Apple CEO Tim Cook to Congress: It’s time to stand up for the right to privacy

Apple CEO Tim Cook is on a crusade to make tech companies care more about their users’ privacy.

In an op-ed for Time Magazine , Cook once again called for a sweeping change within the tech industry and how companies handle online data. The Apple CEO is pushing Congress and the Federal Trade Commission to step up and make the moves necessary to protect people’s privacy.

“In 2019, it’s time to stand up for the right to privacy—yours, mine, all of ours,” writes Cook. “Consumers shouldn’t have to tolerate another year of companies irresponsibly amassing huge user profiles, data breaches that seem out of control and the vanishing ability to control our own digital lives.” Read more...

