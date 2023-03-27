U.S. markets open in 1 hour 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,030.50
    +29.25 (+0.73%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,653.00
    +219.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,952.00
    +61.75 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,768.90
    +21.20 (+1.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.99
    +0.73 (+1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,953.80
    -30.00 (-1.51%)
     

  • Silver

    23.14
    -0.20 (-0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0782
    +0.0017 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.49
    -1.12 (-4.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2268
    +0.0038 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.5370
    +0.8360 (+0.64%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,954.42
    +268.98 (+0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    608.20
    -10.18 (-1.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,478.36
    +72.91 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,476.87
    +91.62 (+0.33%)
     

Apple CEO Meets China Commerce Chief to Talk Supply Chain

1
Debby Wu
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook met China’s Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao on Monday, underscoring the importance of the relationship between the leading US consumer tech company and its key partner despite heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“Both sides exchanged views about Apple’s development in China and stabilizing the industry supply chain,” according to a statement from Wang’s ministry on the meeting between the two. Wang also told the Apple CEO that China will continue to open up and provide good services to foreign firms including Apple.

Cook joins a number of US and European industry leaders who’ve met with Wang in recent days around the China Development Forum in Beijing — the government’s showcase for signaling a reopening following years of Covid Zero restrictions. Together, they represent the most significant official pow-wows with foreign executives since China dropped those curbs in December. Wang, who was appointed to his role this year, has so far met with the leaders of Nestle SA, BMW AG, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Pfizer Inc. and Qualcomm Inc.

On Saturday, Cook told an audience at the CDF that Apple and China have grown together, and the relationship between the two is “symbiotic.” His China trip also included a stop at an Apple retail store in the Chinese capital with Deirdre O’Brien, the company’s retail chief, and other executives.

Read more: Apple CEO Cook Stresses Ties With China at Beijing Event

Since Cook orchestrated a retail expansion in China about a decade ago, Apple’s products have grown in popularity in the region. The company now counts on Greater China for about 20% of its sales.

The longstanding relationship is showing signs of fraying, however. Apple suffered unprecedented snags in production last year due to Covid-triggered factory closures, limiting supply of its flagship iPhone 14 Pro. Apple is now looking to further diversify its manufacturing operations, including by shifting more iPhone production to India.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook welcomed with applause at Beijing conference sponsored by Chinese government

    Apple CEO Tim Cook received applause from the audience as he gave an upbeat speech at a tech conference in Beijing sponsored by the Chinese government.

  • Coinbase Calls for Efforts to Create Inflation-Proof Stablecoins

    (Bloomberg) -- US crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc. encouraged developers working on its new blockchain to focus on how to create stablecoins that track the rate of inflation to preserve purchasing power.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewCoinbase said in a Marc

  • Norway wealth fund to vote in favour of UniCredit remuneration plan

    Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, one of the world's largest investors, will vote in favour of the UniCredit remuneration package, it said on Sunday. The Italian bank is due to hold its annual meeting of shareholders on March 31. UniCredit shareholders are asked to approve a new pay structure for CEO Andrea Orcel that offers a 30% rise if the bank beats a wide set of targets this year.

  • U.S. ‘Industrial Policy’ Returns With $53 Billion for Chip Manufacturing

    The $53 billion Chips Act seeks to end the U.S.’s reliance on foreign-made semiconductors, especially those used by the Pentagon. It’s the latest example of the federal government using its cash to remake an industry it sees as crucial to national security.

  • Salesforce Averts Elliott Proxy Fight After Share Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Salesforce Inc. averted a potential proxy fight with activist investor Elliott Investment Management after its price rose and the enterprise software company made a series of strategic changes.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewElliott won’t proceed

  • Top 5 China Stocks To Buy And Watch: 3 Internet Giants Are Actionable

    Chinese stocks have rebounded with Covid curbs over, but U.S.-China tensions are a concern. Several stocks are showing promising action.

