a wave of IPOs from his portfolio. Still to come may be Chinese social media giant ByteDance Ltd., valued at an estimated $180 billion, and Indonesia’s Tokopedia.Read more: SoftBank’s Son Is Poised for Another IPO Windfall in 2021Son invested more than $10 billion in Didi, according to one of the people. The Chinese startup will not have the kind of return that SoftBank saw from Coupang or DoorDash. But any return on the Didi investment will likely prove a relief after its long-standing struggles.(Updates with analyst’s comment from the 9th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Big Money Joins Rush for Carbon, Fueling Bets Prices Will Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- American investors are joining a rush to buy carbon permits, prompting bets that the cost of pollution may be about to rally further after European prices hit a record high.Total assets of the KFA Global Carbon ETF, the biggest exchange-traded fund listed in the U.S. that tracks carbon markets, have surged to almost $60 million from just $3 million six months ago. Most of the increase has come since U.S. President Joe Biden signaled after his January inauguration that climate change would be a key policy focus.The fund’s growth is the first hard evidence that U.S. institutional investors are taking interest in a market that used to be the realm of a few hedge funds and the companies required to buy pollution permits. The involvement of big money is showing up in EU carbon prices, which have rallied more than 30% this year to break through $50 for the first time.“From investors’ perspectives, climate and carbon are rising to the top,” said Eron Bloomgarden, founder and partner at Climate Finance Partners, one of the advisers to the ETF. “The Biden administration coming in the U.S. and signaling that climate is on top of the agenda, that’s been quite helpful.”Generally, the higher the carbon price goes, the more expensive it becomes for companies to burn fossil fuels. That helps create a financial incentive to switch to technologies that cut emissions.But there’s also a risk that if the price rises too far, too fast, companies will buckle under the cost before they’re able to invest in equipment that emits less CO2 into the atmosphere. More than 11,000 power and industrial companies in the EU are required to buy permits to account for their emissions.About two-thirds of the KFA Global Carbon ETF is invested in futures for carbon contracts in the European Union’s emissions trading system, the world’s largest carbon market. The fund also invests in the U.S. carbon market, which is still fragmented.Most of the buying so far has come from U.S. institutional clients and pension funds, according to James Maund, head of capital markets at Krane Funds Advisors, the investment manager for the ETF. Financial investors, in general, have rapidly built up positions to bet that the price will increase, according to data provided by ICE Futures Europe.The ETF hasn’t yet been tapped on a large scale by retail investors, according to Maund, but that may change as carbon markets become better known. Global Macro Investor’s Raoul Pal told his more than 400,000 Twitter followers earlier this month that EU carbon is “one of the greatest macro trades no one is involved in.” People replied by asking what ETFs they could use to get exposure.But too much hype could damage the market if companies struggle to keep up, according to Marcus Ferdinand, head of European carbon and power analytics at research company ICIS.“This has the potential to silently shift this market from being an environmental policy instrument to a financial puppet in the hands of unsolicited traders,” Ferdinand said. That could undermine “the main purpose of this market, to reduce emissions at the lowest cost,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ECB’s Lagarde Says Governments Must Get Fiscal Stimulus Done