  • Alibaba Jumps After SCMP Reports Jack Ma Returned to China

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. surged as much as 5.5% before relinquishing all gains in Hong Kong, after news emerged that billionaire co-founder Jack Ma had returned to his home country after more than a year abroad.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewTh

  • Switzerland’s attractiveness as a business hub has been falling since 2013

    The collapse of Credit Suisse and its regulator-orchestrated purchase by UBS has many questioning Switzerland’s future as a global financial capital. But two recent reports suggest the country in fact has been losing its edge as a center for international business for at least the past decade.

  • ARK Invest Scoops Up Coinbase, Block Shares for Second Straight Day

    Cathy Wood's fund bought COIN and SQ on Thursday and Friday last week after Coinbase tumbled on getting hit with a Wells Notice and Block took a hit following a short-seller's report.

  • Crown Resorts' data vendor hacked, limited number of its files impacted

    Suspicious activity at GoAnywhere was identified by U.S. cybersecurity firm Fortra nearly two months ago, that offers the service, and has impacted many organisations including mining giant Rio Tinto. Crown's announcement comes hot on the heels of several other high profile cybersecurity breaches in the country in the recent past, including the latest at consumer finance firm Latitude Group. Crown Resorts was bought out in a $6.3 billion deal by U.S. private equity giant Blackstone Inc last June.

  • Salesforce Wins Over Activist Investor Elliott. It’s a Victory for CEO Benioff.

    Activist investor Elliott says it won't nominate directors to Salesforce's board and that it supports CEO Marc Benioff.

  • Stocks Poised for Higher Open

    The Bureau of Economic Analysis will release its fourth-quarter gross-domestic product estimate on Thursday, and its February household income and spending report on Friday.

  • The Paper-Thin Steel Needed to Power Electric Cars Is in Short Supply

    U.S. Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs are jockeying with foreign rivals to supply the crucial material for EV motors

  • I'm Retired But Want to Work Still. What Are My Options?

    Retired people need to stay busy and it never hurts to make extra cash, especially when you're on a fixed income. If you're thinking of working while retired, let's go over some of the best part-time jobs for retirees. Here are … Continue reading → The post 9 Best Part-Time Jobs for Retirees appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This Table Explains 2023's IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD)

    An individual retirement account, more commonly referred to as an IRA, is a good place to save for your retirement. Once you reach a certain age, though, you'll have to start taking a minimum amount out of your account each … Continue reading → The post IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Big Companies Choose Who Is Laid Off

    In the current economic environment, a final decision can take weeks, according to executives and corporate advisers. With layoffs that target corporate staff, department heads often take the lead and human resources troubleshoots their lists, which can lead to intense debate and multiple rewrites. “There is no good way to do this,” said Gregory DeLapp, a human-resources executive who spent much of his career at the steel and materials manufacturer Carpenter Technology in Pennsylvania, where he helped conduct layoffs.

  • Explainer-Tesla's legal troubles: race bias trial is tip of the iceberg

    A jury trial begins Monday to determine how much money Tesla Inc must pay to a Black former Tesla Inc factory worker who won a lawsuit accusing the electric car maker of tolerating severe racial harassment at its flagship Fremont, California assembly plant. The case is one of several involving working conditions at Tesla and other companies owned by billionaire Elon Musk. WHAT DISCRIMINATION CLAIMS IS TESLA FACING?

  • Russian Oil Flows Hold Fast Even as Kremlin Says Output Slashed

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude flows are holding strong, meaning a pledge by the Kremlin to cut the nation's production sharply has yet to feed through into supplies to the international marketplace.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewThe nation’s shipments

  • Dunkin' Has a New Weapon in Its War With Starbucks

    Starbucks undoubtedly has the largest market share of the coffee business. While Dunkin' is a major player in the coffee business, it has over 8,500 locations in the United States, the company says. Starbucks has over 15,800 locations across the country, according to Statista.

  • Oil gains some ground as investors assess banks and Russia

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday as investors assessed efforts by authorities to rein in concerns over the global banking system while Russian President Vladimir Putin's plans to place tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus ratcheted up tensions in Europe. Brent crude futures were up 74 cents, or 1%, at $75.73 a barrel by 0900 GMT. West Texas Intermediate U.S. crude was up 70 cents, or 1%, at $69.96.