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said governments must make sure to roll out their joint spending plan on time to ensure the region’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.The 750 billion-euro ($896 billion) recovery fund “should become operational without delay,” Lagarde told lawmakers in the European Parliament. “By brightening economic prospects for firms and households, fiscal policy would also strengthen the transmission of our monetary policy measures.”The president urged the European Union member states to finalize their spending plans in the coming weeks. National governments are currently in talks with the European Commission on how to use the joint fund, and some submissions have been judged inadequate so far. Plans are due by the end of next month with money to be disbursed in the summer.The euro-zone economy is already lagging behind the U.S. because of its slow vaccine rollout, now complicated even more by the suspension of AstraZeneca Plc’s shot in several member states. The ECB is stepping up the pace of its 1.85 trillion-euro pandemic bond-buying program for the next three months to prevent higher yields further undermining this year’s recovery. Borrowing costs have increased globally in part because of spillovers from the strong U.S. rebound and President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus bill.‘Undesirable’ Yields“What we are responding to is a yield increase that could get ahead of the expected economic recovery,” Lagarde told lawmakers. “While we believe 2021 will be the year of the recovery, we don’t see it happening until the second half of 2021, and any yield increase that could act as a bit of a brake would be undesirable.”The economic outlook remains uncertain, even if the ECB is expressing cautious optimism, Maltese central-bank Governor Edward Scicluna said in an opinion piece published on the institution’s website, warning that now isn’t the time for monetary or fiscal policy to scale back support. “For sure it looks like it will continue to remain a rough ride toward the light in sight at the end of the tunnel,” he said.The Bank of England sidestepped an opportunity on Thursday to calm a surge in market interest rates. Policy makers made no change to their target for asset purchases and maintained the weekly pace of its stimulus program.The ECB announced earlier that it’s handing out 330.5 billion euros to banks in its latest round of targeted long-term loans, at the higher end of analyst estimates. That program to ensure plentiful liquidity is another key plank of the central bank’s monetary support, along with negative interest rates.Lagarde cautioned against reading too much into weekly data on net purchases published by the central bank, saying they will be distorted by short-term factors such as “lumpy redemptions.” The faster pace “will become visible when ascertained over longer time intervals.”Her comments on the recovery fund come after Slovakia’s member of the ECB’s Governing Council, Peter Kazimir, voiced concern that the EU is rolling out its fiscal stimulus too slowly in comparison with the U.S.Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel also warned this week that “we cannot afford a delay” in disbursing EU funds.(Updates with Scicluna comments and Bank of England starting in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Porsche CEO Says Exploring IPO Could Be ‘Interesting’ Option

    (Bloomberg) -- Porsche AG Chief Executive Officer Oliver Blume signaled he’d be open to considering an initial public offering of the German sports-car maker if parent Volkswagen AG decides to pursue one.“I think Porsche could be an interesting part for thinking about an IPO,” Blume said during a briefing with U.S. reporters, cautioning that a final decision won’t be his to make. “We have to hand it to Volkswagen and they have nothing decided.”Listing the coveted car division has long been touted as a way to bolster VW’s stock-market valuation and help it catch up to the likes of Toyota Motor Corp. or Tesla Inc. VW is speaking with advisers to study the merits of a potential Porsche IPO, Bloomberg News reported last month.Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess seemed to pour cold water on the idea this week when he said that Europe’s biggest automaker has no “immediate need” to raise funds for its costly push into electric cars, batteries and software. The German manufacturer, which owns 12 automotive brands, generates ample cash to pay for the transition, he said.Porsche has been VW’s shining light during the pandemic. The brand’s deliveries dipped just 3% last year, thanks to robust demand in China, its largest market. That helped the Stuttgart-based manufacturer maintain a double-digit profit margin when many mass-market automakers suffered a dramatic downturn.Porsche Chief Financial Offier Lutz Meschke first raised the benefits of a potential IPO in 2018, saying such a move could unlock value and replicate Ferrari NV’s successful share sale years earlier. The deliberations didn’t gain support from VW at the time.The logic behind a potential IPO remains compelling, Meschke told reporters in a separate briefing Friday. Selling shares in Porsche won’t jeopardize VW’s plans to leverage cost synergies within the group, he said.Rimac CooperationMeschke said he sees “a certain likelihood” for VW’s Bugatti brand to cooperate with Rimac Automobili, the Croatian electric hyper-car maker in which Porsche holds a 24% stake.A tie-up would give Rimac access to Bugatti’s brand, customers and dealership network, while the boutique French outfit would gain a path toward electrification, he said.Porsche is also expanding its lineup of battery-powered cars as it targets half of its sales to be electrified by 2025.The company expects to sell more than 30,000 units of its fully electric Taycan sports car this year after adding the more spacious Cross Turismo version. Porsche shipped about 20,000 Taycan models in 2020.(Updates with CFO comments starting in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • At a Hotel in Caracas, Oil Executives Weigh a Return to Venezuela

    (Bloomberg) -- Inside a chic lounge, oil lobbyists and executives rub shoulders as Spanish, French and Italian can be heard in the halls. This isn’t the ZaZa boutique hotel in Houston, where global energy top brass like to stay. It’s the Cayena Hotel in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas.Drawn by promises of privatization and more autonomy to tap the world’s biggest crude reserves, they’re meeting with the Nicolas Maduro regime and state-owned Petroleos de Venezuela SA to best position themselves when doing business there is possible again. Bigger producers like Chevron Corp., France’s Total SE and Italy’s Eni SpA would probably wait until U.S. sanctions are lifted, but smaller players might get started whenever new rules opening up the industry for private enterprise take effect.“I want to tell investors from the U.S. and around the world that Venezuela’s doors are open for oil investment,” Maduro said in a recent televised address.It’s a make-or-break moment for an impoverished nation that’s running out of fuel to haul food and cash to pay for imports of basic necessities. Whether Maduro will succeed in luring some investment is still unclear. But one thing is certain: Oil companies have never had such leverage with him to negotiate a piece of the country’s more than 300 billion barrels of crude.“There is some easy potential to increase production if sanctions enforcement declines,” said Francisco Monaldi, a Venezuelan-American lecturer in energy economics at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy, and an expert on Venezuela’s oil industry. “After that, you need significant investments.”The successor of the late Hugo Chavez, who infamously seized assets from Exxon Mobil Corp. and ConocoPhillips, is promising to pass a law that will officially end an oil monopoly in the hands of PDVSA, as the country’s ruined oil cash cow is known.Executives representing oil companies are holding meetings to discuss what the terms would be under the new legislation, according to people with knowledge of the talks, who asked not to be named because they’re not authorized to comment on them in public.Chevron, for one, is even getting in touch with contractors to assess how fast they could help the San Ramon, California-based company restart operations in the South American nation, one person said.“Chevron will continue to comply with applicable laws and regulations in relation to the activities that it is authorized to undertake in Venezuela,” a spokesperson for the company said. “We remain committed to the integrity of our joint venture assets, the safety and wellbeing of our employees and their families, and the company’s social and humanitarian programs during these challenging times.”Total didn’t return requests for comment, as didn’t Maduro’s Information Ministry, the Oil Ministry and PDVSA. Eni said none of its executives visited Caracas.Maduro’s government says his new energy law alone will allow oil companies to get back in business as they assume control of Venezuelan assets. That’s because the U.S. only bans doing business with PDVSA, the regime and those who help it. Oil ventures run by independent oil companies, in theory, wouldn’t be barred from developing crude reserves in the country.Major oil companies would probably wait for sanctions to be lifted regardless, but others could jump in as soon as they can claim they’re operating independently from PDVSA and Maduro’s regime, and therefore not subject to sanctions.There are people close to the government “eager to get some oil fields; I would expect there to be some privatizations,” Monaldi said. “They will try to invest in the wells that are the easiest to connect.”Wilmer Ruperti, a Venezuelan-born shipping magnate, is among less-known entrepreneurs who have sought to do business with PDVSA in the past despite sanctions. Ruperti didn’t reply to requests for comment on potential investments under the proposed new rules.Restoring Venezuela’s oil industry back to its former glory would likely take tens of billions of dollars, and that might never happen, but any business activity would help the country.Once a prosperous OPEC-founding member that produced more than 3 million barrels a day of crude, the nation is now pumping less than half a million.Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami recently vowed to boost production to 1.5 million this year, and that would be difficult to achieve without help. Monaldi estimates more than $100 billion and a decade of work would be required to get output past 2 million barrels a day.“This means you need a ton of private investment,” he said.An increase in oil output would not only buoy the economy but also raise capital to ultimately pay off creditors holding roughly $60 billion of defaulted obligations.So, executives from the oil industry and capital markets have also been pleading their case to officials in Washington, people familiar with those discussions said. Their message: If others are going to play ball, let’s get in on the action, too.“The big question is if the oil companies have enough political clout for an easing in sanctions,” said Raul Gallegos, a Bogota-based director at Control Risks, an international consulting firm. “They are interested in the flexibility that Maduro is offering.”The U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, which enforces the sanctions, didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment.With bigger issues to tackle, from the coronavirus to tension with Russia and trade with China, U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration hasn’t yet made a significant pivot from President Donald Trump’s strategy on Venezuela. The U.S. government officially recognizes opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president until there’s a free and fair election.If the new U.S. government at least moves to let companies resume swaps of diesel for Venezuelan crude, that would help the country avert collapse. The fuel is needed for trucks to take imported food, medicines and other products from ports to cities, as well as to haul goods from farms and factories.``The onus is on the U.S. to decide if sanctions make sense going forward,'' Gallegos said.Without investments in the country’s crumbling energy infrastructure, though, that would be just a stopgap solution.(Adds comment from analyst in penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Loses Steam After Briefly Touching $60K

    The cryptocurrency's price fell with stocks amid growing concerns about rising U.S. Treasury yields.

  • Dalio Says Inflation Heightens Risk of an Earlier Fed Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, said rising inflation could force the Federal Reserve to raise rates earlier than anticipated.“Think of the economy as being like an individual and their pulse is dropping,” Dalio said in an interview with David Westin on Bloomberg TV. “When the pulse is dropping the doctors come running in with the stimulant and they inject the stimulant. Now that the economy is rebounding inflation pressures are rebounding.”Dalio’s remarks are in line with comments Greg Jensen, his co-chief investment officer, made this week. He said that he expected economic conditions and inflation will adjust faster than either markets or the Fed are expecting.Fed Chair Jerome Powell stressed on Wednesday that the central bank won’t raise interest rates until the U.S. economy shows tangible evidence that it has fully healed from Covid-19.“Our basic situation is that we are spending a lot more money than we’re earning,” Dalio said in the interview.In a LinkedIn post this week, Dalio wrote that “the economics of investing in bonds (and most financial assets) has become stupid. Rather than get paid less than inflation why not instead buy stuff — any stuff — that will equal inflation or better?”He also said in the post that assets in the mature developed reserve currency countries will underperform the Asian emerging markets, including China, adding that Chinese bond holdings by international investors are rising fast.Dalio’s flagship hedge fund, Pure Alpha II, lost about 1% so far this year, following a record 12.6% decline in 2020. The $150 billion firm saw several institutional clients pull their money in the wake of the poor performance last year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exxon Activist Reveals High $30 Million Cost of Boardroom Battle

    (Bloomberg) -- Waging a boardroom battle at Exxon Mobil Corp. comes with a hefty price tag, as first-time activist investor Engine No. 1 is finding out.The San Francisco-based hedge fund said in a regulatory filing this week that it expects its proxy fight at Exxon to cost roughly $30 million. While that isn’t an unusually high number for a fight of this magnitude, it does amount to more than half of the current value of Engine No. 1’s $54 million stake in the largest U.S. oil and gas producer. It’s also equal to about 75% of the value of Engine No. 1’s Exxon shares when it initially took its position.Softening the blow somewhat: Exxon’s shares are trading about 39% higher than when Engine No. 1 first disclosed its stake in the company on Dec. 7, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The company’s shares have outpaced the broader S&P 500 Energy Index, which has gained about 25% over the same period.Engine No. 1, which has nominated four directors to Exxon’s board, said it had spent about $2.83 million so far. Exxon has said it expects the fight to cost about $35 million, of which $1.5 million has already been spent.Representatives for Exxon and Engine No. 1 declined to comment.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden just canceled $1 billion in student loan debt. Are you eligible?

    The administration is providing relief to 72,000 borrowers who said they were defrauded.

  • BOJ Carves Out More Flexibility for Longer Inflation Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan unveiled a set of carefully crafted policy tweaks aimed at giving itself more flexibility to keep up its long quest to revive inflation.The bank set out a wider-than-previously-thought movement range for bond yields and scrapped a buying target for stock funds at the end of a three-month policy review.While the currency and bond markets largely took the moves in stride, the BOJ’s decision to focus its purchasing of exchange-traded funds on the wider Topix index drove down shares on the Nikkei 225.Read More: Bank of Japan Brings End to Decade-Long Buying of the Nikkei 225Many of the tweaks will give the BOJ greater scope to buy fewer assets and could be viewed as a stepping back from stimulus, but the central bank characterized the changes as shoring up the effectiveness and sustainability of its measures over the longer run.The BOJ also tried to show its readiness to add stimulus if needed by offering lending incentives that would increase in size if it lowered interest rates.At a press briefing, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated that the BOJ’s existing framework was the right one for the job of lifting prices in Japan and shouldn’t be written off because the 2% goal has yet to be reached.Kuroda’s task of building more support for his stimulus while avoiding the impression that he’s backpedaling hasn’t been made any easier by global peers that have kept the pedal on stimulus.The European Central Bank last week made clear it plans to buy more bonds and the Federal Reserve on Wednesday projected near-zero rates at least through 2023, despite improved forecasts for inflation, employment and growth.“The BOJ is trying hard to strike a balance on a very tight rope between side effects and the need to continue easing,” said Tetsufumi Yamakawa, head of Japan economic research at Barclays PLC and a former BOJ official. “Even though its easing commitment is clear, by trying to reduce the side effects of stimulus, the BOJ clearly differs from the Fed and the ECB.”While leaving its main policy rates unchanged, the bank said the band around its 10-year bond yield target was around 0.25% either side of zero, according to a statement Friday. Until now the range had been assumed to be around 0.2% based on Kuroda’s comments.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The new scheme to soften the blow to bank lending from a cut to the negative short-term rate is a step in the right direction in helping banks cope were it to take the rate further down. That said, the BOJ hasn’t demonstrated how negative interest rates are an effective means to boost inflation and the economy.”--Yuki Masujima, economistTo read the full report, click here.Kuroda said the bank had become increasingly concerned about the functioning of the bond market given that yield movements had become much smaller than the BOJ’s range. The bank felt a need to specify where the guardrails were, he said, denying that they’d been widened.“We merely clarified what we’ve already said in the past in slightly broader terms,” Kuroda said.In a lengthy analysis of the impact of interest rate fluctuations on business investment, the BOJ concluded that capital spending is largely unaffected by moves that don’t go beyond 0.5 percentage point. That led Tom Learmouth at Capital Economics to conclude that the bank would widen its band further going ahead, though Kuroda said there were no such plans.The BOJ also ditched its 6 trillion yen ($55 billion) guide for annual purchases of exchange-traded funds, while sticking with an upper limit of 12 trillion yen so it can still step into the market if sentiment takes a turn for the worse. The switch to the broader Topix index was aimed to avoid ownership of too much stock in individual companies, Kuroda said.One casuality of the move was Fast Retailing Co., which has been the largest stock on the Nikkei for the last decade. Shares of the Uniqlo operator tumbled after the announcement.The BOJ’s new lending incentives and a plan to adjust its three-tier reserve system if it cuts its target rates were aimed at changing the perception it cannot lower its negative rate due to the impact it would have on struggling regional banks. Kuroda said the BOJ still hadn’t reached a limit on how low it could go.Utlimately, the scope for ekeing out Friday’s changes owes much to a recent weakening of the yen, as recent jumps in U.S. Treasury yields far outran those in Japan, where they are held down by the central bank. The wider difference in rates contributed to the yen reaching the 109 mark against the dollar compared with a much stronger 102.7 at the start of the year.A weaker yen helps boost the profits of Japan’s exporters while generating some upward pressure on prices via more expensive imports.“The BOJ couldn’t really hope for much better timing,” said Yuichi Kodama, chief economist at Meiji Yasuda Research Institute ahead of Friday’s decision. “The yen isn’t gonna break through the symbolic 100 mark against the dollar, even if the result of the review is seen as backtracking from stimulus.”While the pandemic unleashed a huge wave of central bank and government support for economies, businesses and households, it caught the BOJ already at full stretch after years of stimulus to ignite price growth. The pile of assets accumulated by the BOJ in its inflation fight was already bigger than the world’s third-largest economy when Covid-19 struck.The urgency for the BOJ to create extra breathing space to run stimulus for longer became more apparent at the end of last year as prices fell at the fastest pace in a decade and the bank became the largest holder of Japanese stocks as well as bonds. Extra flexibility created now could also make an eventual tilt toward the exit door from easy money a fraction easier.“The BOJ’s difficult contortions around its policy settings show the broader difficulty of exiting from unconventional policy measures without alarming the market,” said Alvin T. Tan, head of Asia foreign-exchange strategy at RBC Capital Markets in Hong Kong.(Updates with Kuroda’s comments from briefing)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The new monthly stimulus checks for families: How do you get them, and when?

    President Joe Biden's COVID relief includes regular payments for Americans with kids.

  • Gold Price Forecast – Gold Continues to Struggle Breaking Out

    Gold markets have struggled a bit during the trading session on Thursday, as the $1750 level has offered resistance yet again.